"Going back to reality TV is [a conversation] that I've been having since the day I came into prison," Jorge said.
Jorge explained a network may find it compelling to document his life as a felon following incarceration, especially since he had a huge physical transformation.
Jorge began serving an initial 22-month prison sentence in September 2018 after pleading guilty to a felony charge of marijuana transportation.
Jorge -- who dropped down from 275 pounds to 190 pounds in prison and now appears even thinner -- told the magazine in April he's also interested in "exploring different avenues to get back into the legal marijuana business," adding that he's hopefully "able to do that [despite] being a felon now."
"The one thing I'm looking forward to the most is... being able to [make] my own choices, finally. I'm trying to.... stay away from any criminal activity and, hopefully, get all of my goals and ideas executed," he said at the time.
Jorge recently appeared on TLC's new spinoff90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
Jorge, who had been behind bars for one year and eight months at the time he phoned in for the spinoff, said he hadn't seen his wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, in person since the day he surrendered to prison.
"The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought we were going to try to make things work, but they didn't -- and that was it. " Jorge shared in the episode.
"Probably about two months after I went to prison, she told me that she wasn't going to be with me anymore and was telling me that she wished I got 12 years in prison. She was basically trying to get rid of me."
Jorge claimed he and Anfisa continued talking on the phone and he tried to work on their relationship, but things ultimately fell apart.
"Right now, we are technically married, but I ended up finding out throughout the Internet that she was actually with somebody else, and that definitely hurt. It really broke my heart, but there is really no way for me to do anything from in here," Jorge said.
Anfisa apparently entered a new relationship with a man named Leo Assaf while Jorge was in prison, and the pair recently went Instagram official when Anfisa posted a photo of Leo embracing her.
"I couldn't call her because she blocked my calls. It was just a mess. But that's the past and I overcame that. It definitely made me stronger," Jorge said, before insisting he had been willing "to do anything for love" but finally saw Anfisa's "true colors."
Jorge claimed he's already told Anfisa that he would like to file for divorce, so that's probably one of the first things he'll do as a free man.
"I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting," Jorge previously explained to In Touch. "The news about my weight loss didn't sit with her very well."
Jorge was a 27-year-old from Riverside, CA and Anfisa was a 20-year-old from Moscow, Russia when Anfisa arrived in America on a K-1 visa to be with her love.
Anfisa didn't exactly deny she was in the relationship for Jorge's money, but she believed he, in turn, was dating her primarily for her looks. Regardless, the pair got married in a simple courthouse ceremony.
Jorge was arrested at age 28 in February 2018 with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jorge claimed around that time his prior criminal record -- which includes two previous convictions for cultivation of marijuana -- is why he didn't receive a lighter sentence to begin with.
"With the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years or something like that. [It was] some ridiculous number," he told TMZ in 2018. "But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class 4 felony in Arizona."
Recreational marijuana (especially 300 pounds of it) is still not legal in Arizona.
After originally appearing on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, Jorge and Anfisa -- who met on Facebook -- were also part of the cast of Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Jorge and Anfisa, however, confirmed in October 2018 they wouldn't be returning to 90 Day Fiance.
Anfisa dedicated her time to fitness while Jorge spent his time in prison, and she has since become a competitive bodybuilder.
"To fill the void that I felt after Jorge was sentenced and I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out," Anfisa previously said on Instagram.