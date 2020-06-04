Shortly after Lisa announced her split from Usman and alleged she's the "victim of a romance scam," Usman appeared on Instagram Live with radio host Domenick Nati on May 30 and admitted to using 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days for fame and his career.
Usman even went as far as to say he's stayed with Lisa all this time out of "pity."
"I'm here to make an announcement," Lisa said on her promoter Rocco Straz's Instagram Live the following night on May 31.
"It definitely looks like I got scammed by Sojaboy. You saw his interview on TheDomenick Nati Show. And Usman has had annulment papers in his hands."
Lisa said Usman remained silent about his alleged true intentions while 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season was airing.
She suggested Usman was prepared to end their marriage just as the show was about to air its final episode Sunday night on TLC.
"I guess he wanted to remain silent, but he definitely used me. He definitely scammed me," Lisa insisted.
"He [messaged me] and said if I go on my platform and apologize then he'd stay with me, like he would be doing me a favor. Well that didn't sit well with me. The fact being that he thinks I need him. I don't need anyone but my daughter and God in my life."
Usman said in his interview with Domenick that his career and his home are the only two things he loves in his life and he'd be willing to let Lisa go in a heartbeat with no feelings attached.
In addition, Usman also insisted the idea he would "scam" Lisa made little sense since she allegedly makes $1,000 a week and he would have targeted someone much richer if he was an actual scammer.
"He said he does not love me," Lisa told Rocco after hearing Usman's interview.
"Fact being he exposed I make $1,000 [a week]... so how else did he get all that money he scammed out of me? Financially, I'm doing fine. Sojaboy used me to make himself popular in Nigeria."
Lisa revealed all her interviews must go through TLC now in order to avoid violating her contract or non-disclosure agreement, so she claimed to just be "shooting the sh-t" with her promoter during this Instagram Live session.
"I would willingly do interviews. I have nothing to hide. My story has not [changed] from the beginning to the end," Lisa said.
"But never in a million years did I see this coming, I've been with this guy for three years. But now that the show's over, and you've got divorce papers? Hmmm. Right there tells me, you're definitely a scammer."
Lisa added that Usman married her "for the show" -- "completely" -- and used his friends and family along the way.
Lisa is apparently so upset that she needs an escape, at least for a few days.
"Basically, Rocco, I'm going to be taking a few days off. I'm going away to an undisclosed location, just to get my mind right," Lisa revealed.
"And when I come back, it's gonna come back full force. Because I wasn't around chasing men around the world trying to get them in my DM's like Usman was chasing women. I was making connections."
"Why should I come to America and go for a Green Card if in Nigeria, I can be making it on my own like this? Why should I go for a Green Card? Get it right, I'm not after a Green Card -- I am after my career," Usman said this past weekend.
Usman, who said he's the one who initially applied to appear on 90 Day Fiance, also noted he couldn't understand why Lisa would want to remain with him if she believes he's scamming her.
"I don't see any reason why you still want a scammer. If really I'm a scammer, why are you staying with a scammer? You have to leave and find somebody who's not a scammer," Usman complained.
In addition to saying Usman is a scammer, Lisa has also alleged her Nigerian husband is not a religious or family man. Lisa has also accused Usman of lying when he previously claimed Lisa had threatened to commit suicide at the thought Usman didn't truly love her.
"The interviews he's been doing have been nothing but a publicity stunt for you people to buy his music and be his followers. He's blocked me on all his platforms... I cannot believe Sojaboy is going to try to come off as a saint," Lisa told Rocco late last week.
"This man had nothing when I met him, nothing. Sojaboy was never a celebrity in Nigeria. [Usman] doesn't walk on water. He used me! He married me just to be on a TV show so people would recognize his name and he could sell his music."
Usman had contacted Lisa on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, and they videochatted immediately so Usman could prove he wasn't a catfish.
Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 finale aired on TLC this past Sunday and concluded with Lisa and Usman getting married and Lisa returning home to America planning to apply for a spousal visa that would allow Usman to come to America.
"Usman is my destiny. He is the man I will spend the rest of my life with. But it makes me a little nervous we are going to be 7,000 miles apart. Is he going to be faithful to me?" Lisa said in the finale.
"When I get back to the States, I will apply for a spousal visa. I'm hoping that he will be in the United States within six months, but not being together, it will be very difficult."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4's two-part Tell-All reunion show will air on Sunday, June 7 and Monday, June 8.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Tell-All ended up filming remotely during the first weekend of May, with cast members participating via videoconference.
About ten hours of raw footage from the Season 4 reunion show subsequently leaked online, including many segments with Lisa and Usman being interviewed by host Shaun Robinson.
During the leaked Tell-All footage, the couple said they were still together but struggling to deal with several ongoing issues -- including Usman's concern that Lisa frequently didn't treat him respectfully, Usman's desire for a biological child, and Lisa's belief that Usman wasn't respecting his wife in his social-media interactions with other women.