Patrick is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the couple's three-year-old daughter, Aleesi.
Patrick reportedly claimed Aleesi has been living with him since May 6 at a different address than the home he shares with his estranged wife.
Patrick did not ask for child or spousal support; however, he requested to keep their Honda Ridgeline, the $8,000 Fidelity 401K, and the couple's Tempur-Pedic mattress.
Patrick wrote in the paperwork that he makes $10,000 per month while Thais brings in $5,000 per month.
The pair told TMZ in a statement of their split, "Out of respect for everyone involved, we believe it's important not to jump to conclusions or contribute to speculation before all facts are properly clarified."
"Domestic matters can be deeply emotional and complex," Patrick and Thais added, "and we encourage compassion, privacy, and due process for all parties involved."
Including the birth of their daughter, Patrick and Thais explained how they moved to Las Vegas and endured "a failed business" and "family tragedy" as well as "health issues."
"As Patrick works to recover financially and emotionally, tensions rise over spending, support, and communication," the statement continued.
"A growing lack of intimacy and Thais' desire to travel to Brazil more frequently, sometimes without Patrick, has further strained their relationship. With trust and respect issues escalating, the couple is struggling to stay connected."
She and Patrick, who starred on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance earlier that year, announced in August 2022 that they were expecting a baby girl.
Patrick and Thais got married in February 2022, but their ceremony didn't air on90 Day Fiance until that summer.
"FINALLY MARRIED!!!!" Thais wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside photos from her wedding day.
"Thank you for all your love, patience and every effort to make our dream come true. 'Love is strong and brave' and I'm here to support you in everything. Our story is just starting... love you forever."
Patrick from Austin, TX, and Thais from Brazil, met when Patrick had traveled to Brazil to reconnect with his father's side of the family.
Patrick had searched for a Portuguese teacher on dating apps and swiped right for Thais, who jumped at the chance to help him out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Patrick proceeded to court Thais over several trips to Brazil, and the couple fell in love. Patrick proposed marriage and announced their engagement in November 2020.
Despite never having been to the United States before, Thais moved to be with her fiance, but the pair had to face some obstacles on their way to getting married.
For instance, Thais hid her wedding from her beloved father because he did not approve of his daughter marrying an American man. And Patrick's brother John and Thais constantly butted heads when they were forced to live together under the same roof.