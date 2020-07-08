'90 Day Fiance' star Larissa Dos Santos Lima says she's leaving Las Vegas and moving
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/08/2020
90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has revealed she plans to move away from Las Vegas to start a new chapter of her life in a different state.
Larissa took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce she'll be moving to a different place in the United States "to start again" after spending two years in Nevada, where she had first moved to from Brazil when she was dating her now former husband Colt Johnson.
"For everyone that always asked if I would live in another state.... Vegas was my home for almost two years but now I'm exploring the change for a new [beginning] in a different state," Larissa captioned a photo of herself in a tiny bikini while sitting by a pool.
Larissa did not tell her followers where she intends to move, but she suggested a part of her heart will always be with Las Vegas.
"I still love Vegas and will miss all my friends, partners and pools," Larissa continued.
"I'm very happy to think about the opportunity to start again and [leave] my past buried definitely on the desert sands."
"I will keep you all posted on the journey. #90dayfiance #newlife," she added.
Although Larissa is tight-lipped about where her new home will be, fans can apparently at least rule out Florida.
When one follower commented on Larissa's post that she had heard Larissa was relocating to Florida, Larissa replied "lies" and assured the person that she never said that.
This isn't the first time Larissa has mentioned wanting to leave Las Vegas.
"Now that my probation is almost done, I can't believe was 6 months ago. I'd like to move to a new state and start my life again," Larissa wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time.
"Please send by DM what state can I see green, fall and snow and not have natural disasters. Please a state that [is] cheap."
Larissa's followers immediately began weighing in on her possibilities -- including Missouri, Vermont, Indiana, Nebraska, Alabama and Connecticut.
After starring on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, Larissa and Colt -- who got married on June 24, 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World -- appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Larissa trying to adjust to life in Las Vegas with Colt and his mother Debbie. Larissa and Colt's marriage was tumultuous, as they seemed to fight and bicker more than they got along.
Following two arrests in 2018, Larissa was taken into custody a third time in January 2019 following an explosive argument with Colt in their former home that escalated into bloody injuries that included a gash on Larissa's cheek and a cut on the inside of Colt's lip.
According to Larissa, the fight sparked when she allegedly found email receipts for pornographic videos Colt had allegedly purchased.
Larissa was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery at the time, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ.
Hours after the incident, Colt filed for divorce from Larissa on January 11 to end their seven-month relationship.
Larissa moved on from her relationship with Colt quickly and debuted a "handsome" new boyfriend, Eric Nichols, whom she had met on Tinder, on social media in February 2019.
On April 1, Colt's lawyer released a statement saying Colt and Larissa had reached a divorce agreement and it was in the process of being written up to be signed and submitted to the judge overseeing the case.
Later that month, Larissa and Colt's divorce was finalized after a Nevada judge signed their agreement to make it official.
According to court documents of the divorce settlement obtained by TMZ, neither Colt or Larissa were required to pay spousal support to the other and there was no community property, income, assets or debt to split up between them.
In addition, Colt and Larissa reportedly agreed to not "slander, defame, disparage or communicate untruths" about each other in the press or on social media.
In May, Larissa accepted a deal to reduce her misdemeanor domestic violence charge down to a disorderly conduct charge in exchange for community service and a fine, E! News reported at the time.
Larissa announced her split from Eric in September 2019 after eight months of dating. She insisted at the time there were no hard feelings, but Eric claimed he was shocked and blindsided by Larissa's announcement of their breakup on social media.
Eric had changed his Instagram bio to read, "Dumpedbyagirlon9/11? Thru a post? My mother saw 2 calltotell me about?"
Larissa later filed a police report against Eric on September 18 citing harassment, according to The Blast.
"Larissa doesn't want to speak about it anymore because she wants Eric to go away and doesn't want to give him the fame he's thirsty for," a source told Us Weekly about the case in late September.
"Eric gave out her number to other women, and they were calling and texting and harassing her nonstop, so she changed her number last week."
Larissa also told the magazine of her breakup, "I'm done with men and men trying to exploit me."
However, Larissa is currently starring on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
The season started out with Larissa living the single life and pursuing a Green Card on her own to stay in America, all the while fearing potential deportation.
Larissa was shown looking for love and going on a blind date, but previews for upcoming episodes tease that Larissa and Eric eventually got back together. Footage showed Larissa telling Eric that she missed him, followed by a scene of the pair fighting.
As for Colt, he is dating Jess Caroline on the show, and in the latest episode, he was planning a trip to Brazil with Debbie to meet Jess' parents and take his relationship to the next level.