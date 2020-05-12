'90 Day Fiance' star Lisa Hamme reveals she had her toe amputated and was "miserable" in Nigeria in leaked 'Tell-All' footage
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/12/2020
90 Day Fiance star Lisa Hamme has revealed her decision to search for overseas and visit Usman Umar in Nigeria last year ended up costing her one of her toes -- literally.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion was filmed via online videochat earlier this month, and hours of raw footage revealing numerous spoilers about the fate of the season's couples have surfaced on the Internet.
Among the leaked footage is Tell-All host Shaun Robinson interviewing Lisa, who was asked what she's been up to as the United States quarantines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I've been doing a lot of reading and interacting with my daughter because she has no school until next year. I've actually been in quarantine since February 14. I had surgery, so the only time I was allowed out was to see the surgeon," Lisa, 52, revealed.
When asked how she's been feeling, Lisa replied, "I'm almost -- I'm on the path of recovery. Everything is going well. The surgery went perfect; he released me 10 days ago and now I'm able to walk again."
Shaun therefore asked for clarification on whether Lisa had surgery on her leg or somewhere else.
"When I left for Nigeria, I had injured my small toe on my patient's bed," said the hospice caregiver from York, PA.
"It got really bad. It swelled up terribly in Africa. I was miserable trying to walk over there. When I returned in September, my surgeon tried to treat it and tried to make it better, but it kept dying off. So we had to amputate the toe on [February] 14."
Lisa suggested there would have been a better outcome had she been treated sooner.
"I never should have went to Africa, but I did," Lisa said.
"The doctors -- when I returned back to the States, they ran every blood test to see if there's any disease I might have picked up in Africa, but it wasn't. The blood vessels when I hit it literally just exploded in the toe, so there was no blood flow getting into it and it continued to die," Lisa explained to Shaun in raw footage of her interview.
"Dry gangrene set in and it was so painful. No medications that they could prescribe would help. They were actually going to send me to a medical marijuana place to [seek pain relief], but I said, 'No. I haven't done drugs in 52 years. I'm not going to start now.'"
Lisa therefore said she just had to "endure the pain" by taking Ibuprofen and Gabapentin.
"When I had the surgery and I woke up and the block wore off my leg, the pain was gone. It was a different type of pain. It was surgery pain. So I feel much, much better," Lisa said.
"It's very odd to walk again because since February 14, I did not [put] weight [on] my foot until 10 days ago. I just started walking 10 days ago and it feels wonderful, truly it does."
Lisa, however, admitted the whole process was a bit traumatic.
"It was scary! I was in the hospital several times before surgery... [but] I'm just grateful it's over. I'm walking and that means I can get back to a normal life as soon as this quarantine is lifted," Lisa shared.
Lisa has been co-starring on90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season with Usman, a Nigerian rapper known as "SojaBoy" in the music industry.
Usman had contacted her on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance began, and they videochatted immediately so Usman could prove he wasn't a catfish.
Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018.
Lisa didn't understand why a Nigerian celebrity would be interested in her, but a love song he had allegedly written for Lisa confirmed his feelings for her, at least in Lisa's mind. Lisa then flew to Nigeria -- her first trip out of the United States -- to meet him face to face.
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Usman struggled with Lisa's jealousy of his female fans and social-media followers as well as her controlling ways and tendency to boss him around.
Usman, as a Muslim man, wanted to be respected and honored in the relationship, and he essentially demanded Lisa to be more passive and let him be in charge of her and their relationship.
"If there are two kings in a kingdom, there will definitely be war," Usman said in a confessional.
Although Lisa and Usman finally received a blessing from Usman's mother Fatimatu to marry, Lisa flipped out when Usman became so fixated on becoming the head of their household, and so she began questioning if marrying him was even a good idea.
Lisa said Usman had another thing coming if he thought an American woman would simply obey a man and be submissive like that.
But Lisa and Usman managed to talk through their issues and overcome their disagreement.
The couple therefore headed to a courthouse in Abuja to get married, but once they met with a magistrate, they learned they may not be able to get married in Nigeria without a printed copy of Lisa's divorce decree, which she did not bring with her from the United States.
Lisa was running out of time in Nigeria and was furious at Usman for not doing his research on the required documents ahead of time.
Lisa feared a courthouse wedding might not even be possible, venting to the cameras, "I bent over backwards to make sure this wedding happens, and now it might not happen. I feel like I am in a nightmare."
