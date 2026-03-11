90 Day: The Single Life star Kim Menzies has revealed her weight-loss transformation and new look.

Kim, 55, recently revealed via Instagram Stories that she's lost a whopping 70 pounds.

"Down 70 LBS!! Started at 260 and I'm now 190!" Kim wrote over a selfie in which she was posing in a leather jacket and animal print midi-skirt.

"Going to lose 10 more LBS and keep my maintenance going to keep it off! Teeth are next! Let's go! Proud of myself for my journey! Never thought I'd be here!"

Kim revealed during the Monday, March 9 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life that she had lost 50 pounds, but she's clearly slimmed down even more since the show filmed.

Kim was proudly trying on sexy clothes, under the guidance of her son Jamal Menzies and his pal Josh Weinstein, for her first date with Joe during the episode.

"Losing 70 pounds has really helped my self-confidence!" Kim gushed to Us Weekly.

"I have more energy and just feel good all around. I used to despise shopping for clothes and now I love it!"

Kim explained how she had gained weight after both her mother and sister passed away.

"I was not feeling healthy. I started my weight-loss journey with Semaglutide in January 2024," Kim shared.

"With the Semaglutide, I had to learn portion control and healthier eating habits. I learned that I don't have to eat everything on my plate and to stay hydrated!"

She added, "I also started walking three or four times a week, resistance training and riding my elliptical bike."

A Semaglutide injection, when prescribed by a doctor and paired with exercise and healthy eating habits, can help patients lose weight.

Kim rose to fame when she starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2022 with her then-fiance, Nigerian rapper Usman "SojaBoy" Umar.

Kim announced she had broken up with Usman on the Tell-All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s seventh season, which aired in January 2023.

Kim told the Tell-All's host Shaun Robinson that she and Usman were no longer together but she still loved him and they continued to talk or text every single day.

"We have a connection like nobody understands," Kim declared.

Usman agreed that he loved Kim but things just didn't work out because they couldn't have a child together. Usman said his own happiness needed to come first, and Kim said she understood that was best for the both of them.

"She took off her ring, I [kept] it, and that's it," Usman shared at the time, confirming Kim had ended their engagement.

Jamal said he was thankful the relationship was over because Usman had "psycho guilt-tripped" Kim and was a "selfish and narcissistic" person.

Jamal alleged, "If anything, he guilted her into breaking up. He pushed you to do it and so now he doesn't look as bad. He loved her for what she could do for him."

Some of Usman's co-stars accused him of being an opportunist who only cared about his reputation and furthering his career, but Usman insisted he was in love with Kim for three years and wouldn't have used someone for that long.

Usman also insisted he's not a "scammer" and that he never pushed Kim to dump him.

"I think Usman used her to stay relevant," Jamal said. "I think Usman low-key played the f-ck out of my mom."

But Kim argued Usman never played her because he'd have to be an Oscar winner to fake all of their interactions and pillow talk. And Usman said he had sex with Kim, which was supposed to prove that he loved her.

Kim cried about how she had to prove herself to Usman and his family time and time again -- only to feel "so dismissed."

Kim believed there was no hope of rekindling her relationship with Usman, and so she wished him well and said she'd always support his music.

Usman initially appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Lisa Hamme, the American woman he had dated before getting romantically involved with Kim.

Usman and Lisa got married in Nigeria on the show's season finale, but their marriage wasn't legal in the United States. Lisa she struggled to trust Usman during their relationship and so they split in May 2020.

Usman later served Lisa with divorce papers in December 2020, and Lisa announced in April 2021 she had remarried with a childhood friend.

Lisa ultimately believed she was the victim of a romance scam with Usman, and she also accused him of having used her for fame and to advance his rap career.

