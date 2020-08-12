"It truley [sic] breaks my heart it has come to this. I have bent over backwards. I found work. Got a new home. A new car. Let her buy anything she wanted. I did the cooking, cleaning, laundry and took care of Pierre," Paul wrote.
"I have never in my life physically or sexually assaulted anyone."
Paul has previously repeatedly claimed Karine has mental health issues, and he reiterated those allegations in the Instagram Story message to his followers.
"I have made motions to the court for Karine to get mental help. I have had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness," Paul wrote.
"Her motion against me with false allegations is for a 3 year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support. But I can not see her or my children at all."
Also in his posting, Paul defended his previous arrests, trying to justify how he has allegedly never physically or assaulted a woman.
"My previous domestic violence violation, I was arrested over a very well written message that she could come get her stuff," Paul explained.
"The other arrest was because I let my ex live with me because she had nowhere else to go. She called the police to get me arrested and get all my stuff but the officer that night saw through the BS and arrested her also. Same ex has since messaged me to hang [out] and babysit her kid, which I declined. Now here I am."
Paul and Karine had a huge fight in which the police were called in late July. Paul threatened to file for full custody of Pierre and accused Karine of having cheated on him and violated a Child Protective Services case against her.
Paul subsequently claimed on his Instagram Stories Karine went "missing" and "took off" with their son Pierre, and then he revealed July 31 that Karine had filed a "full restraining order" against him.
"I'm not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all," Paul reportedly said on Instagram, sharing photos of the alleged order.
Karine said she wasn't "missing" but needed to be "rescued from an environment" that was no longer healthy for her and her child, adding on Instagram, "Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore."
Karine's protective order included claims Paul had physically assaulted her, sexually assaulted her, and prevented her doctor from prescribing birth control to her.
In the emergency protection order application Paul had shared on social media, Karine claimed Paul "forcefully rapes me," "hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents," monitors her phone, uses cameras to monitor her on his phone when he is not home, has forced her to drink beer while pregnant, and has forbidden Karine's doctor from prescribing birth control to her.
"On multiples occasions in the past 3 weeks the respondent pushed me, grab my breast squ[ee]zing and twisting, hurting me, pushing me to the floor, covering my mouth. He force his penis into my mouth and forcefully rapes me. If I refuse he throws things, he yells, or he threat[ens] to call police," Karine wrote in the handwritten two-page application.
"He currently hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents. I am not allowed to leave the house, he monitor[s] my phone, he [has] cameras around the house and he can see through his phone who arrives and who leaves. He threat[ens] take out son Pierre away if I ever leave. He forced me to drink alcohol by threat[ing] me so I drunk some so he calm down."
Karine continued, with the help of a language translator, "He is constantly on social media making videos of me against my will saying I am crazy, saying I have mental illness. Recently he called [Child Protective Services] and told [them] I was always drunk, aggressive, and abusive to him."
"He post on social media [that] I have [cheated with] several [men] even knowing that he [has] cameras around the house and I can't leave. I have no access to money for my son or myself."
"I went to the doctor to try [and] get contraceptive," she wrote. "In the doctor's office he said 'no' because I would be doing an abortion. The doctor explained the contraceptive was only for preventing [pregnancy] and I would not get pregnant [but] Paul said 'no' and took me home."
According to her application, Paul also refused to let her return home to Brazil but she feared she still wouldn't be safe in her native country.
"I came to U.S. to visit my in-laws and now he [does] not let me go back. We got married in Brazil, not in U.S.," she wrote. "When I ask to go back to me family he threat[ens] [to] take my son away."
"I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because He Can go to Brazil and hurt us."
Karine ended her application by stating she was also afraid of Paul's mother Mary and wanted no contact with any of his family or friends.
"I have my family in Brazil but I don't feel that law enforcement will protect me from him there," she wrote. "I am afraid of him and his mother because his mother knows and sees what he does and she refused [to] report her son. I have witnessed him threat[en] and being violent with his own mother."
"I do not want any contact with or his mother, his friends or family. I do not want them close, I am afraid of them hurt[ing] my son for revenge."
Karine and Paul have had an extremely volatile relationship since even before they wed, and Karine has repeatedly previously announced plans to divorce Paul only to have the couple later reconcile.
Paul and Karine currently star on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which airs Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.