"This is the cutest sleepy face I've ever seen," Nicole captioned the image along with a heart-eyes emoticon and a crying emoticon.
Nicole's intent was to gush about her adorable daughter while they are apart, but the majority of Nicole's followers took this as an opportunity to criticize Nicole for being a bad mother considering she's been staying in Morocco with fiance Azan Tefou amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while May is at her home in Florida.
Nicole's followers argued that May appears sad and lonely in the photo as she rests her chin on a bowl of spaghettios -- not "sleepy," as Nicole had said.
"Nichole, honestly you need to return to your daughter," Laura commented on the Instagram photo.
Nicole revealed in March she was stuck in Morocco while visiting Azan and everything was closed after the country shut down international flights due to the global pandemic, so Nicole has apparently been away from her daughter for about four months now.
"Do not make the same mistake I did," continued Laura, a Canadian who was living in Florida when she filmed Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Laura was seemingly referencing the strained relationship she had with her son Liam while pursuing a romance with Aladin Jallali in Qatar.
Despite her son's disapproval, Laura and Aladin got married on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. However, Aladin and Laura later split in Summer 2019, and Laura claimed Aladin had cheated on and used her both for fame and to move to Canada. (Their breakup was nasty, as Aladin subsequently claimed Laura tried to belittle, disrespect and humiliate him for attention and popularity).
"[May] needs her mom and these men are just users," Laura added in her comment. "He has a wife and children forget this looser and come back home to the pple who really love you."
Nicole insisted on social media on June 26 she was "missing" her little girl so much and there was no possible way for her to return to the United States because flights out of Morocco were twice or thrice the normal cost.
Seemingly keeping to the same story, Nicole fired back at Laura on Instagram earlier this week.
"I'm sorry for what happened to you but I would never tell another cast member how their situation is because I don't know and I don't know anyone's story," Nicole told Laura.
"Please make no mistake, my situation is not yours. Being a cast member you should know more [than] anyone is to not believe rumors by liars. I miss my daughter more [than] anyone can know and no one knows how much me and her call each other."
"I'll be back to my daughter as soon as I can when the right moment comes. My daughter and my family know I'll be home for her soon," Nicole added.
"I've never left my daughter behind because she knows I'm still with her no matter what. Everyone can judge me for being a bad mom and think what you want. But I know my life and how it is. And when the time is right I'll show more of it. Thanks."
Nicole first disclosed she was "so happy to finally be with my love again" on March 11, and then later that month, she gushed of Azan in a separate post, "I never want to leave your side my love."
Nicole's mother Robbalee has apparently been taking care of May ever since Nicole left the country.
A source close to Nicole told In Touch Weekly in April that she and her family were FaceTiming "almost daily" so Nicole could stay in contact with both her mother and daughter.
Nicole's family reportedly wasn't "thrilled" about her trip to Morocco in the first place but understood the 90 Day Fiance alum is going to follow her heart.
"They understand that [Nicole is] an adult and can make her own decisions," an insider told In Touch.
"She knows how her family feels about Azan but chooses to follow her feelings over theirs."
Nicole never disclosed the reasons behind canceling that trip to Morocco, but the frustration and disappointment all over her face on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? pointed to Azan being the decision-maker.
During the Tell-All special for the spin off's fourth season, Nicole announced her trip to Morocco didn't happen "because sometimes, things are just personal."
In August 2019, a source told In Touch that Nicole was getting her life "back on track" with a her new job as a barista and an apartment of her own. Nicole had also enrolled her daughter May in kindergarten.