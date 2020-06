By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/24/2020



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has lashed out at producers for featuring her on only four minutes on the show's most recent two-hour episode and threatened to stop promoting the show.After Sunday night's episode of : Happily Ever After? aired and featured Larissa taking a pole-dancing class with a friend -- but pretty much nothing else -- Larissa took to Instagram to voice her frustration."Canceling my cable tomorrow. I am shocked that I was given only 4 minutes of air time in tonight's episode. Four minutes to someone who brought in high viewership on her seasons," Larissa, 33, captioned a selfie."Clearly, someone in editing doesn't like me. Well, I will certainly not plug this show on my time again nor comment about [it]!"She concluded, "As I am under contract, I will not give out spoilers, but I'm so disappointed right now. All this work, all that filming. For what? Four minutes!!"However, Larissa later edited her post to remove all of her caption text, except for "#90dayfiance," and replaced it with two red heart emojis.The reality TV star also issued an apology Tuesday on Instagram, taking back her criticism of and the show's production team."Breaking News: I was wrong! I received the preview for next week's episode, and I know now, that I overreacted and spoke too soon," Larissa captioned a video of a lengthy scene that will apparently air on the upcoming Sunday, June 28 broadcast of : Happily Ever After? on TLC."Yessss, I know, it's hard to believe I could be so impulsive."In the video, Larissa is shown going on a date -- likely the blind date her friend Hannah wanted to set her up on -- with a handsome, well-dressed man at a restaurant.The pair had an awkward conversation in which Larissa revealed she has children in Brazil and had been arrested three times before, which the man found "shocking" and admitted wasn't his "preference.""I am so happy to see what will be shown next week," Larissa continued in her post."I really want you guys to see my journey, my life, and I can only do this through the show as I am under contract. I'm unable to be too vocal on my social media right now. Thank you, to all of you that understood this."Larissa continued, "So, this is the main reason I do not post very much on my social media. The show is airing, and I cannot divulge information not shown. And yes, I WILL be showing more of myself, my family, and all other aspects of my life on my YouTube channel after the season has aired."Larissa wrapped up her post by writing, "Until then, I must be. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter."Larissa from Minas Gerais, Brazil and Colt Johnson from Las Vegas, NV, originally appearing on Season 6 of , and they followed that up with a stint on Season 4 of : Happily Ever After?.Larissa and Colt were married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship was all downhill from there.Not only did Larissa accuse Colt of cheating on her, but she was also arrested for domestic battery.Following an explosive fight in January 2019 at Colt's home he shares with his mother Debbie, Colt filed for divorce in Clark County Court.Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, with both former spouses agreeing not to slander or defame either other in the press or on social media.Larissa then accepted a plea deal to reduce her misdemeanor domestic violence charge down to a disorderly conduct charge in exchange for 48 hours of community service and a $345 fine, according to E! News.The fifth season of : Happily Ever After? premiered June 14 on TLC and showed Colt revealing he was dating someone new, a Brazilian named Jessica Caroline who was living in Chicago, IL, at the time the spinoff filmed.And Larissa was documented finishing up her community service stemming from her most recent arrest, living the single life, and embracing her newfound confidence and sexuality following her divorce."I am a new woman, and I feel very happy," said Larissa, who lost weight and underwent several plastic-surgery procedures.Larissa told two friends in the premiere she and Eric Nichols had broken up because they were like "two friends hanging out" and weren't having sex.Larissa said she missed how Colt found her attractive because Eric allegedly never complimented her. Larissa said her relationship with Eric only lasted eight months and he's "a cheap man."Larissa thought she deserved better, and her pals advised her to make better decisions when it comes to men. They also said they'd like to see her with "a sugar daddy."But Larissa revealed Colt had canceled her affidavit of support and canceled her Green Card."I have to find another way to stay here. I don't know what's going to happen to me, and I'm very scared to get arrested again and be deported forever," Larissa admitted."My master plan was come to America, fall in love, and one day bring my kids here and have the family that I dreamed of, but that is really fading away."Larissa's father Jonas, however, offered to give his daughter $5,000 for her Green Card application.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage!