'90 Day Fiance' star Paul lashes out at Karine online, says she wants to take son back to Brazil and calls him a "horrible father and husband"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/16/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are apparently on the outs again after another big fight in which Karine allegedly threatened to move their son Pierre back to Brazil and called Paul a "horrible father and husband."
Paul, a 35-year-old from Louisville, KY, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted an angry message to Karine, a 23-year-old from Tonantins, Brazil, that he deleted quickly afterwards.
However, 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates captured a screenshot of Paul's rant and posted it on his own account.
"Here we goooooooo!" Yates captioned the post, alluding to the fact Paul and Karine have broken up and threatened to divorce each other about a handful of times since their relationship began.
Paul blasted Karine in saying, "Yelling at me in public calling me horrible father and husband. We spend every penny we have on bills and designer [clothes] and video games for you. I did not buy anything for myself."
"I made sure you and Pierre had everything you all could possibly want and I bought nothing for myself. I try to show my family USA History and I get shunned. Because only your country and culture matter," Paul continued in his Wednesday post.
"I take you to the hospital and stay by your side, make sure [you're] at all your doctors appointments and let you spend all your money only on what you want -- but I am a Bad Father and Husband you yell in public."
Paul also insisted he's the one who changes "every poopy diaper" Pierre has.
"Even when I am not home and you call me to come home just to change his diaper because the smell of poop makes you sick. But I am the terrible husband and father. I also never ever cheated on you," Paul wrote.
"But I understand you want to take Pierre to Tonantins and live because I am such a horrible person," he concluded.
In addition, the couple's family will be expanding soon.
Paul revealed in early May that Karine is pregnant with Baby No. 2, and Karine appeared to be several months along into her pregnancy at the time.
Paul and Karine, who met on a dating app and fell in love in Brazil, are currently starring on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC.
The couple previously starred on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, followed by Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped in late October 2019.
Paul and Karine got married in 2017 but their wedding didn't air until the following year on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Paul and Karine proudly announced in October 2018 that Karine was pregnant after she had suffered devastating miscarriages. Later that month, Paul revealed they had a baby boy on the way.
But shortly before baby Pierre was born on March 22, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because of his ongoing trust issues and their constant fighting.
Karine was tired of dealing with Paul's temper and the pair argued so much that sometimes she just wanted out. The pair also had limited resources and a pretty dire financial situation, which added stress and created tension.
Karine wanted to feel loved, supported and taken care of, but Paul repeatedly insisted he was doing everything he could to provide for his family and be a good father and husband. Paul felt his efforts were never enough.
"I really want a divorce. I am tired of what Paul does to me," Karine said in a confessional during an episode of the series.
"He lives in the past and too many fights make a relationship fall apart. There's no more hope. I'm thinking of my son now."
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season even featured Karine and her mother leaving Paul behind in Tonantins and traveling to Manaus via boat to file for divorce shortly before Pierre was born.
However, Karine decided to give Paul another chance since she still loved him and he stepped up in the delivery room and was there for her when she gave birth to Pierre.
Paul and Karine had been married for two years by the time Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way filmed. The couple had been in Brazil for over a year but Paul said they were "barely getting by."
Paul and Karine therefore planned to move to the United States so Paul could get a job, make more money, and better provide for his family. However, Paul was going to receive no help from his mother since she wanted him to stand on his own two feet.
"It took a lot, but I was able to sponsor Karine on a CR-1 visa, which is a spousal visa and allows Karine to apply and get a two-year Green Card before she even enters America," Paul told the cameras.
"She already has her Green Card approved; she is a complete permanent resident."
A lot of people thought Karine was using Paul when they got together, but Paul said Karine was actually dead-set on living in Brazil and he hoped he could convince her to like America.
Karine told Paul it wouldn't be a problem if he lived and worked in America while she and Pierre stayed in Brazil, but Paul hoped it wouldn't have to come down to that.
"If Paul doesn't keep his promises, I don't know for how long I'll continue here in America," Karine said in a confessional.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season then featured Karine and Paul traveling to America.
Karine initially thought the United States was "very pretty," but she eventually complained about Paul's messy car and how the grocery stores weren't much larger or better than what she had in Brazil.
The final straw for Karine seemed to be when Paul brought her to a trailer park to look at potential homes for them. One trailer was totally trashed and didn't have air conditioning, and another option was just subpar.
Karine said she preferred her home in Brazil and told Paul he wasn't being a good husband.
"If Paul doesn't find a beautiful house, Pierre and I will come back to Brazil without him," Karine said in a confessional.
However, things seemed to get better after that because the pair documented their time in the United States together over the course of several months, and Karine often appeared happy.
But speculation the 90 Day Fiance couple's volatile relationship was once again on the rocks first began in early September when Paul had made an Instagram Stories posting claiming Karine was threatening him with divorce -- again.
"Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity. For someone I know very well...... Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son?" he wrote in the Instagram Story.
"Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother's actions?"
Although Paul seemingly tried to play it off like the scenario was happening to some other couple, most of his Instagram followers knew better as the couple's social-media postings openly showed they were living near Paul's mother in the Louisville at the time with Pierre.
As a result, it appeared Karine was angry with Paul's mother for "spoiling" her son as well as Paul for taking his mom's side.
Things seemed to go back to normal until late September, when Paul suggested, once again, the couple's marriage was ending and Karine had initiated a divorce.
According to the comments, Karine told Paul that she didn't want him in her life anymore and had retained a divorce lawyer.
Paul revealed the news in a pair of since-deleted Facebook postings from September 27, according to screenshots captured by his followers.
"Karine asked me to remove our photos. And let everyone know that she doesn't want me in her life," he wrote in his first Facebook posting.
Paul then also wrote a subsequent posting in a mix of Portuguese and English. When translated, the text states, "Karine's divorce lawyer called me. Guess I need a lawyer."
Shortly afterward, Paul deleted both postings and removed most photos of Karine from his page.
In October 2019, the cloud seemed to pass because Paul asked fans on Instagram for great haunted-house recommendations in the spirit of Halloween. Not only did Paul have a date planned for his wife, but he also posted a photo of them smiling at the time.
Paul and Karine also celebrated their second wedding anniversary in early November 2019.
Paul claimed Karine had "started divorce proceedings in Manaus," and Karine told Us Weekly on November 12 that she was "looking for a lawyer."
"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story," Yates wrote on his Instagram account on December 25.
In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their son and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.