'90 Day Fiance' star Jovi Dufren denies sleeping with strippers when confronted by Yara Zaya
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/13/2021
90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren denied ever sleeping with strippers when his fiance, Yara Zaya, confronted him about his alleged promiscuous and partyboy past.
Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, currently star on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, and Yara has been shown adjusting to life in New Orleans and hoping to marry Jovi and live happily ever after.
On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance's eighth season, Jovi's friend Sara asked Yara to join her for a pedicure at a nail salon in New Orleans, and Sara essentially ripped Jovi apart by revealing he was a regular at one of the local stripclubs and used to sleep with the strippers.
Afterward, 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson discussed the gossip with Yara and Sara during the second episode of the new 90 Day Fiance companion show which streams on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service.
In addition, the 90 Day Bares All segment also featured a never-before-seen clip from 90 Day Fiance's eighth season in which Yara subsequently confronted Jovi about Sara's unflattering claims about him.
With 74 days left to wed on Yara's K-1 visa, Yara admitted she was hung up on Sara's allegations and said she needed to address her concerns with Jovi.
"I hope Jovi has nothing else to hide," Yara noted.
Yara was then shown FaceTiming with Jovi -- who was away working offshore on a boat for several weeks -- and she bluntly asked, "I wanted to ask you something: Did you sleep with strippers?"
Jovi replied, "I didn't sleep with strippers, no."
Yara said she might need to go to a doctor's office to check "for something," probably meaning an STD.
"You don't sleep with any stripper?" Yara repeated for clarification.
"No, I'm not sleeping with any strippers," Jovi responded, now responding in the present tense.
Yara asked Jovi why he even hung out at a stripclub to begin with, and Jovi explained, "That's where all my friends go. What do you want me to do? Not go with them?"
But Jovi was singing a bit of a different tune in a90 Day Fiance clip the new series featured.
In the flashback clip, Sara poked fun at Jovi for not changing his bed sheets before Yara's arrival.
Sara said Jovi needed to wash his sheets because he had allegedly slept with ex-girlfriends and strippers in that same bed.
"Strippers?! Come on now, that's harsh!" Jovi told Sara in the throwback clip.
But Jovi didn't confirm or deny Sara's accusation. Instead, he appeared to carefully phrase his response.
"I don't sleep with strippers in my own bed," Jovi said, seemingly suggesting he has had sex with strippers elsewhere.
During Sara and Yara's visit to the nail salon, Sara had also informed Yara that Jovi's ex-girlfriend -- the woman he had dated before meeting Yara -- allegedly got so drunk one night that she "pissed herself" in bed.
Yara called the situation "crazy" and said Jovi had "some weird life" before meeting her.
When Yara asked Jovi about the peeing incident via FaceTime in the never-before-seen clip, Jovi laughed and claimed, "I don't remember this at all. I couldn't give a f-ck about her. I didn't care about our relationship."
Yara said if her partner pissed the bed, she wouldn't be able to be with that person anymore and would never forget that it happened.
"Before I was thinking you're such an angel, and now I know, like, you hang out in the stripclub and your ex peed in the bed. Oh my gosh!" Yara vented.
Yara told the cameras she needed Jovi to grow up in order to start a family with her and then she'd be happy.
"If he continues to hang out with strippers or go to the bar all the time, I would just go back to Ukraine. I don't know how I feel about getting married now. I don't know," Yara lamented in a confessional.
Yara told Shaun on 90 Day Bares All that Jovi's past was just "not normal."
"I hope he didn't sleep with a stripper and all of [those] things. I hope it's just a lie and he never did it before," Yara admitted to Shaun.
Sara then confirmed she had attended the stripclub once with Jovi but he wasn't the only person who went there.
"So we can't just blame him; it's a whole group of them," Sara said in Jovi's defense.
"I don't want to think the person I [am] with for such a long time [is] having sex with dirty women," Yara complained, adding that she was picturing a woman with dirty, ripped clothes and sperm in her hair.
"I think you're talking about a prostitute," Sarah suggested.
"Sounds for me like the same thing," Yara replied.
Sarah then chimed in, "So I'm sure he did a lot of crazy things. Have I experienced a few? Yes. But I am not willing to talk about that."
Shaun pointed out, "Ahh, so you do have some information that might not sit well with Yara!"
"Here's my thing," Sara began to explain. "The past is the past for a reason. What he's willing to tell, I will let him tell."
90 Day Fiance's eighth season currently airs on Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.