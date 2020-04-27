Jorge, who recently confirmed his breakup and plans to divorce wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko following his prison release, revealed he has received "kind of personal" love letters from 90 Day Fiance fans that he does "enjoy," according toIn Touch Weekly.
"I'm getting released soon, and all [the] positive feedback that I'm getting from strangers, like on social media and stuff like that... it's just giving me this really good feeling... about my new beginning, really," Jorge told In Touch.
Anfisa apparently entered a new relationship with a man named Leo Assaf while Jorge was behind bars, and the pair recently went Instagram official when Anfisa posted a photo of Leo embracing her.
Jorge said last month he's "looking to divorce" Anfisa as soon as possible, and Anfisa told the magazine in her own statement that she wasn't happy in her marriage and so she and Jorge had "mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he's released."
"I believe [that led to our breakup] because at that very moment in time, that's when she blocked my phone calls and I kind of was starting to lose contact with her. She did tell me like right off the bat, like the day after, that she didn't want anything to do with me and that it was over."
Jorge -- who was admitted into prison weighing 275 pounds and now weighs 190 pounds -- said he's determined to "stay away from any criminal activity" once he's set free in May and would like to get his "goals and ideas executed," which may include some more reality TV.
"Going back to reality TV is [a conversation] that I've been having since the day I came into prison," Jorge shared with In Touch.
"I'm trying to build a positive image for everybody that, you know, even... in [the] darkest time in life, it's still good to have hope, because the light at the end of the tunnel will definitely come in time."
Jorge and Anfisa's relationship was in a good place as recently as November 2019.
Jorge told E! News at the time his marriage to Anfisa was doing "really well" and he had transformed into a better man physically, mentally and emotionally.
Jorge was a 27-year-old from Riverside, CA and Anfisa was a 20-year-old from Moscow, Russia when Anfisa arrived in America on a K-1 visa to be with her love.
Anfisa didn't exactly deny she was in the relationship for Jorge's money, but she believed he, in turn, was dating her primarily for her looks. Regardless, the pair got married in a simple courthouse ceremony.
Jorge was arrested at age 28 in February 2018 with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car.
Jorge claimed around that time his prior criminal record -- which includes two previous convictions for cultivation of marijuana -- is why he didn't receive a lighter sentence to begin with.
"With the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years or something like that. [It was] some ridiculous number," he told TMZ in 2018.
"But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class 4 felony in Arizona."
Recreational marijuana (especially 300 pounds of it) is still not legal in Arizona.
Anfisa dedicated her time to fitness while Jorge spent his time in prison, and she has since become a competitive bodybuilder.
"To fill the void that I felt after Jorge was sentenced and I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out," Anfisa previously said on Instagram.