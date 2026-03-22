90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Luke Berry has had another breakup with a Colombian girlfriend.

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Luke had hard launched his relationship with a 21-year-old Colombian beauty named Daniela on March 1, and one week later, they got matching wrist tattoos and Luke inked her eyes on his back, Starcasm reported.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

But based on Luke's Instagram account, their romance is already over.

Not only has Luke deleted any trace of Daniela from his Instagram account, but she also scrubbed him from her social media pages.

Daniela announced the pair's breakup by reportedly writing, "I'm only going to respond to this comment about this. I'm not going to allow someone in my life who damages my peace and tranquility."

Daniela insisted she was "the one who ended it," adding, "I don't want red flags in my life because it has cost me a lot to become the strong and brave woman I am -- someone who loves herself enough to put a stop to things in time."

Daniela claimed she had "nothing more to say."

"And I hope and wish that he has good things in his life," she concluded of her ex.

Luke starred on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season with his then-fiancee Madelein Perez. (He also got her name tattooed in an intimate area).

But Luke and Madelein were shown fighting more than they enjoyed planning their wedding in Colombia.

Madelein, for instance, broke up with Luke, although just temporarily, after discovering he had allowed a female stripper at his bachelor party.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

However, Madelein and Luke ended up getting married with optimistic hopes for their future together.

On the show's Tell All, co-star Greta Lin told Chloe Fabiano that Luke -- who had revealed he was back living in the United States while his wife remained in Colombia -- was staring at her during the special and seemed infatuated with her.

Chloe then told the cameras, "Luke actually messaged me saying, 'Hey, are we grabbing a drink tonight? What are you doing?'"

But during a February episode of the "Pink Shade: Reality TV with MP" podcast, Chloe -- who dated pirate ship entertainer Johny Fernandes on the show -- claimed that Luke wasn't her type.

On the Tell All, Luke told Johny that Chloe was "a catch" and he "f-cked up" big time by losing her, and Chloe admitted to the cameras that Madelein probably sensed that Luke was attracted to her.

Whenever Chloe spoke, Madelein took an opportunity to shout at her and call her "a wh-re" and "a b-tch."

On Madelein's apparent anger towards her, Chloe said, "I think, honestly, it's totally a jealousy thing. I mean, it has to be! We're similar in age, and I think when there's another attractive female, there's a lot of attention in the room."

Chloe acknowledged how girls can be "so catty" and so Madelein's wild behavior probably just stemmed from jealousy.

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"That's what I keep telling myself, because there's literally no other reason -- at all," Chloe said, adding how she never hooked up with Luke or said anything bad about Madelein publicly.

"I think what triggered it must've been how Luke and I were wearing the same color. We did not plan that. I don't know how that happened, but it was spot on. And so I think she saw that and was like, 'Oh, they must be talking,' but never. No."

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Chloe joked of Madelein's behavior, "I've never heard a human make noises like that in my entire life."

Chloe also made fun of Luke and Madelein for how they broke up "17,000 times" during the Tell All alone.

Luke explained on the Tell All how the pair had filed a K-1 visa before they got married and found out it had been approved shortly after they exchanged vows.

"Before we filed the paperwork to make [our marriage] legally binding in Colombia, we just decided to go with the K-1 visa process," Luke clarified.

Luke therefore said the plan was to move Madelein to the United States.

However, Luke and Madelein had an explosive fight when Luke revealed he was still friends with Brian, his former business partner who allegedly lost a huge amount of the couple's money.

"How are you going to love someone who has done so much hurt to us?!" Madelein screamed, adding, "You pick him. Go be with him! We are not together anymore."

Madelein said she was "100 percent sure" that she was done with Luke.

Once the cast took another filming break, Greta and Chloe told Luke that he should be single because "it's so much fun."

After Luke admitted Madelein was "batsh-t crazy," Chloe asked him, "Are you single? Yes or no?"

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Luke flashed Chloe his ringless finger and concluded, "Yeah."

Chloe therefore told Luke and Greta that they needed to go out and party that night, leaving fans to speculate about the future of Chloe and Luke's relationship.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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