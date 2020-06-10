After teasing he has a new girlfriend on Instagram Stories multiple times, Jorge decided to go Instagram official with his love on Monday by posting a photo of the couple embracing during a hike on the Devil's Bridge trail in Sedona, AZ.
"Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her," Jorge captioned the picture, which was taken so far away fans can't see what the woman looks like.
"Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace. She is the tree of life to those that embrace her; those that lay hold of her will be blessed."
Jorge didn't reveal any details about his new girlfriend, but she goes by MsBlua on Instagram and definitely has a look that resembles his estranged wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, whom he married on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.
In the comments section of Jorge's post, his girlfriend identified herself by thanking the photographer who took their photos.
And Jorge wrote under MsBlua's comment, "We can't wait [to] have dinner with you and Joseph soon!"
Jorge tagged both MsBlua and the photographer's account and added, "It was our pleasure meeting the both of you."
Jorge told fans in his Instagram Stories he'll "share at 1,000,000 followers" the woman who has captured his heart, according toPeople.
Jorge recently appeared on TLC's new spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
Jorge, who had been behind bars for one year and eight months at the time he phoned in for the spinoff, said he hadn't seen Anfisa in person since the day he surrendered to prison.
"The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought we were going to try to make things work, but they didn't -- and that was it. " Jorge shared in the episode.
"Probably about two months after I went to prison, she told me that she wasn't going to be with me anymore and was telling me that she wished I got 12 years in prison. She was basically trying to get rid of me."
Jorge claimed he and Anfisa continued talking on the phone and he tried to work on their relationship, but things ultimately fell apart.
"Right now, we are technically married, but I ended up finding out throughout the Internet that she was actually with somebody else, and that definitely hurt. It really broke my heart, but there is really no way for me to do anything from in here," Jorge said.
Anfisa apparently entered a new relationship with a man named Leo Assaf while Jorge was in prison, and the pair went Instagram official in mid-March when Anfisa posted a photo of Leo embracing her.
"I couldn't call her because she blocked my calls. It was just a mess. But that's the past and I overcame that. It definitely made me stronger," Jorge said, before insisting he had been willing "to do anything for love" but finally saw Anfisa's "true colors."
Jorge apparently informed Anfisa by that point he'd be filing for divorce once a free man.
"I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting," Jorge previously explained to In Touch. "The news about my weight loss didn't sit with her very well."
Jorge was a 27-year-old from Riverside, CA and Anfisa was a 20-year-old from Moscow, Russia when Anfisa arrived in America on a K-1 visa to be with her love.
Anfisa didn't exactly deny she was in the relationship for Jorge's money, but she believed he, in turn, was dating her primarily for her looks. Regardless, the pair got married in a simple courthouse ceremony.
Jorge was arrested at age 28 in February 2018 with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car.
Jorge claimed around that time his prior criminal record -- which includes two previous convictions for cultivation of marijuana -- is why he didn't receive a lighter sentence to begin with.
"With the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years or something like that. [It was] some ridiculous number," he told TMZ in 2018.
"But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class 4 felony in Arizona."
Recreational marijuana (especially 300 pounds of it) is still not legal in Arizona.
After originally appearing on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, Jorge and Anfisa -- who met on Facebook -- were also part of the cast of Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Jorge and Anfisa, however, confirmed in October 2018 they wouldn't be returning to 90 Day Fiance.
Anfisa dedicated her time to fitness while Jorge spent his time in prison, and she has since become a competitive bodybuilder.
"To fill the void that I felt after Jorge was sentenced and I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out," Anfisa previously said on Instagram.