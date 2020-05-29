'90 Day Fiance' star Lisa Hamme: Williams isn't done with Yolanda Leak yet!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/29/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Lisa Hamme has warned Yolanda Leak that Williams, her alleged scammer believed to be from Nigeria, is not done with Yolanda yet.
Yolanda, a 51-year-old from Las Vegas, NV who currently co-stars on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Lisa, received some tough love from her co-star Lisa when the women filmed the show's Tell-All reunion, which filmed during the first weekend in May.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via video conference -- and nearly ten hours of the footage leaked out online recently.
Lisa -- whose husband Usman Umar is from Nigeria -- told Yolanda that her long-distance love Williams, a 40-year-old from England, is most likely a scammer known as a Yahoo Boy living in Nigeria.
"This Yahoo Boy is not done with you," Lisa told Yolanda. "He's not done with you yet, 100 hours is the minimum. They can spend up to five years grooming you."
"Really?!" Yolanda replied.
"Yes ma'am, they will groom you. And once they groom you, they will start asking for iTunes, small stuff -- real small stuff... It's grooming," Lisa explained.
"His format that... he provided for you [on Instagram] is completely fake. What they'll do is they run it for so long and if they can't get a hit -- like, they want 50 clients at a time, and you were his client. And he's not done with you. He is not done with you."
Lisa said she knows this because she has been on social media platforms for a very long time.
"There are scammers over there in Nigeria. I had one for five years. They pose as an American military guy. I knew it was fake from the jump because if you're overseas, the military is not on the phone texting in a heavy traffic area," Lisa told Yolanda.
"So, finally this young boy revealed his true identity. He was Nigerian, just as I had speculated, and still, he tried to scam. He tried to run his scam, his format."
Lisa said this Yahoo Boy was also affiliated with a woman in the UK, and when these scammers convince clients to send money, the money is transported through "a mule," who will allegedly "take 10 percent [of the money] and then ship it to Nigeria."
Lisa came to the conclusion Williams "and probably 20 other guys sitting in a room" were scamming Yolanda "on computers, typing away, trying to hustle her." Lisa claimed these guys work around the clock.
Usman then joined the videoconference and Lisa accused her husband of having "Yahoo Boy" friends in Nigeria. Lisa also offered to help educate Yolanda on how these scams work.
"The next time [Williams] calls you, it will be on video, but it will be blurry. You won't be able to see him but you can hear him, and they hide it," Lisa claimed.
Lisa told Shaun that Yahoo Boys have tried to scam her in the past.
"I'm very good at this. I get hit probably by about 300 Yahoo Boys a year," Lisa revealed.
"Are you sure I'm not a Yahoo Boy?" Usman jokingly asked his wife.
"If you were, I would put your head on a platter," Lisa responded with a laugh.
Yolanda was shocked, saying she couldn't believe these scammers invest so much time into these fake relationships.
"They find out one thing about your life and they build on that. They will continuously groom you, they will gain your trust, and they tell you everything that you wanted to hear. You just suffered with your husband gone, and they will continuously do that," Lisa said.
"Like you said [Yolanda], he keeps disappearing. He probably doesn't have the money for data!"
Yolanda then watched back a90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 clip of herself talking to Williams on the phone and Yolanda realized he didn't sound British, adding, "Now that I hear him again, he sounds like Usman!"
"These Yahoo Boys do blood rituals over there, and it is very scary what they are doing," Lisa concluded.
As shown on90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, Yolanda thought she found true love with Williams.
Yolanda intended to travel to England and meet Williams for the first time in person after getting to know each other online and over the phone, but the situation became sketchy when she tried to make concrete plans.
Williams couldn't tell Yolanda which airport to fly into, and he became harder to reach the more Yolanda needed information from him.
Yolanda's children Karra and Damante believed Yolanda was being scammed, especially when they did some research for her.
Not only did Williams' Instagram profile mysteriously disappear -- with Williams telling Yolanda it had been hacked -- but Yolanda's kids discovered stock photos on the Internet of the muscular man claiming to be Williams.
The photos Karra and Damante found by doing a reverse-image search on the Internet were the same ones Williams had privately sent Yolanda during their intimate chats.
Yolanda later asked Williams to send her a real photo of himself, but he dodged the request by asking Yolanda how he could be sure that she was the real her. Yolanda sent him a photo of herself via text as a result, but he never reciprocated the gesture.
90 Day Fiance viewers were therefore led to believe Williams may not even exist and there is someone who is scamming Yolanda, potentially a man from Nigeria based on Karra's online findings.
"I can't fall out of love with him that fast. A lot can still be true about Williams, so until I'm 100 percent sure he's deceiving me, I still feel the way I feel about him," Yolanda said in a confessional in an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
"The magic of love is just wonderful and I love the feeling that loving someone gives you."
Yolanda said her heart was telling her to trust Williams and hear him out, and she still wanted to travel to England to meet him face to face. Yolanda wanted to see this man in person and see for herself he's real or not real.
At the time Yolanda filmed the Tell-All, she told Shaun that she had hired a private investigator to track Williams down and find out information for her.
Yolanda said Williams recently reached out to her following a long period of no contact. Yolanda explained Williams initially stopped calling her because he was offended when she had asked whether he's Nigerian.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days currently airs on Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC, followed by 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on Monday nights.