90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger is firing back at people claiming she's a "bad mom" for staying in Morocco with fiance Azan Tefou amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while her young daughter May is at her home in Florida.

Nicole revealed in March she was stuck in Morocco while visiting Azan and everything was closed after the country shut down international flights due to the global pandemic.

Nicole disclosed she was "so happy to finally be with my love again" March 11 on Instagram, and then later that month, she gushed in a separate post, "I never want to leave your side my love."

90 Day Fiance fans have therefore criticized Nicole for spending several months apart from her six-year-old daughter without seemingly caring, but on June 26, the reality TV star insisted it's not possible for her to return home yet.

"Missing my mom so much. She is the best mom and grandma out there. Thank you for taking care of my little girl since I can't come back home yet @srqquilters," Nicole captioned a photo of Nicole with her mother Robbalee Fouraker on Instagram.

One follower then commented and argued, "For all those saying she can't come home, she can. If you're American and need to get home, there are limited flights out and the American [government] is paying for the flight."

Nicole replied in the comments and slammed the troll who had been giving her a hard time.

"Haha, they're paying for it? I'd like to know where they said that because every time I've looked into it, it's [twice or thrice] the price of a normal flight that the passenger has to pay," Nicole wrote on June 26.

"Y'all think you've got it all figured out because of whatever you [hear], but [were] you one of the people who had to actually email the government to see? Nope."

Nicole continued, "Stop judging my [life] and decisions. Just an idea. I know you won't listen because it's easier to pin me as a bad mom and gossip about the drama."

Nicole concluded her post by hinting she may return to reality TV in the future or be involved with some type of project.

"Soon enough, y'all can take a [peek] into my real life. Maybe," Nicole added.

Robbalee has apparently been taking care of May ever since Nicole left the country.

A source close to Nicole told In Touch Weekly in April that she and her family were FaceTiming "almost daily" so Nicole could stay in contact with both her mother and daughter.

Nicole's family reportedly wasn't "thrilled" about her trip to Morocco in the first place but understood the 90 Day Fiance alum is going to follow her heart.

"They understand that [Nicole is] an adult and can make her own decisions," an insider told In Touch.

"She knows how her family feels about Azan but chooses to follow her feelings over theirs."

The insider claimed although it's not ideal "Nicole is essentially stuck there," she has been "enjoying" all the quality time she's getting to spend with Azan.

Nicole reportedly confirmed earlier this year Azan was still her fiance and she loves him with "all" of her heart after four years of dating.

She reportedly said they've just been trying to "navigate this challenging thing called life together."

But in November 2019, RadarOnline reported it had been two years since the couple last saw each other.

"They still talk occasionally, but there have been a lot of fights between them on the phone," a source said.

"The family is surprised they're still together... He can't get a visa. She's talked about going back to Morocco, but she doesn't have money. She has to save."

Nicole and Azan met on a mobile dating app years ago when she was 21 years old and living in Bradenton, FL. Azan was 23 years old and from Agadir, Morocco, at the time.

Nicole and Azan got their start on reality TV by starring on Season 4 of the original 90 Day Fiance series, followed by Season 5 of the series.

That later led into an appearance on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and then Season 4.

Nicole and Azan's initial wedding plans in Morocco in 2018 fell through due to alleged time and financial constraints.

At the time, Azan seemed to convince Nicole to invest $6,000 of her wedding money into opening a beauty store instead, while he planned to contribute $500 to the overall cost.

It's unclear whether that store was a real possibility or will ever actually open considering both Nicole and Azan have made different claims.

Nicole then planned to meet Azan for a fun vacation in Grenada, but Azan chose to cancel their reunion due to an alleged "family emergency."

Nicole therefore booked a trip back to Morocco in 2019, when she thought a wedding would be "highly likely." But the trip got canceled just two weeks later.

Nicole never disclosed the reasons behind canceling that trip to Morocco, but the frustration and disappointment all over her face on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? pointed to Azan being the decision-maker.

During the Tell-All special for the spinoff's fourth season, Nicole announced her trip to Morocco didn't happen "because sometimes, things are just personal."

In August 2019, a source told In Touch that Nicole was getting her life "back on track" with a her new job as a barista and an apartment of her own. Nicole had also enrolled her daughter May in kindergarten.

