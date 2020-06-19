"Easiest decision I've ever made," Jonathan captioned his post.
In the photos, which were taken at a beach, the couple was embracing and kissing by the ocean.
One day earlier, Jonathan posted a "date night" selfie on Instagram Stories that showed the pair enjoying dinner at a waterfront restaurant called RPM Seafood in the company of two friends, who were all celebrating with champagne, according toIn Touch Weekly.
And earlier this week, Jonathan let his fans know how crazy he is about Janelle.
Along with a smiling selfie with Janelle, Jonathan wrote, "There was never a doubt."
Jonathan and Fernanda's relationship began when they met at a club while Jonathan was on vacation in Mexico with his best friend. The real estate broker fell hard and fast for Fernanda, saying the world stopped when he first saw her.
Despite their age difference, Jonathan, 32 at the time, proposed marriage to Fernanda, who was 19, after dating for only three months.
Fernanda's K-1 visa was subsequently approved, and 90 Day Fiance's sixth season showed Fernanda and Jonathan planning their wedding in the United States.
Fernanda arrived in America on her K-1 visa in late February 2018 and the couple got married in a courthouse wedding three months later.
After being asked by Instagram followers why he and Fernanda were not celebrating New Year's Eve 2019 together, Jonathan confirmed the couple had separated and Fernanda was staying with friends and family in Houston, TX.
Fernanda then told her followers she was aware of her husband's postings but didn't want to comment on them.
"I don't want to talk anything about Jonathan again. Please don't ask questions about him," Fernanda said live Instagram chat with her followers on New Year's Day.
"He's talking a lot; he can say whatever he wants. I'm not going to talk about it until I'm ready. And today and right now is not the moment. So, let's enjoy the rest of this day."
However, Fernanda finally broke her silence on January 19, 2019.
"He is the one with no intentions of fix[ing] our marriage," she replied in an Instagram comment to one of her followers.
Later that night, she also posted a tweet in which she said she was "done" trying to convince Jonathan to give their marriage another chance.
ADVERTISEMENT
In a Spanish tweet translated to English, Fernanda wrote, "I'm tired of being quiet, submissive, pacifying, stupid, hopeful to repair the irreparable. Is he done? Guess what I'm done too."
When TLC released Season 3 of its online digital series,90 Day Fiance: What Now?, three episodes revealed shocking new details about the events that led up to Jonathan and Fernanda's break-up and confirmed Jonathan had filed for divorce.
The major point of contention in the former couple's marriage was living in Lumberton, NC, where Jonathan worked as a real estate agent, according to 90 Day Fiance: What Now?.
Fernanda, a self-declared "big city girl," apparently felt lonely, bored and "trapped" in her home and desired a move to Chicago so she could pursue modeling and take acting classes.
In June 2019, one month after Jonathan and his new girlfriend went Instagram official, Fernanda finally revealed her side of the story when it comes to her breakup with Jonathan.
Fernanda made several jaw-dropping allegations against Jonathan at the time -- including claims that he was mentally, verbally and physically abusive to her during their marriage, and that he also cheated on her.
Fernanda made her allegations in a lengthy 44-minute video titled "My Truth" after being fairly silent for six months.
"I was concentrating on myself and now I'm in such a better place to let you know the truth. I didn't want to sell my part of the story to any network because I'm not looking for attention [nor] money," she said in the video.
According to Fernanda, the couple's problems traced back to an agreement they had made before Fernanda even agreed to come to America: that they would only live in Lumberton for a year and then move to Chicago, where Jonathan's family lives and where the sister and parents of Fernanda's father, an American citizen who currently lives in Houston, also reside.
Fernanda also claimed it was Jonathan's idea that they appear on 90 Day Fiance, and that she was unsure whether it would be a wise decision to have cameras chronicling their relationship but Jonathan convinced her it would be good for them -- and especially his real-estate agent business.
Jonathan subsequently denied ever having abused Fernanda in any way, but she continued to stand by her claims she was a victim in their marriage and Jonathan was controlling.
"[Jonathan] has taken steps to destroy my reputation and impede me financially as he withdrew his affidavit of support. Now that he can no longer control me, he is trying to control the way other people view me," Fernanda told AfterBuzz TV.
"Moving forward my life is 100 percent focused on me and following my dreams and does not have anything to do with him. I wish him the best but he needs to do him and I am doing me."
Fernanda now speaks on behalf of women empowerment, sharing her story of being an alleged abuse survivor.
"I want to share my story; my childhood and growing up in Mexico with my family -- how my move to the states was a culture shock and affected my physical and mental health with all of the hurdles I had to overcome," Fernanda explained.
"I want my story to empower women and let women know that we're not alone and staying true to yourself can get you as far as you want."
In October 2019, Fernanda announced she had a new boyfriend -- without revealing his identity in order to maintain privacy -- and told AfterBuzz TV she was "very happy" with how the romance was evolving; however, she hinted two months later she was single again.
Fernanda appeared on a recent episode of90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined and disclosed she is virtual dating The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor, a former professional football player.
However, Fernanda and Clay had yet to go out on a date in-person, and so they were apparently just starting to get to know each other.