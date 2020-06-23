90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger has confirmed she's not pregnant and apologized to her fans for posting a misleading Instagram photo of a sonogram.

Nicole has taken some heat from her Instagram followers recently for posting "misleading" content on her account.

Nicole led her followers to believe she's pregnant, presumably with fiance Azan Tefou's child, when her Instagram account posted a since-deleted sonogram photo last week, according to In Touch Weekly.

But on June 18, Nicole reportedly posted a message to 90 Day Fiance fans to set the record straight.

"No, I am not pregnant," Nicole said in her Instagram Stories, In Touch reported.

"Sorry for the confusing post. Hope everyone is staying safe out there! Peace and love to all."

Nicole has also been accused of pretending to be with and spend time with Azan.
But Nicole revealed in March she was stuck in Morocco while visiting Azan and everything was closed after the country shut down international flights due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole disclosed she and Azan had reunited in a selfie she posted March 11 on Instagram.
 
"So happy to finally be with my love again," Nicole captioned the picture.
 
Later that month, Nicole gushed on Instagram, "I never want to leave your side my love," next to another picture of the pair.

But Nicole's family was convinced Nicole and Azan weren't going to tie the knot during her visit and they weren't any closer to marriage.

"Her family isn't aware of there being any kind of wedding planning at the moment," a source told the magazine in April.

"Nicole would want her close family there and [her daughter] May for sure, so her family thinks she wouldn't go and get married behind their backs."

The source added at the time, "No one sees it happening in the near future."

As Nicole and Azan previously learned, weddings are also very expensive, and Nicole reportedly quit her job in order to visit her fiance overseas.

According to In Touch, Nicole confirmed earlier this year Azan was still her fiance and she loves him with "all" of her heart after four years of dating. She reportedly said they're just trying to "navigate this challenging thing called life together."

But in November 2019, RadarOnline reported it had been two years since the couple last saw each other.

"They still talk occasionally, but there have been a lot of fights between them on the phone," a source said.

"The family is surprised they're still together... He can't get a visa. She's talked about going back to Morocco, but she doesn't have money. She has to save."

Nicole and Azan met on a mobile dating app years ago when she was 21 years old and living in Bradenton, FL. Azan was 23 years old and from Agadir, Morocco, at the time.

Nicole and Azan got their start on reality TV by starring on Season 4 of the original 90 Day Fiance series, followed by Season 5 of the series.

That later led into an appearance on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and then Season 4.

Nicole and Azan's initial wedding plans in Morocco in 2018 fell through due to alleged time and financial constraints.

At the time, Azan seemed to convince Nicole to invest $6,000 of her wedding money into opening a beauty store instead, while he planned to contribute $500 to the overall cost.

It's unclear whether that store was a real possibility or will ever actually open considering both Nicole and Azan have made different claims.

Nicole then planned to meet Azan for a fun vacation in Grenada, but Azan chose to cancel their reunion due to an alleged "family emergency."

Nicole therefore booked a trip back to Morocco in 2019, when she thought a wedding would be "highly likely." But the trip got canceled just two weeks later.

Nicole never disclosed the reasons behind canceling that trip to Morocco, but the frustration and disappointment all over her face on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? pointed to Azan being the decision-maker.

During the Tell-All special for the spinoff's fourth season, Nicole announced her trip to Morocco didn't happen "because sometimes, things are just personal."

In August 2019, a source told In Touch that Nicole was getting her life "back on track" with a her new job as a barista and an apartment of her own. Nicole had also enrolled her daughter May in kindergarten.

