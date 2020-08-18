'90 Day Fiance' star Nicole Nafziger has returned from Morocco and reunited with daughter May
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/18/2020
90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger has returned from Morocco and reunited with her daughter May after being out of the country for about four months.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nicole has posted multiple photos with her five-year-old daughter May on Instagram in recent days that show they are back together in Florida and practicing safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus virus.
Nicole -- who claims to have been stuck in Morocco with fiance Azan Tefou since mid-March due to the country shutting down international flights over COVID-19 concerns -- took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of May holding her new baby cousin, Adrianna, the daughter of Nicole's sister.
"May is so happy to have another kid in the family.ï¸ She loves her baby cousin," Nicole wrote.
One day earlier, Nicole posted a photo of May wearing a new backpack for school.
"May is so ready for first grade this year!" Nicole captioned the sweet photo.
This past weekend, Nicole introduced her new niece to the world and admitted she has "baby fever" after visiting her fiance in Morocco.
"I am so in love with this little baby! Just gives me so many memories of May when she was just born #babyfever," Nicole gushed.
Nicole announced on Instagram that she was back in the United States late last week after an extended trip to Morocco.
"Soooo happy to finally be back with my baby girl," Nicole captioned a picture with May in which they were both wearing masks. "I missed her so much and it feels so great to get back to normal with her."
"So happy to have had this extra time with you, my love [heart emoji]," Nicole wrote to Azan at the time on Instagram.
"But soon I'll get to see my little girl and I'm also very happy and excited for that [heart emoji]."
Nicole subsequently captioned a different selfie, "Making every minute count with you until my time to leave your side again. [It's] me and you baby. Only we know our love story and all the hard things we've been through."
"We've come out stronger [than] we have ever been before and we'll continue to grow together. May and you are my family and my future [red heart emoji]," she added.
Nicole's mother, Robbalee Nafziger, previously confirmed to In Touch Weekly she had been watching May while Nicole was "hunkered down" and quarantining with Azan in Morocco safely.
Given there were several flights allowing Americans stuck abroad in Morocco to return home, 90 Day Fiance fans criticized Nicole for being a "bad mom" and not caring about her daughter.
When one of Nicole's followers asked her on Instagram why she decided against hopping on one of those flights in June, Nicole clapped back, "Every time I've looked into it, it's [twice or thrice] the price of a normal flight that the passenger has to pay."
Nicole continued in her June 26 comment, "Y'all think you've got it all figured out because of whatever you [hear], but [were] you one of the people who had to actually email the government to see? Nope."
"Stop judging my [life] and decisions. Just an idea. I know you won't listen because it's easier to pin me as a bad mom and gossip about the drama. Soon enough, y'all can take a [peek] into my real life. Maybe," she concluded.
Robbalee also reportedly defended Nicole in July when she responded to a hater's comment on social media.
"There was no abandonment, May is getting to spend time with her grandparents while her mommy is away. There is a lot more to this story than a simple answer," Robbalee wrote, according to In Touch.
"Nicole FaceTimes with May almost every day. They watch TV together or she shows her the peppers that grow in the garden. Right now Florida is not even a safe place to come home to, when it is safe to travel she looks forward to coming home."
An insider told the magazine at the time Nicole's family wasn't "thrilled" about her trip to Morocco in the first place but "they understand that [Nicole is] an adult and can make her own decisions."
"She knows how her family feels about Azan but chooses to follow her feelings over theirs," the insider said, adding that Nicole was thoroughly "enjoying" all the quality time she got to spend with Azan.
Nicole and Azan have been dating for more than four years, but prior to Nicole's recent trip to Morocco, RadarOnline reported in November 2019 it had been two years since the couple last saw each other.
"They still talk occasionally, but there have been a lot of fights between them on the phone," a source said.
Nicole never disclosed the reasons behind canceling that trip to Morocco, but the frustration and disappointment all over her face on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? pointed to Azan being the decision-maker.
During the Tell-All special for the spinoff's fourth season, Nicole announced her trip to Morocco didn't happen "because sometimes, things are just personal."
ADVERTISEMENT
In August 2019, a source told In Touch that Nicole was getting her life "back on track" with a her new job as a barista and an apartment of her own. Nicole had also enrolled her daughter May in kindergarten.