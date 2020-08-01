"This is me. Unfiltered. 3 months & 3 weeks postpartum," Loren wrote over the image.
Loren, who gave birth to her first child with husband Alexei Brovarnik on April 14, went on to detail why dropping her pregnancy weight "is actually a very big thing" for her, according toUs Weekly.
"[Losing weight] is the biggest postpartum struggle for me," Loren, 32, reportedly captioned a selfie on her Instagram Stories.
"I've suffered with body dysmorphia for as long as I can remember. Really. And it's hard because what I see versus what everyone else sees is different."
"And having all these people criticize you and judge you doesn't make it any easier (but I choose to put myself out there)," she continued. "But this is me and MY journey."
The reality star reportedly added that "the hardest part [was] starting" and she wears sneakers during the day for "motivation" to exercise and get her body back into pre-pregnancy shape.
One month after Shai's arrival, Loren admitted her postpartum depression left her feeling "a roller-coaster of emotions," Us reported.
"I've felt excited, exhausted, scared, in pain and every other emotion you can think of!" Loren shared on Instagram in May. "I've struggled with judgment and people sharing unsolicited advice. I've been a nervous nelly."
Loren from Hollywood Beach, FL, and Alexei from Nazareth Illit, Israel, met on her birthright trip to Israel. She was the staff leader and Alexei was the medic, and Loren gushed about how the pair connected right away.
"I can't explain it... I went to Israel five times in one year to see him before we got engaged," Loren shared on 90 Day Fiance: What Now?: Loren & Alexei's Birth Special that aired in early June on TLC.
"He waited 12 hours [to propose marriage] before I got on a plane to go back to New York. Like, you had time!"
Alexei apparently applied for a Tourist Visa twice but got denied and so the couple decided to apply for a K-1 visa. Once Alexei got approved for the K-1 visa and traveled to America, the couple had to overcome some challenges, but they still got married during his 90-day visit in September 2015.
Loren and Alexei also subsequently had a second ceremony in Israel in July 2016 so both of their families could celebrate and witness their union.
It didn't take long for Loren to get baby fever, but Alexei really wanted to wait until he received his American citizenship first.
"Timing really is everything, and the fact he already became a citizen right before the whole coronavirus thing really broke out, we are just really, really lucky. I can't even imagine being stuck in that process right now," Loren told the camera on the special.
Due to Loren having high blood pressure, which caused her to experience a headache as well as blurry vision, she had to undergo a C-section earlier initially scheduled.
Loren and Alexei's son was born on April 14 at 4:26PM at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces. The baby measured 19 inches long and was two days away from being full term.
"Look how far we've come," Loren said of her husband on the special. "We'll be married five years this year and it's just so crazy, this life we've built with each other."
"I feel thankful to [Loren] for giving me this feeling and giving me this son. I think that's what's connecting me more to her," Alexei gushed.
Loren added that she loved Alexei more than ever, and she called him "the best partner during a pregnancy and then afterwards."