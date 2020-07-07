'90 Day Fiance' star Nicole Nafziger claps back at claim she's a "bad mom" for not finding a way to return home from Morocco
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2020
90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger is firing back at people claiming she's a "bad mom" for staying in Morocco with fiance Azan Tefou amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while her young daughter May is at her home in Florida.
Nicole revealed in March she was stuck in Morocco while visiting Azan and everything was closed after the country shut down international flights due to the global pandemic.
Nicole disclosed she was "so happy to finally be with my love again" March 11 on Instagram, and then later that month, she gushed in a separate post, "I never want to leave your side my love."
90 Day Fiance fans have therefore criticized Nicole for spending several months apart from her six-year-old daughter without seemingly caring, but on June 26, the reality TV star insisted it's not possible for her to return home yet.
"Missing my mom so much. She is the best mom and grandma out there. Thank you for taking care of my little girl since I can't come back home yet @srqquilters," Nicole captioned a photo of Nicole with her mother Robbalee Fouraker on Instagram.
One follower then commented and argued, "For all those saying she can't come home, she can. If you're American and need to get home, there are limited flights out and the American [government] is paying for the flight."
Nicole replied in the comments and slammed the troll who had been giving her a hard time.
"Haha, they're paying for it? I'd like to know where they said that because every time I've looked into it, it's [twice or thrice] the price of a normal flight that the passenger has to pay," Nicole wrote on June 26.
"Y'all think you've got it all figured out because of whatever you [hear], but [were] you one of the people who had to actually email the government to see? Nope."
Nicole never disclosed the reasons behind canceling that trip to Morocco, but the frustration and disappointment all over her face on Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? pointed to Azan being the decision-maker.
During the Tell-All special for the spinoff's fourth season, Nicole announced her trip to Morocco didn't happen "because sometimes, things are just personal."
In August 2019, a source told In Touch that Nicole was getting her life "back on track" with a her new job as a barista and an apartment of her own. Nicole had also enrolled her daughter May in kindergarten.