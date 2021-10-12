Shortly after Michael, 44, posted a long statement on Tuesday confirming the couple's split, Juliana, a 25-year-old Brazilian model, took to Instagram and shared her side of the story through a shocking statement of her own.
Juliana -- who appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with Michael -- posted a photo of herself in Hamburg, Germany with a rainbow in the background and captioned it, "After the storm comes a rainbow."
Juliana also shared a slideshow of images featuring her lengthy statement, which began with, "Happy 2 year anniversary and the couple of years together, Michael. As you well said, only our second anniversary and our last."
Touching on the cause of their split, Juliana wrote to Michael, "You pointed [out] the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are [no] longer together, but we all know that there are more than that."
"I am grateful for all the lessons and the moments we got to spend together and the beautiful memories with your family. As [you well] pointed out, we went through a lot together, the Covid was a hard time but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately, you showed something completely different."
Juliana insisted she did everything to keep Michael's family afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
As shown on a May 2020 episode of90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on TLC, Michael and Juliana began quarantining in March 2020 with Michael's ex-wife Sarah and her new husband Sean as well as Michael and Sarah's son Maxwell and daughter Cece.
Sarah had just been diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer in February 2020, and so the blended family decided to support one another -- although the living situation was a little hectic and became overwhelming at times, especially for Juliana, who confessed she was "frustrated" about having to stay home.
"As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out," Juliana claimed.
"I wasn't part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point. I was not living the life I wanted to live."
Juliana, who moved to the United States in Summer 2019 and married Michael in October of that year, apparently lost sight of her own wants and needs in the relationship.
"I needed to leave because I wasn't recognizing who I am anymore. I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I loved you. But I love myself more, to the point to recognize I am important, and I want to be happy," Juliana explained.
"Girls and boys, if you're in a relationship [and] you're not happy and you know it doesn't matter what you do, this will not work out, stand up for yourself! Don't [be] afraid to live your best life because you're afraid of what people will think," Juliana wrote.
"You are the only person that [knows] what you've been through. Everyone deserves respect, protection, understanding, love and kindness. Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth."
Juliana insisted that someone who values you would never put themselves "in a position to lose you."
"No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path. Don't be afraid to start over. It's a brand new opportunity to rebuild what you truly want," Juliana said.
"Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be! I wish you all the best, MJ. Peace and happiness to everyone."
Michael, a Connecticut native, wrote in his statement earlier in the day that his marriage was a "COVID-19 casualty."
Michael described Juliana as resilient, self-reliant, joyful and positive, before saying, "I understand how our situation throughout the pandemic could slowly, and eventually completely, drain you of these qualities."
He added, "All of us were completely drained by the end of it and I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be."
But Michael claimed he felt "stress" and "pressure" to provide for his family during the crisis, which allegedly resulted in him not taking care of himself or acknowledging how Juliana had been there for him.
"I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return," Michael wrote on Instagram.
He continued, "My love for you remains true and will always be there for you. I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new... I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon."
Michael said he'll always root for Juliana and cherish the wonderful memories they had created together.
ADVERTISEMENT
On September 30, Michael posted a picture with his daughter on Instagram and answered a few questions about his relationship status at the time.
When an Instagram user asked if it's true Juliana had cheated on him, Michael replied, "I hope not!"
And another follower asked Michael, "Did you divorce or not?"
Michael firmly replied, "No."
When a person yelled at Michael's followers saying a marriage is private and Michael and Juliana should be left alone, Michael responded, "It's okay... I'll answer questions I want to... Ignore those I don't... [I'll] more likely offer vague and possibly misleading answers in order to continue the intrigue."
Juliana had alluded to a breakup with Michael in a series of September TikTok videos. Michael and the kids did not appear in any of her videos, and she complained about doing all the grocery shopping.
Juliana was previously married once before. She said on a 90 Day Fiance episode she felt pressured to enter an arranged marriage at age 19 and the union only lasted for one year.