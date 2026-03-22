'90 Day Fiance' star Luke Berry dumped by new Colombian girlfriend
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/22/2026
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Luke Berry has had another breakup with a Colombian girlfriend.
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Luke had hard launched his relationship with a 21-year-old Colombian beauty named Daniela on March 1, and one week later, they got matching wrist tattoos and Luke inked her eyes on his back, Starcasmreported.
But based on Luke's Instagram account, their romance is already over.
Not only has Luke deleted any trace of Daniela from his Instagram account, but she also scrubbed him from her social media pages.
Daniela announced the pair's breakup by reportedly writing, "I'm only going to respond to this comment about this. I'm not going to allow someone in my life who damages my peace and tranquility."
Daniela insisted she was "the one who ended it," adding, "I don't want red flags in my life because it has cost me a lot to become the strong and brave woman I am -- someone who loves herself enough to put a stop to things in time."
Daniela claimed she had "nothing more to say."
"And I hope and wish that he has good things in his life," she concluded of her ex.
Luke starred on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season with his then-fiancee Madelein Perez. (He also got her name tattooed in an intimate area).
But Luke and Madelein were shown fighting more than they enjoyed planning their wedding in Colombia.
Madelein, for instance, broke up with Luke, although just temporarily, after discovering he had allowed a female stripper at his bachelor party.
However, Madelein and Luke ended up getting married with optimistic hopes for their future together.
On the show's Tell All, co-star Greta Lin told Chloe Fabiano that Luke -- who had revealed he was back living in the United States while his wife remained in Colombia -- was staring at her during the special and seemed infatuated with her.
Chloe then told the cameras, "Luke actually messaged me saying, 'Hey, are we grabbing a drink tonight? What are you doing?'"
But during a February episode of the "Pink Shade: Reality TV with MP" podcast, Chloe -- who dated pirate ship entertainer Johny Fernandes on the show -- claimed that Luke wasn't her type.
On the Tell All, Luke told Johny that Chloe was "a catch" and he "f-cked up" big time by losing her, and Chloe admitted to the cameras that Madelein probably sensed that Luke was attracted to her.
Whenever Chloe spoke, Madelein took an opportunity to shout at her and call her "a wh-re" and "a b-tch."
On Madelein's apparent anger towards her, Chloe said, "I think, honestly, it's totally a jealousy thing. I mean, it has to be! We're similar in age, and I think when there's another attractive female, there's a lot of attention in the room."
Chloe acknowledged how girls can be "so catty" and so Madelein's wild behavior probably just stemmed from jealousy.
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"That's what I keep telling myself, because there's literally no other reason -- at all," Chloe said, adding how she never hooked up with Luke or said anything bad about Madelein publicly.
"I think what triggered it must've been how Luke and I were wearing the same color. We did not plan that. I don't know how that happened, but it was spot on. And so I think she saw that and was like, 'Oh, they must be talking,' but never. No."