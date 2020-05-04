Lisa, who often argues with Usman "Sojaboy" and boasts about being an independent American woman on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, would apparently approve of Usman having multiple wives, In Touch Weeklyreported.
During the April 21 episode of Angela Lee's Lip Service podcast, Usman revealed he doesn't want to stop at just one wife, admitting, "[Lisa] is not okay with it, but she cannot stop me. Yeah, that is the truth."
Although Lisa, 52, struggled with jealousy issues early on in her relationship with the 30-year-old Nigerian rapper, she told In Touch that she'd be open to the idea of having sister wives.
"In the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives," Lisa said through her representative, Rocco Straz, in a recent interview.
"[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance. At that point, if he is able to do all of that, he may take another wife."
Rocco added on Lisa's behalf, "The wives do not have to contribute their personal finances with him."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Sunday night episode just showed Lisa and Usman learning they may not be able to get married in Nigeria without a printed copy of Lisa's divorce decree, which she did not bring with her from the United States.
Lisa was running out of time in Nigeria, so she feared a courthouse wedding may not even be possible.
However, Lisa and Usman's relationship apparently never fell apart because Rocco confirmed to In Touch the couple is "still together."
"See, in as much as she cannot give [me a] child, even if we are going to stay together, I must get [a] child," Usman reportedly disclosed.
"And that is to say, I have to get married to another woman. It's definitely not only Lisa, whoever I am going to stay with in my life, if you cannot give me a child, honestly I have to get another wife. That is [a] must."
Usman also insisted on the podcast Lisa had previously threatened to commit suicide towards the beginning of their relationship because he wasn't really in love with her, but Lisa subsequently denied the allegation.
"At no given time did Lisa state she would kill herself, for him or any other man. She is a very independent woman," Rocco told the magazine.
"Lisa doesn't need Sojaboy. She wants Sojaboy! Suicide is something that should not be thrown around lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing!"
Usman and Lisa, a hospice caregiver from York, PA, met on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season began, and they videochatted immediately so Usman could prove he wasn't a catfish.
Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018.
Lisa didn't understand why a Nigerian celebrity would be interested in her, but a love song he had allegedly written for Lisa confirmed his feelings for her, at least in Lisa's mind. Lisa then flew to Nigeria -- her first trip out of the United States -- to meet him face to face.
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Usman has had trouble dealing with Lisa's insecurities in regards to his booming social media accounts and adoring female fans. Usman has also complained Lisa bosses him around too much and is too controlling.
Usman, as a Muslim man, said he wants to be respected and honored in their relationship, and in a recent episode, he asked Lisa to essentially let him be in charge of her and their relationship.
Although Lisa and Usman finally received a blessing from Fatimatu, Usman's mother, to marry, Lisa flipped Usman the middle finger and wasn't sure she wanted to wed a man so fixated on being head of the household.
Lisa said Usman had another thing coming if he thought an American woman would simply obey a man like that.
However, the latest episode featured Lisa and Usman reconciling and hoping to tie the knot before she must return to the United States. Lisa came to the conclusion she'd be willing to blend "somewhat" into Usman's culture, but she wasn't about to be submissive to her fiance.
"I'm not going to be an Armenian wife," Lisa told the cameras, adding that she'd never resemble the typical Nigerian woman. "If I'm going to marry Usman... I'm going to walk right beside him, not behind him. Usman needs to understand that before we're married."
Despite their stark differences, they both claimed to be in love and want a future together. Usman therefore suggested to Lisa they could have a 60-40 partnership in which he'd have more power -- and she just laughed it off.