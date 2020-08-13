'90 Day Fiance' star Paul Staehle says he's "deactivating all social media" and "addiction" has caused him nothing but pain and destroyed his marriage
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/13/2020
90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle says he will be deactivating his social-media accounts soon because his addiction to social media has caused him nothing but pain and relationship heartbreak regarding his failed marriage to Karine Martins.
"I will be deactivating all my social media accounts soon. My social media addiction has caused me nothing but pain. It is time people put their phones and social media down and focus on your loved ones," Paul wrote.
"Do not allow social media to destroy your relationships and family."
Paul then went on to reveal how the demise of his marriage to Karine has affected him in recent days, given Karine confirmed earlier this month she is done with Paul and doesn't want him to come near her or their son Pierre.
"I never knew my heart could feel such pain. I always took for granted my son would be around me every day. Waking up to his smiling face. Playing and going for long walks," Paul recalled.
"I never want to date or remarry [or] to ever feel this pain again. To not be a part of your childrens life born and unborn is beyond painful."
Karine announced she's pregnant with the couple's second child in May, so she is due to give birth before the end of the year.
Paul continued in his Instagram Stories posting, "I regret oversharing private matters on social media and to other people. I regret taking for granted my family would be together for ever and live happily ever after," Paul lamented.
"To all the Father's out there. Keep your ears and heart open and your mouth shut when your upset. Listen. Forgive. Do not hold grudges. And treat your wife and mother of your child like its the last day your with them."
"The world is unknown and unpredictable," Paul added.
"But most of all, keep your marital problems private. This is a pain no one should have to endure. Not knowing if my children [are] ok. If and when I might see them again. I forgive all those in my life who have ever made false accusations against me."
The 90 Day Fiance star concluded, "No matter who you are. I have no anger. No hate. No ill will."
Paul has seemingly shared all of the lows in his relationship with Karine on social media, dating back months and months.
Paul has always included fans in his fights with Karine and kept them up to date on the many times Karine allegedly threatened to file for divorce, return to Brazil, and take their son away from Paul.
In fact, a huge argument in late July sparked the end of Paul and Karine's relationship, and Paul documented most of it on Instagram, including police involvement.
Paul posted a lengthy Instagram Live video revealing Karine had made assault allegations against him and called the police. Paul told his followers he planned to file for full custody of his son after Karine allegedly cheated on him and violated a Child Protective Services case against her.
"We were doing a call, I look over, I see her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce. I asked her what's going on with this," Paul was shown telling police in the video when they arrived to the scene.
Paul recorded himself yelling at Karine that she could not take his son out of the country, and he subsequently filmed himself claimed he had tested positive for an STD at the hospital as a result of an alleged affair Karine had with another man.
Paul then revealed July 31 on Instagram that Karine had filed a "full restraining order" against him.
"I'm not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all," Paul reportedly said on his account, sharing photos of the alleged order.
Karine confirmed in early August that she had left Paul and obtained an emergency protective order against him.
Karine said she needed to be "rescued from an environment" that was no longer healthy for her and her child, adding on Instagram, "Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore."
Karine's protective order included an array of shocking allegations -- including that Paul had physically assaulted her, sexually assaulted her, and prevented her doctor from prescribing contraception to her.
In the emergency protection order application Paul had shared on social media, Karine claimed Paul "forcefully rapes me," "hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents," monitors her phone, uses cameras to monitor her on his phone when he is not home, has forced her to drink beer while pregnant, and has forbidden Karine's doctor from prescribing birth control to her.
"On multiples occasions in the past 3 weeks the respondent pushed me, grab my breast squ[ee]zing and twisting, hurting me, pushing me to the floor, covering my mouth. He force his penis into my mouth and forcefully rapes me. If I refuse he throws things, he yells, or he threat[ens] to call police," Karine wrote in the handwritten two-page application.
Karine added that Paul threatened to take their son Pierre away if she ever tried to leave him and forced her to "drink alcohol by threat[ing] me."
Karine also mentioned Paul's obsessive use of social media, writing in the application, "He is constantly on social media making videos of me against my will saying I am crazy, saying I have mental illness. Recently he called [Child Protective Services] and told [them] I was always drunk, aggressive, and abusive to him."
"He post on social media [that] I have [cheated with] several [men] even knowing that he [has] cameras around the house and I can't leave," she continued. "I have no access to money for my son or myself."
In addition to allegedly denying Karine access to birth control, Karine said she wouldn't feel safe even if she returned to her native country of Brazil.
"I came to U.S. to visit my in-laws and now he [does] not let me go back. We got married in Brazil, not in U.S.," she wrote. "When I ask to go back to me family he threat[ens] [to] take my son away."
"I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because He Can go to Brazil and hurt us."
Karine ended her application by stating she was also afraid of Paul's mother Mary and wanted no contact with any of his family or friends.
"I have my family in Brazil but I don't feel that law enforcement will protect me from him there," she wrote. "I am afraid of him and his mother because his mother knows and sees what he does and she refused [to] report her son. I have witnessed him threat[en] and being violent with his own mother."
"I do not want any contact with or his mother, his friends or family. I do not want them close, I am afraid of them hurt[ing] my son for revenge."
On Monday, Paul denied ever hurting or abusing Karine, or anyone else for that matter.
"I have never in my life physically or sexually assaulted anyone," Paul insisted on Instagram Stories.
"I have made motions to the court for Karine to get mental help. I have had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness."
Paul went on to call Karine's allegations "false" and reveal the restraining order Karine had filed against him is for three years, meaning he is unable to reach or see Karine and his children for that amount of time.
Karine and Paul have had an extremely volatile relationship since even before they wed, and Karine has repeatedly previously announced plans to divorce Paul only to have the couple later reconcile.
Paul and Karine currently star on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which airs Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.