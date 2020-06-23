"Nicole would want her close family there and [her daughter] May for sure, so her family thinks she wouldn't go and get married behind their backs."
The source added at the time, "No one sees it happening in the near future."
As Nicole and Azan previously learned, weddings are also very expensive, and Nicole reportedly quit her job in order to visit her fiance overseas.
According to In Touch, Nicole confirmed earlier this year Azan was still her fiance and she loves him with "all" of her heart after four years of dating. She reportedly said they're just trying to "navigate this challenging thing called life together."
But in November 2019, RadarOnline reported it had been two years since the couple last saw each other.
"They still talk occasionally, but there have been a lot of fights between them on the phone," a source said.
"The family is surprised they're still together... He can't get a visa. She's talked about going back to Morocco, but she doesn't have money. She has to save."
Nicole never disclosed the reasons behind canceling that trip to Morocco, but the frustration and disappointment all over her face on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? pointed to Azan being the decision-maker.
During the Tell-All special for the spinoff's fourth season, Nicole announced her trip to Morocco didn't happen "because sometimes, things are just personal."
In August 2019, a source told In Touch that Nicole was getting her life "back on track" with a her new job as a barista and an apartment of her own. Nicole had also enrolled her daughter May in kindergarten.