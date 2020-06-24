'90 Day Fiance' star Larissa Dos Santos Lima complains about her lack of 'Happily Ever After' screen time -- "Only 4 minutes!?"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/24/2020
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has lashed out at producers for featuring her on only four minutes on the show's most recent two-hour episode and threatened to stop promoting the show.
After Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired and featured Larissa taking a pole-dancing class with a friend -- but pretty much nothing else -- Larissa took to Instagram to voice her frustration.
"Canceling my cable tomorrow. I am shocked that I was given only 4 minutes of air time in tonight's episode. Four minutes to someone who brought in high viewership on her seasons," Larissa, 33, captioned a selfie.
"Clearly, someone in editing doesn't like me. Well, I will certainly not plug this show on my time again nor comment about [it]!"
She concluded, "As I am under contract, I will not give out spoilers, but I'm so disappointed right now. All this work, all that filming. For what? Four minutes!!"
However, Larissa later edited her post to remove all of her caption text, except for "#90dayfiance," and replaced it with two red heart emojis.
The reality TV star also issued an apology Tuesday on Instagram, taking back her criticism of 90 Day Fiance and the show's production team.
"Breaking News: I was wrong! I received the preview for next week's episode, and I know now, that I overreacted and spoke too soon," Larissa captioned a video of a lengthy scene that will apparently air on the upcoming Sunday, June 28 broadcast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC.
"Yessss, I know, it's hard to believe I could be so impulsive."
"I am so happy to see what will be shown next week," Larissa continued in her post.
"I really want you guys to see my journey, my life, and I can only do this through the show as I am under contract. I'm unable to be too vocal on my social media right now. Thank you, to all of you that understood this."
Larissa continued, "So, this is the main reason I do not post very much on my social media. The show is airing, and I cannot divulge information not shown. And yes, I WILL be showing more of myself, my family, and all other aspects of my life on my YouTube channel after the season has aired."
Larissa wrapped up her post by writing, "Until then, I must be. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter."
Larissa from Minas Gerais, Brazil and Colt Johnson from Las Vegas, NV, originally appearing on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, and they followed that up with a stint on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Larissa and Colt were married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship was all downhill from there.
Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, with both former spouses agreeing not to slander or defame either other in the press or on social media.
Larissa then accepted a plea deal to reduce her misdemeanor domestic violence charge down to a disorderly conduct charge in exchange for 48 hours of community service and a $345 fine, according to E! News.
The fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiered June 14 on TLC and showed Colt revealing he was dating someone new, a Brazilian named Jessica Caroline who was living in Chicago, IL, at the time the spinoff filmed.
And Larissa was documented finishing up her community service stemming from her most recent arrest, living the single life, and embracing her newfound confidence and sexuality following her divorce.
"I am a new woman, and I feel very happy," said Larissa, who lost weight and underwent several plastic-surgery procedures.