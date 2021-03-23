'90 Day Fiance' star Melyza Zeta appears to be back in America with new fiance Tim Clarkson
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/23/2021
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Melyza Zeta appears to be in America now with her fiance Tim Clarkson.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tim from Dallas, TX, and Melyza from Colombia shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers when they announced their engagement on the March 7 episode of 90 Day Bares All on Discovery's new streaming service discovery+.
Although Tim had proposed marriage during a trip to Medellin, Colombia -- which was initially designed for the couple to reunite and solidify their relationship status after a brief breakup -- it appears Melyza has since traveled or moved to the United States.
Melyza, 29, conducted a Q&A session with her followers via Instagram Stories on March 14 and geotagged Dallas, TX, in three of her responses, In Touch Weekly reported.
Given Tim, 34, currently lives in Dallas, Melyza has apparently taken a trip overseas to spend time with him.
Tim also reportedly appeared in all three of Melyza's videos, which featured the couple riding in a car together and listening to music with Tim behind the wheel.
It seems Tim and Melyza's relationship is stronger than ever following their engagement.
One fan wrote to Melyza in her Q&A, according to In Touch, "Tell us what made you guys reconcile."
"Makeup sex [devil emoticon] JK," Melyza reportedly replied.
"I'd say mostly that our love for each other hasn't faded away (despite so many ups and downs in the past two years), persistence, realizing that we needed to make changes and put more work into moving forward and finally do whatever is needed to be geographically compatible."
Tim and Melyza revealed on the early January premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Strikes Back! on discovery+ they had split and called it quits on their romance, but the pair apparently "reconnected" not long after the breakup and then got back together.
"We started reminiscing about things we had done in the past. We were like, 'I really miss you'... We would talk about the plans that we had for the future and everything, and that's basically how it happened," Melyza shared on 90 Day Bares All earlier this month.
"We just can't stay away from each other. No matter how hard we try to move on and forget about each other, we can't," Tim added.
Tim then traveled to Colombia to see Melyza again and popped the question one day after his arrival at a romantic pier in Cartagena.
Melyza gushed on 90 Day Bares All the marriage proposal was "awesome" as well as a huge surprise and she and Tim are "so happy" together now.
The proposal clearly turned Melyza's life around because she said she felt "hopeless and crushed" when she and Tim were apart.
"I believed that my chance at happily ever after with the man I love was gone. Fortunately, I was wrong," Melyza explained to People.
"Our engagement feels right. Putting a ring on it doesn't solve it all, but it's definitely a big step in the right direction, surely one that we wanted to take years ago."
And Tim -- who once cheated on Melyza with a co-worker and lost her trust -- told the magazine that he now realizes how "foolish" he was to risk losing Melyza in the past.
"The bottom line is, Melyza is the only woman I am meant to spend my life with. She sees more in me than I do in myself sometimes and I can never find that in anyone; let's be real, I am a pain," Tim joked with People.
Tim acknowledged he and Melyza still need time to repair the damage in their relationship but they are both optimistic about the future.
"We both know how much we love each other, how comfortable we are with each other, and how positive we are that our life together will be amazing," Tim said.
Tim and Melyza previously starred on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and the show's Summer 2020 finale featured Tim, after visiting Melyza in Colombia and trying to work through their issues, moving back to the United States in order to work and save money for their future together.
Melyza confessed the idea of Tim moving back to America made her "nervous and uncomfortable," but Tim insisted his goal was to put the pair in a more stable financial position long-term.
"I can't believe that he's leaving. I think this is bullsh-t. This was definitely not what we were planning on doing. This is not what I expected, and I'm just really disappointed... I did feel true and real love with him," Melyza told the cameras on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
And Tim feared Melyza would give up on their relationship or hook up with somebody else while he was away.
"I'm not moving back to run away from you; I'm moving back so that I can run back to you," Tim assured Melyza when saying goodbye to her.
Although the couple subsequently broke up, they left flirty comments on each other's social media pages in late 2020 and Melyza joked on the January premiere of the Strikes Back! spinoff that Tim looked "cute" and she might want to have sex with him again.
Many 90 Day Fiance viewers therefore anticipated -- or at least hoped -- the couple may give their love another shot eventually.