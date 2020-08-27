"I know Deavan, she has a new boyfriend," Jihoon, 29, said during a recent Instagram Live session, according toIn Touch Weekly.
"Yeah, she has [a] new boyfriend. I saw that post. So, wow. I can't believe it, oh my God. Wow. Yeah, just. My plan is [to] just focus on myself."
Deavan, 23, sparked rumors there's a new man in her life earlier this month when she posted a photo with a mystery man on her Instagram Stories. His face, however, was reportedly cropped out of the picture and then Deavan quickly deleted the post.
The man in the photo believed to be Deavan's new boyfriend is a Korean-American actor named Christopher "Topher" Park, In Touchreported.
Born in Los Angeles, Topher studied theater at the University of California, Riverside and graduated in the 2015 class. He has had small acting roles, mostly in short films ever since.
Although Jihoon expressed surprise over Deavan's alleged new relationship, he didn't seem angry the mother of his infant son, Taeyang, has moved on.
"So we are [living] our own life, Deavan [lives her] life. Me, [I] live my life. And I'm not [looking for] a new girl right now. Just, later. Or, just single," Jihoon reportedly said.
"I want my ex and her boyfriend, just [to] be happy. Cause [it's] her choice and [that's the] way she [thinks] [she] will be happy and I'm just [going to] walk to my own way. But we're still Taeyang's parents."
"She is visiting here, but the travel restrictions have forced her to be here longer," Elicia reportedly wrote, adding, "[Deavan and Drascilla] are stuck here until travel restrictions are lessened because of the virus."
But it now appears Elicia was just trying to create a cover story to avoid 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers on the current status of Deavan and Jihoon's relationship.
Deavan took to her Instagram Stories last week to vent about how 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers know very little about her struggles in 2020, suggesting her relationship with Jihoon has been on the rocks for months.
While Deavan didn't cite her problems to Jihoon or even say he was involved with the "disgusting things," it's probably safe to assume their marriage has been on the rocks for a while.
"If you knew everything going on in this very moment," Deavan continued in her post. "Knew what I'm doing and going through, the scars that happen this year. Enjoy the show. #90dayfiance."
Deavan also explained in her Instagram Stories how 90 Day Fiance: The Other Wayviewers didn't see what really happened in the Season 2 episode when Drascilla took off running towards a street and she fought with her husband over his lack of attentiveness and care for her children.
Deavan recalled of the Drascilla incident, "She ran off and a car almost hit her and instead of grabbing her, he turned around and started screaming at me in front of my mother for a while -- [none] of that part was caught on film... You guys didn't see what really happened and I'm very upset about that."
Deavan continued, "I'm not gonna say exactly what he said, because I can't remember... It was over a year ago. But he was cursing at me."
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season has shown Deavan repeatedly forgiving Jihoon for his mistakes and trying to make a life work with him in South Korea.
Not only did Jihoon lie about having a lot of money saved for his family, but he also lied to Deavan about working a full-time, high-paying job. Jihoon's lack of parenting skills with Drascilla and their infant son Taeyang only added to the couple's issues.
Deavan decided to give Jihoon a second chance under the expectation he would find a permanent apartment for them to live, make and save money, and better support and provide for his family.
"All of the actions you have done show me that you don't want a family life," Deavan told her husband in last week's broadcast. "If you want to have your freedom, you can have your freedom."
"You guys are more important to me," Jihoon replied, referring to Drascilla and Taeyang. "I'll become a better dad because I really love you guys."
Many 90 Day Fiance fans have taken a side in Deavan and Jihoon's breakup, with Deavan revealing she and her mother have received hateful messages on social media in regards to Drascilla and how she's been raised.
Deavan has lashed out at people claiming it wasn't Jihoon's fault that Drascilla took off and she should blame her own parenting skills, or alleged lack thereof.
"Not everyone is perfect. Me and Deavan, even Elicia, I'm so sorry. But please stop all criticism," Jihoon reportedly wrote Friday on Instagram.
"Especially Elicia. They're probably having a harder time than I am. I heard that Elicia and Drascilla [are] under threat of murder. It is 100% wrong. I am begging you guys, I just want peace... I apologize to you guys but thank you so much."