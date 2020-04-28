During the April 21 broadcast of NYC radio host Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, Usman insisted Lisa had tried to commit suicide when she discovered Usman wasn't really in love with her -- but Lisa apparently considers that a ridiculous allegation, according to In Touch Weekly.
"At no given time did Lisa state she would kill herself, for him or any other man. She is a very independent woman," Lisa's representative, Rocco Straz, told In Touch in a statement on the 90 Day Fiance star's behalf.
"Lisa doesn't need Sojaboy. She wants Sojaboy! Suicide is something that should not be thrown around lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing!"
Lisa, 52, also said she has an idea why Usman, 30, might have made that shocking claim.
"At [the] time of [his] interview, Usman was angry at me and the world," Lisa explained.
During the Lip Service podcast, the Nigerian rapper was asked whether he was using Lisa to come to America so his music career could explode, and that's when he brought up the topic of suicide.
"So when Lisa started telling me that she loves me, I was like, 'Okay.' Because this woman is always giving me this love stuff and if I say no to that, she started crying. And if you want to win my heart, if you want to force me to do anything, start crying," Usman, 30, reportedly said.
"I hate to see anybody cry. So maybe she used that advantage, she started crying all the time and I say, 'Okay, okay, you love me? I love you too and let's move on.'"
Usman claimed he only said "I love you" back to Lisa because he never thought she'd actually visit him in Nigeria. Usman apparently had no hope at the time their relationship would advance past video and phone chats.
"So, after some time, I was like, 'This cannot continue. We spent about one year, you telling me that you love me, you love me.' And I was saying, 'I love you, I love you.' But deeply, I know it's not love," Usman said, according to In Touch.
"[I told her], 'I don't love you for real, honestly, but I do that to make you happy.' So Lisa started trying to commit suicide [and] I was like, 'No.'"
Usman reportedly explained his father is an Imam, which is a leader in his Muslim religion, and so Usman always learned "it is good for you to please somebody" -- and that's exactly what he did with Lisa, allegedly.
"It is better I tolerate her problems, all the headache that she's giving me, than for me to say I don't love her and then she go and kill herself," Usman said on the podcast.
"It's better that I tolerate that then she lives life than for me to say, 'I don't love you,' and for her to go and kill herself because of me. So that is how it happened."
Usman and Lisa, a hospice caregiver from York, PA, are one of the couples starring on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' currently-airing fourth season.
Usman had contacted her on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance began, and they videochatted immediately so Usman could prove he wasn't a catfish.
Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018.
Lisa didn't understand why a Nigerian celebrity would be interested in her, but a love song he had allegedly written for Lisa confirmed his feelings for her, at least in Lisa's mind. Lisa then flew to Nigeria -- her first trip out of the United States -- to meet him face to face.
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Usman struggled with Lisa's jealousy of his female fans and social-media followers as well as her controlling ways and tendency to boss him around.
Usman, as a Muslim man, wanted to be respected and honored in the relationship, and in the latest episode, he asked Lisa to essentially let him be in charge of her and their relationship.
Although Lisa and Usman finally received a blessing from Fatimatu, Usman's mother, to marry, Lisa flipped Usman the middle finger and wasn't sure she wanted to wed a man so fixated on being head of the household.
Lisa said Usman had another thing coming if he thought an American woman would simply obey a man like that.
