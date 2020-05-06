90 Day Fiance star Jonathan Rivera is celebrating a milestone in his relationship with girlfriend Janelle Miller: their one-year anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jonathan, who starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with his now ex-wife Fernanda Flores, recently took to Instagram announcing his relationship has come a long way.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS) 

"I don't care what we do, I just love doing life with you. One down, zillion more to go! #happyanniversary #theperfectnight," Jonathan wrote April 27 on Instagram.

Jonathan captioned a video of Janelle waving her long dress from side to side as he stood next to her in an ivory suit, followed by a photo of the pair's feet in bed.

In the photo, Jonathan was enjoying a glass of red wine and his partner was either sipping on champagne or white wine. Jonathan had candles lit on a dresser in front of them.

According to Us Weekly, Janelle is a sports talent marketing agent from Chicago, IL.

Jonathan went Instagram official with Janelle in May 2019.

"WCW," Jonathan captioned a selfie of the couple on a cruise at the time, which means "Women Crush Wednesdays."

That wasn't the first photo Jonathan had posted of Janelle, but prior to that day, he had made an effort to hide her face in all the pictures.

Fernanda took to Instagram in March to reveal she and Jonathan, who married in May 2018, had finalized their divorce well over a year after the 90 Day Fiance couple had decided to separate.

RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO BROKE UP? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"Officially single!" Fernanda captioned photos of herself proudly sitting outside a Chicago courthouse with a big smile on her face and one fist victoriously raised in the air.

"By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way."

Jonathan confirmed in a 90 Day Fiance: What Now? Season 3 episode that was released online in April 2019 that he had filed for divorce from Fernanda after the couple suddenly split before Christmas 2018.

Jonathan had also disclosed around that same time on Instagram he had canceled the I-184 affidavit of support form he had previously filed to support Fernanda's U.S. residency application.

Jonathan revealed in January 2019 he and Fernanda had separated because "things changed" and she allegedly had a change of heart about their relationship.

Jonathan and Fernanda's relationship began when they met at a club while Jonathan was on vacation in Mexico with his best friend. The real estate broker fell hard and fast for Fernanda, saying the world stopped when he first saw her.

Despite their age difference, Jonathan, 32 at the time, proposed marriage to Fernanda, who was 19, after dating for only three months.

Fernanda's K-1 visa was subsequently approved, and 90 Day Fiance's sixth season showed Fernanda and Jonathan planning their wedding in the United States.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Fernanda arrived in America on her K-1 visa in late February 2018 and the couple got married in a courthouse wedding three months later. However, the couple split shortly before Christmas 2018.

After being asked by Instagram followers why he and Fernanda were not celebrating New Year's Eve 2019 together, Jonathan confirmed the couple had separated and Fernanda was staying with friends and family in Houston, TX.

Fernanda then told her followers she was aware of her husband's postings but didn't want to comment on them.

"I don't want to talk anything about Jonathan again. Please don't ask questions about him," Fernanda said live Instagram chat with her followers on New Year's Day.

"He's talking a lot; he can say whatever he wants. I'm not going to talk about it until I'm ready. And today and right now is not the moment. So, let's enjoy the rest of this day."

However, Fernanda finally broke her silence on January 19, 2019.

"He is the one with no intentions of fix[ing] our marriage," she replied in an Instagram comment to one of her followers.

Later that night, she also posted a tweet in which she said she was "done" trying to convince Jonathan to give their marriage another chance.

RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)  

In a Spanish tweet translated to English, Fernanda wrote, "I'm tired of being quiet, submissive, pacifying, stupid, hopeful to repair the irreparable. Is he done? Guess what I'm done too."

When TLC released Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, its online digital series that is available for streaming on tlc.com and the network's TLC GO app, three episodes revealed shocking new details about the events that led up to Jonathan and Fernanda's break-up and confirmed Jonathan had filed for divorce.

The major point of contention in the former couple's marriage was living in Lumberton, NC, where Jonathan worked as a real estate agent, according to 90 Day Fiance: What Now?.

Fernanda, a self-declared "big city girl," apparently felt lonely, bored and "trapped" in her home and desired a move to Chicago so she could pursue modeling and take acting classes.

ADVERTISEMENT
In June 2019, one month after Jonathan and his new girlfriend went Instagram official, Fernanda finally revealed her side of the story when it comes to her breakup with Jonathan.

Fernanda made several jaw-dropping allegations against Jonathan at the time -- including claims that he was mentally, verbally and physically abusive to her during their marriage, and that he also cheated on her.

Fernanda made her allegations in a lengthy 44-minute video titled "My Truth" after being fairly silent for six months.

"I was concentrating on myself and now I'm in such a better place to let you know the truth. I didn't want to sell my part of the story to any network because I'm not looking for attention [nor] money," she said in the video.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

According to Fernanda, the couple's problems traced back to an agreement they had made before Fernanda even agreed to come to America: that they would only live in Lumberton, NC for a year and then move to Chicago, where Jonathan's family lives and where the sister and parents of Fernanda's father, an American citizen who currently lives in Houston, also reside.

Fernanda also claimed it was Jonathan's idea that they appear on 90 Day Fiance, and that she was unsure whether it would be a wise decision to have cameras chronicling their relationship but Jonathan convinced her it would be good for them -- and especially his real-estate agent business.

Jonathan subsequently denied ever having abused Fernanda in any way, but she continued to stand by her claims she was a victim in their marriage and Jonathan was controlling.

"[Jonathan] has taken steps to destroy my reputation and impede me financially as he withdrew his affidavit of support. Now that he can no longer control me, he is trying to control the way other people view me," Fernanda told AfterBuzz TV.

"Moving forward my life is 100 percent focused on me and following my dreams and does not have anything to do with him. I wish him the best but he needs to do him and I am doing me."

Fernanda now speaks on behalf of women empowerment, sharing her story of being an alleged abuse survivor.

"I want to share my story; my childhood and growing up in Mexico with my family -- how my move to the states was a culture shock and affected my physical and mental health with all of the hurdles I had to overcome," Fernanda explained.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I want my story to empower women and let women know that we're not alone and staying true to yourself can get you as far as you want."

In October 2019, Fernanda announced she had a new boyfriend -- without revealing his identity in order to maintain privacy -- and told AfterBuzz TV she was "very happy" with how the romance was evolving; however, she hinted two months later she was single again

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS)

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance Spoilers webpage!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 6)
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 6) NEWS