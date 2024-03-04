While Michael didn't address the details of what happened when he went missing for several days, he made an announcement to his fans and followers.
"Hello, guys, this is Michael. I just want to quickly make this video to inform the public that I'm not on any social media platform right now," Michael, 35, said in a video to Instagram blogger Kiki and Kibbitz, who uploaded the message, according to In Touch Weekly.
"I mean, at this moment, when the time comes, I'll make it official. Okay, Thank you. And God bless you."
Angela announced Michael's disappearance on Monday, February 26 after she hadn't spoken to him in three days. He went missing just two months after he had arrived in the United States from Nigeria.
Angela claimed in a TikTok live video on February 26 that the police were "involved" and they couldn't find Michael. Angela also said her home security system didn't capture any footage of Michael leaving their house.
Angela shared of the situation last week, "Michael left everything here. I know that there's people probably thinking, 'Oh, maybe he just left.' But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero."
Angela pointed out how Michael didn't have his wallet either, further emphasizing that he had "nothing" with him.
"[The] clothes on his back [are] what he left with on Friday," she explained, adding that he "only had like $40 on him."
"Everybody in this town, I'm going to tell you, they say, 'Angela, he's f-cking walked out because he's got no reason to stay here.' I don't want to believe that," Angela said.
Angela wondered if Michael, whom she married in Nigeria in 2020, had used her to get to America and planned to leave her as soon as he touched foot in her Georgia home.
"It's looking like he's planned this the whole f-cking time. This is not funny. This is real sh-t. I am not [Chantel Everett]. I am not [Daniele Gates]. I am not [Molly Hopkins]. You've got the wrong goddamn American," Angela continued, shading her 90 Day Fiance co-stars who had gotten crushed by their foreign partners.
"I'm telling you now. I'm not going to let you f-cking come here if you didn't love me."
Angela continued her rant in a follow-up YouTube â€‹Live video in which she hinted at divorce.
"I love him, but I can't take him back because what he did here proves that he don't give a f-ck," Angela vented. "Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f-cking hour."
Angela also confirmed that she never applied for Michael's green card following his December 2023 arrival in America.
â€‹â€‹"I didn't get his green card or his license and that's why he's pissed and that's why he's doing this," Angela claimed. "He's rushed me from the goddamn Day 1 he landed for his f-cking license and his green card. So now he's going for the legal visa, they'll give it to him."
Hours later, 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates announced in another YouTube Live video on February 26 that Michael had been found.
"Michael is safe. There's the good news," John said, after which Angela could be heard in the background saying, "Thank god."
John explained, "Angela got a phone call from the police here stating that they were contacted by Michael."
"They verified it with him. He did have a burner phone or another phone -- a phone that nobody knew about. And on that phone, he had pictures, I guess, of his passport, the one that he left [behind]," he elaborated. "So they verified his ID and it's him."
John went on to reveal "the wild part" of this shocking turn of events.
"[Michael] told the police that he was in fear for his life here and he did not want Angela knowing his location," John revealed.
A man could be heard in the background adding, "[Michael] asked the police not to tell her."
Angela declared, "I asked him to go home because he doesn't love me. Now he has to fight for his visa here, and he's done."
Once Angela learned that Michael was seemingly hiding from her, she said, "I'm f-cking mad as hell right now. Tell the truth. I'm worried thinking he was hurt."
Angela and Michael were first introduced to the world on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Angela and Michael -- who also starred on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance as well as Seasons 5, 6 and 7 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- have been dating for years and waiting for Michael's visa to be approved so he could move to the United States.
The pair first applied for a visa in March 2020 but experienced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A December 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Angela finding out that Michael had been cheating on her in Nigeria. They split in early 2023 but clearly got back together.
Angela and Michael starred on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and then Michael finally moved to America in December 2023.
Once Michael touched down in the U.S., Angela says they had fun traveling to California and New York.
Angela and Michael will be starring on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.