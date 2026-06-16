According to court records obtained by the magazine, Patrick filed for a default summary disposition in his divorce on Monday, June 15, which was 25 days after Thais had been served with the divorce filing.
Nevada state law afforded Thais 21 calendar days to respond to Patrick's divorce filing after she was served with the papers.
The new filings also revealed that Patrick and Thais have been splitting custody of their three-year-old daughter Aleesi.
Patrick has reportedly been spending four to five days a week with Aleesi since early May, while Thais has had three to four days a week with her daughter.
According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Patrick called the police on May 22 to report a domestic violence dispute with Thais.
Once authorities arrived at the scene, Patrick -- who said he had served Thais with divorce papers just two days prior -- claimed he was visiting Thais to let Aleesi say goodbye to her mom before a trip to her native Brazil.
Patrick claimed an argument broke out and Thais slapped him in the face at her Nevada home.
When Patrick and Thais were being questioned by the police, Thais called Patrick "controlling" and claimed she acted in self-defense.
The police ultimately determined that Thais had used force on Patrick -- who allegedly had noticeable marks on his face -- and so they arrested her for domestic battery.
Thais had been facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge after the case was submitted to prosecutors for a filing determination back on May 22, but prosecutors decided not to pursue the charge and it was dropped on May 24.
A representative for Thais told TMZ late last month, "Thais is choosing to move forward with grace and focus on her family during an incredibly emotional and personal time."
The rep noted that the charge was "ultimately dropped by the District Attorney, which speaks for itself."
Thais' rep continued, "Situations involving relationships and family dynamics are rarely black and white, and she has no interest in escalating negativity publicly."
The rep insisted that Thais is "a devoted mother" who is "deeply family-oriented" -- and that everyone "who truly knows" Thais knows that.
"[She is] someone who has always led with heart," the rep added.
"Right now, her priority is protecting her peace, raising her daughter, and handling everything with maturity and respect... And she hopes people allow space for healing rather than speculation."
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Patrick -- who starred alongside Thais on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance followed by Season 8 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- claimed he and Thais are "incompatible" when he first filed for divorce, TMZ reported, and he requested sole legal and physical custody of Aleesi at the time.
The pair told the website in a statement of their split in late May, "Out of respect for everyone involved, we believe it's important not to jump to conclusions or contribute to speculation before all facts are properly clarified."
"Domestic matters can be deeply emotional and complex," Patrick and Thais added, "and we encourage compassion, privacy, and due process for all parties involved."
Patrick had searched for a Portuguese teacher on dating apps and swiped right for Thais, who jumped at the chance to help him out.
Patrick proceeded to court Thais over several trips to Brazil, and the couple fell in love. Patrick proposed marriage and announced their engagement in November 2020.
Despite never having been to the United States before, Thais moved to be with her fiance, but the pair had to face some obstacles on their way to getting married.
For instance, Thais hid her wedding from her beloved father because he didn't approve of his daughter marrying an American man. And Patrick's brother John constantly butted heads with Thais when they were forced to live under the same roof.
Patrick and Thais ended up getting married in February 2022; however, their ceremony didn't air on 90 Day Fiance until that summer.
Thais and Patrick announced in August 2022 that they were expecting a baby girl. Thais then gave birth to Aleesi in November 2022.
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Patrick and Thais' ongoing divorce proceedings appear to be a spoiler that all the intense therapy given to the couple on the current season of90 Day: The Last Resort -- which premiered June 1 on TLC -- could not save their marriage.
But during one or more of those vacations, Patrick suspected Thais of cheating on him because she was hard to reach. She also allegedly rented an AirBnB instead of staying with her family and charged $2,000 to his credit card.
Thais complained that Patrick didn't trust her, and Patrick cited the couple's lack of a sex life as the reason he felt that way.
During the show's latest episode, which aired June 15 on TLC, Thais suggested that Patrick is a sex addict.