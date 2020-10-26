"My current relationship status with Aladin is we are officially divorced as of 12PM [ET] our time," Laura said.
"So I am now single. If there's any men who wanna put a ring on it, I will judge the diamond size and the quality. But yeah, totally, come on, DM me. Show me the ring. Let's get jiggy with it."
Laura added, "I am officially divorced... A single lady. It's over! See ya later. Thanks for the ride. Hasta la vista, baby."
When asked whether her divorce was nasty, Laura revealed Aladin owes her $30 per month per the terms of their divorce, which are written in Arabic, but he has yet to pay up.
"That didn't happen but he can keep his 30 bucks," Laura noted. "I think he needs it more than me."
Laura went on to suggest her sex life with Aladin was bad and she had to "fake it" because he failed to please her in the bedroom.
"Don't judge me. Just keeping it real!" Laura said, adding that she hasn't slept with a man in two years.
Laura and Aladin both revealed in October 2019 their marriage had ended after Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Tell-All special aired on TLC and featured Aladin saying he wanted a divorce.
The Tell-All special filmed roughly six weeks after Laura and Aladin had their traditional three-day wedding ceremony in Tunisia, so it took only six weeks or less for their relationship to completely fall apart.
Laura reiterated on The Domenick Nati Show how she believes Aladin had cheated on her during their short-lived marriage.
"When we both agreed to go on the show, one thing I said to Aladin prior was, 'Please don't do me wrong... You're going to have all these women wanting to marry you and hook up with you. I'm not gonna go on TV with you if you are going to eventually leave me for somebody younger [and] more beautiful.' He's a hottie and I'm an older woman," Laura recalled.
Laura therefore asked Aladin to be "completely honest" with her and he "promised" he would be faithful to her and she was the love of his life.
"[He said], 'I will be faithful to you'... [And I said], 'I don't want to do the show knowing somebody hotter is going to come in, which is easily done, and straight up, that's what happened. He's got inundated by a ton of women. I mean, he was already engaged six months after our Tell-All."
Laura continued, "So, in that regard, he wasn't the most faithful man, you know what I mean? Did he sleep with somebody when I traveled to New York City to do my Tell-All? Maybe. I don't know. He had a lot of girls there in Africa that were quite interested in him."
"They all thought he was really rich because the TV cameras coming to Tunisia to film our second wedding. So he was like the bomb [in that area]," she added.
Laura, however, has also moved on and claimed she is currently dating a man named Tony, who she speaks to every day.
After claiming Aladin had "used" her to move to North America, Laura called Tony "delicious to look at" and expressed concern he might've been "too good to be true."
Laura seemed worried about the age gap, but Tony was shown telling Laura on FaceTime -- while she was stuck in Ecuador amid the coronavirus pandemic -- that they share a special connection, and he even called her "love muffin."
Laura was from Toronto, ON, but resided in Eustis, FL, when she began filming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season with Aladin, a personal trainer from Doha, Qatar.
When viewers were introduced to Laura and Aladin in Episode 2 of the series, Laura revealed she was leaving Florida in 10 days to move to Qatar to be with her husband for good.
Laura claimed they had developed a really strong bond online, and after a year of talking, she flew to Qatar for the first time and met him in person.
After just three short days of spending time together, Aladin proposed marriage.
The couple promised they were in love, but they still had problems once Laura arrived in Qatar.
Aladin revealed he and Laura argued about social media constantly, as she allegedly questioned every single new follower he had, and Laura apparently disrespected Aladin by bringing a sex toy from America into their bedroom.
Aladin also expected Laura to "answer to" him since he was the man in their relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
In addition, Laura struggled with homesickness and pushed back on embracing the local culture, especially in terms of how women are expected to dress and be submissive to their husbands.
Aladin's boss even revealed to Laura that a man could marry up to four ladies legally in Qatar.
Laura claimed she and Aladin got married nine days after meeting, but their marriage wasn't official in Aladin's eyes until they had a traditional three-day wedding in Tunisia.
After tying the knot, Aladin deleted all photos of Laura from his Instagram account in Summer 2019, according to The Hollywood Gossip.
In August 2019, Laura accused Aladin of being a "disgusting" cheater, but then her attitude changed and she announced the following month on Instagram she and Aladin were not divorced and they loved each other "very very much."
During that same announcement, Laura claimed she was pregnant with Aladin's baby, but because of her age, 90 Day Fiance fans and alums were skeptical.
After Laura was subjected to ridicule and criticism, she admitted she was no longer pregnant -- but she still insisted she had never lied about the pregnancy.
According to Laura, she had an ectopic pregnancy, which is a situation in which the fetus develops outside the uterus, typically in a fallopian tube.
Laura also claimed at the time she and Aladin had broken up recently.
Laura said in an Instagram Live video, "I [couldn't] even tell aladdin about the baby because he has me blocked. I wanted aladdin to see the post. I [wanted] him to know we almost made a baby... so close! I wanted him to reach out to me."
"Nobody knows how horrible Aladdin has been to me... you know everything I own that had meaning and value is in Qatar and he will not even allow me to get all my [valuables] from our apartment."
ADVERTISEMENT
"Police will not even assist me unless I have receipts. I asked [90 Day Fiance's production company] to help me also but they said no."
In October 2019, Aladin posted a series of photos of himself in a slideshow, revealing different facial expressions such as shock and disbelief. He said he couldn't wait to have freedom of speech.
"I'm always the last to know," he wrote on the images.
"My jiggy jiggy wasn't enough! But a little birdie said I made a baby... They say I am responsible for [a black eye]... but even I know shimmer shadow is not for daytime wear!!!"
Aladin was clearly bashing Laura and continued, "They say I wanted a greencard ... from a non-US resident!!!! I can't wait for the tell-all so I can find out if I killed JFK too!!!"
Aladin then sarcastically asked his fans, "What else did I do?!?!?!" He added laughing and crying emoticons to his post.
Aladin later added that karma would come back around and everyone gets what they deserve.
During Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's Tell-All special, Aladin accused Laura of complaining all the time, but she alleged he had changed drastically in just one week.
"She make fights for no reason and I talk with her and she don't care. It's horrible," Aladin alleged.
And in Part 2 of the Tell-All, Aladin said he wanted a divorce because Laura had been disrespectful to him as a wife. He cited an example of when Laura left their home for a few hours to get a coffee without telling him or informing any member of his family.
Laura alleged, however, Aladin wanted to end their marriage just because her money had run out and there was no longer a chance he could receive a visa to move to the United States.
"I can confirm that Laura and I separated in late July 2019," Aladin said at the time. "There is no possibility of reconciliation."
"First... she repeatedly broke my trust, manipulated and lied blatantly," Aladin alleged to the magazine.
"[Laura] sought to belittle, disrespect and humiliate me publicly in order to gain fame and popularity. And finally, [we're done] because she has publicly stated that she is with another man even though we are not divorced yet."
While it was unclear whom Laura had allegedly moved on with, she posted photos on Instagram around that time with90 Day Fiance co-star Evelin Villegas' friend Raul.
"Life in Ecuador is beyond amazing, especially when you [are] in good company," Laura captioned a photo of Raul and herself cuddling up to each other on the floor on October 21 2019. "@raulnomada, you are the best."
Aladin told the magazine Laura's alleged romance put the nail in the coffin for their relationship.
"I wish her no harm, but I wish to put this difficult ordeal behind me," Aladin said.
But Laura insisted on Instagram Live around that time she had lost her marriage due to the show.
One fan reportedly argued, "I thought your marriage ended because your funds ended," which was a statement Laura had made during the Tell-All special.
But Laura reportedly replied "Hun, when the $ ran out due to the show... so did my husband."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I told him I can no longer bring him to Canada so he was out!" she reportedly claimed. "He has lots of women now willing to sponsor him so good luck and god bless."