90 Day Fiance star Kim Menzies may have another season of 90 Day: The Single Life in her future. Kim, who just starred on Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life, announced via Instagram Stories on Monday, August 3 that she's single again. RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS) The 56-year-old from California wrote, "Hi lovelies! Just a quick update. After a lot of thought, Wayne [Hope] and I have decided to part ways and remain friends," according to Us Weekly. Kim added, "Long-distance relationships can be incredibly challenging, and we've come to the decision that this is what's best for both of us." 90 Day: The Single Life showed Kim and her son Jamal traveling to England to meet Wayne in-person for the first time. Once Kim met Wayne, she immediately felt a connection, and they continued to date throughout the second half of the show. As Kim got to know Wayne better, she thought he could be her "person," and their relationship was still going strong by the time she filmed the Tell All, which aired on TLC in May. While many 90 Day Fiance couples have explosive endings to their romances, Kim assured fans that there is "no drama or ill will" after her breakup with Wayne. "Just two people who care about each other and want the very best for one another," Kim explained. "We're grateful for the memories we've shared and wish each other nothing but happiness as we move forward separately. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way." Kim revealed on 90 Day: The Single Life that she stumbled across Wayne's profile on social media. "I just thought Wayne was really cute and super funny, so I slid in the DMs. We've been talking every day since," Kim said during a May episode of the 52-year-old divorced man with three kids. During the Tell All, Kim revealed that Wayne "might be The One" for her after nine months of dating. She confirmed that she and Wayne were exclusive but didn't need a girlfriend\/boyfriend title to define them. RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS) Sophie Sierra warned Kim that if Wayne was telling people that they were just "seeing each other," in England, that's not considered an official relationship. "But I feel like I am happy. He knows about [Nigerian rapper Usman "SojaBoy" Umar] and a lot of my stuff, but he doesn't care about that stuff," Kim said. Wayne joined the Tell All via Zoom, and Jamal noted how he liked him and approved of his mother's relationship. When put on the spot and asked if Kim was his girlfriend, Wayne announced how they were just "seeing each other." Wayne explained that he had a form of a relationship with Kim but he wasn't about to enter a serious relationship after only one in-person date. Wayne also insisted that he wasn't dating anyone else. Kim also said she and Wayne had a lot to figure out, including where they'd live long-term. Wayne, who was married for 14 years, said he had no plans to ever get married again, and Jamal apparently respected his honesty. Kim concluded that she was happy with the way things were and couldn't wait to spend more time with Wayne. Although Kim's relationship with Wayne didn't work out, she has worked hard on her health and fitness in recent months. Kim debuted a new smile in April after undergoing dental surgery, and she also lost a whopping 70 pounds. "Losing 70 pounds has really helped my self-confidence! I have more energy and just feel good all around," Kim told Us in March. "I used to despise shopping for clothes and now I love it!" Kim initially starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2022 alongside Usman. RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS) Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!