'90 Day Fiance' star Karine Martins confirms she's left Paul Staehle and filed emergency protective order against him
By Steven Rogers, 08/02/2020
90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has confirmed she has left her husband Paul Staehle and filed for an emergency protective order that includes an array of shocking allegations -- including claims that Paul has physically assaulted Karine, sexually assaulted her, and prevented her doctor from prescribing contraception to her.
Karine -- who announced she was pregnant with the couple's second child in May -- and Paul have had an extremely volatile relationship since even before they wed, and Karine has repeatedly previously announced plans to divorce Paul only to have the couple later reconcile.
The allegations that Karine had left Paul and sought an emergency protective order against him had first surfaced on Friday when Paul took to Instagram and claimed Karine had filed a "full restraining order" against him and shared photos of the order Karine had allegedly filed against him.
"I'm not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all," he reportedly said.
Paul's protective order postings came a few hours after he had made an earlier series of Instagram Stories postings in which he claimed Karine had gone "missing" with their son Pierre while he was in a hospital waiting for "test results" he feared would show he had cancer.
"Karine took off with Pierre, I don't know where they are," Paul said. "Neighbors called me upset saying, 'Your wife... just took off with your baby, no car seat -- hopped in somebody's car and took off.'"
In the postings, Paul claimed that when the test results came back they showed he had a STD, not cancer, and then appeared to blame the STD on his prior allegations that Karine has cheated on him since the couple arrived in Kentucky from Brazil earlier this year.
"I've never cheated on Karine, ever, but apparently I've tested positive for an STD and they are giving me treatment for me," Paul said in one video.
Paul then later posted another video claiming the local sheriff's office had "come by" and was "looking for Karine" because she was "missing" and they didn't "know where she's at."
"All this past days I had a lot going on. As the media showed, I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."
"I'm getting the best help I could ever get and I'm really thankful for all the people involved in it. I also thank all the people that worry about me for the support I have had. It have been a big part of my recovery," she continued.
"Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and half."
In addition, Karine also confirmed the emergency protective order photos Paul had publicly shared were genuine and addressed Paul's claims that the application had not been written in her own handwriting (which Paul had attempted to prove by sharing multiple photos of handwritten recipes Karine left behind in the couple's home).
"Just to clarify, the [emergency protective order] was me, I had help from a translator since I do not speak English," she wrote.
Karine also denied Paul's claims that she is missing and being sort by local sheriffs.
"I also would like to state that I'm not missing. The police [know] where to find me if they need me," she wrote in her posting. "This is a legal matter not a "media matter" That being said it's the first and last time I will speak about it."
Lastly, Karine also denied she has set up a GoFundMe account to help her financially.
"I have not set up a Go fund me or any other kind of means to receive money," she wrote. "Please report them. All I ask is to keep your prayers for me and Pierre."
Karine made a number of shocking allegations against Paul in the emergency protection order application that he shared -- including claims that Paul has assaulted her, "forcefully rapes me," "hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents," monitors her phone, uses cameras to monitor her on his phone when he is not home, has forced her to drink beer while pregnant, and has forbidden Karine's doctor from prescribing birth control to her.
"On multiples occasions in the past 3 weeks the respondent pushed me, grab my breast squ[ee]zing and twisting, hurting me, pushing me to the floor, covering my mouth. He force his penis into my mouth and forcefully rapes me. If I refuse he throws things, he yells, or he threat[ens] to call police," Karine wrote in the handwritten two-page application.
"He currently hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents. I am not allowed to leave the house, he monitor[s] my phone, he [has] cameras around the house and he can see through his phone who arrives and who leaves. He threat[ens] take out son Pierre away if I ever leave. He forced me to drink alcohol by threat[ing] me so I drunk some so he calm down."
"He is constantly on social media making videos of me against my will saying I am crazy, saying I have mental illness. Recently he called [Child Protective Services] and told [them] I was always drunk, aggressive, and abusive to him," she continued.
"He post on social media [that] I have [cheated with] several [men] even knowing that he [has] cameras around the house and I can't leave. I have no access to money for my son or myself."
"I went to the doctor to try [and] get contraceptive. In the doctor's office he said 'no' because I would be doing an abortion. The doctor explained the contraceptive was only for preventing [pregnancy] and I would not get pregnant [but] Paul said 'no' and took me home."
According to her application, Paul has also refused to let her return home to Brazil and fears she would still not be safe from him there.
"I came to U.S. to visit my in-laws and now he [does] not let me go back. We got married in Brazil, not in U.S.," she wrote. "When I ask to go back to me family he threat[ens] [to] take my son away."
"I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because He Can go to Brazil and hurt us."
Karine ended her application by stating she was also afraid of Paul's mother Mary and wanted no contact with any of his family or friends.
"I have my family in Brazil but I don't feel that law enforcement will protect me from him there," she wrote. "I am afraid of him and his mother because his mother knows and sees what he does and she refused [to] report her son. I have witnessed him threat[en] and being violent with his own mother."
"I do not want any contact with or his mother, his friends or family. I do not want them close, I am afraid of them hurt[ing] my son for revenge."
The events that led to Karine's emergency protective order appear to have started on Thursday when Paul posted a lengthy Instagram Live video where he and Karine had a huge fight in which they made assault allegations, called the police, and Paul said he may file for full custody of their son Pierre after Karine allegedly cheated on Paul and violated a Child Protective Services case against her.
"We were doing a call, I look over, I see her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce. I asked her what's going on with this," Paul was shown telling police when they arrived.
During the Instagram Live video, an apparent friend of Karine's also told the police Karine wanted to be taken to a "shelter" where someone could "help her."
The woman said Karine depended on Paul -- who seemed to be holding Karine's passport and other documents -- for everything, including money, and so Karine basically didn't have a way out.
During the video, Paul also repeatedly boasted to officers that he has ten cameras recording everything that occurs in the house and he could show them footage showing Karine assaulting him several days earlier.
In addition, Paul was also shown repeatedly telling Karine that he would give her her own Green Card, passport and other legal paperwork but he would not give her their son's documents.
"You're not taking my son out of the country. Absolutely not!" Paul yelled at Karine at one point in his Instagram Live session.
"You're not taking my son and running off... You can talk to a lawyer. If I have to, I'll release him to a judge, or I'll put him in custody of a detective. But I'm not giving you my son's documents -- absolutely not. No, not happening."
Later that night, at around 4AM on July 31, Paul posted another video on his Instagram Stories and seemed to claim the police were called again.
"I apologize to you guys for earlier. It's been crazy here. I did not get arrested. The cops did come back," Paul said.
"We had a storm and Karine got on her cell phone and called the police because the WIFI disconnected. She said I was halting her communications... which didn't make any sense to me because she had her phone the whole time and the WIFI just randomly went out."
"Sometimes Internet goes out in our houses -- it happens right?! But you're going to call the cops? For that? The cops weren't too happy about it."
Paul added it had "been stressful" for the couple and they "need prayers."
"That's the big thing," Paul said. "Everybody, pray for us. And like I said... I don't want Pierre in dangerous situations. Pierre has been in a very dangerous situation before and that's why things happened."