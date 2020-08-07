'90 Day Fiance' star Jess claims Colt and Vanessa created fake breakup texts to convince her they weren't friends anymore
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/07/2020
90 Day Fiance star Jess Caroline claims Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra went to the extreme of creating a fake text exchange in which Colt repeatedly told Vanessa to stop contacting him to falsely convince Jess that Colt's friendship with Vanessa was over -- and she's shared her receipts.
Jess took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted a message to her followers about how Colt and his supposed "best friend" Vanessa had tricked her into believing their friendship had ended.
"This is the proof how they lied and manipulated me the entire time. When I started to suspect about their affair, I questioned him and he sent those screenshots to me," Jess wrote.
"He is a liar, a cheater, a [piece] of trash hiding under his mother skirt."
The screenshots Jess posted were alleged text messages Colt had sent to Vanessa.
"Hey Vanessa someone is saying that you and I are having an affair and I don't know what the f-ck is going on. I have a beautiful girlfriend that I love and she lives far away and this sh-t is causing problems," the text read.
Colt allegedly continued, "I don't want to lose her and I love her. Please stop and leave me alone and any of your weird ass friends."
Vanessa apparently didn't respond to Colt's first text and so he appeared to send a second message.
"Hey I don't know what you are doing but I love Jess and she's my girlfriend. Not you," Colt allegedly wrote.
"She told me you are divorced but I don't care! Leave me alone and stay out of my life," he added, before sending Vanessa a selfie with Jess in which the couple were making kissing faces.
Jess insisted Vanessa had contacted her some time afterward to throw Colt under the bus.
"Later Vanessa told me he called her and both agreed to fake the conversation, this way I would calm down and he could finish the [Happily Ever After] season with me. Then after that they could be together (like they are now)," Jess wrote to her followers.
"What hurt me the most [is] because they knew what they were doing and made me [involve] my family on this circus."
Colt and Jess are currently starring on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC, and Colt's mother Debbie has been shown venting about how Jess seemed to be using her son for a green card and his money.
Colt was therefore afraid his mother would try to sabotage his relationship.
Colt said he was totally smitten with Jess and wanted to build a relationship based on trust, but he felt the need to lie to her about his alleged "frienship" with Vanessa because Jess wouldn't approve of him talking to or hanging out with Vanessa.
"I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa. We started talking online, and eventually, we decided to meet at a casino, and we just kind of hit it off," Colt said in a previous episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
"Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn't even understand who Vanessa is, and she's so jealous of her. I told Jess I wouldn't talk to Vanessa anymore, and I was wrong to lie to Jess, but Vanessa is my best friend and she's been there a lot longer than Jess has."
However, Colt admitted he had sex with Vanessa once.
"Honestly, I have a crush on her. I think she's a great girl," Colt confessed. "But I don't think she returns the favor, and so I moved on."
Colt apparently moved on with Jess quickly and even asked the Brazilian native's father Silvio permission to propose marriage in the latest episode of the TLC series.
But since Jess was led to believe Colt's relationship with Vanessa was over, she was furious to learn from Debbie that Vanessa was actually staying in Colt and Debbie's Las Vegas home to take care of their cats while the mother and son were vacationing in Brazil.
"F-ck you," Jess said to Colt. "You say no talk more to Vanessa. Just friend. And frequents your house."
Debbie insisted Vanessa was her friend and offered to watch the cats for her, not for Colt, but Jess yelled out, "Am I crazy?! Vanessa is a b-tch."
"No, she's not," Debbie said. "She's a really good person."
"Good friend [who] wants sex with Colt," Jess countered.
Debbie didn't confirm or deny whether she knew ahead of time that Jess had a problem with Vanessa, but the expression on her face made it seem like Debbie knew mentioning Vanessa would cause drama.
Jess believed Vanessa was Colt's "friend with benefits," and Colt noted he and Jess seemed to have "trust issues."
Debbie agreed if Jess couldn't trust Colt then they were going to have some real problems.
Colt told Jess that she needed to love and trust him, and Debbie added that Jess needed to grow up and not get angry over Colt's friends. Colt admitted Jess could get jealous and "was starting to lose it."
Colt said Vanessa was "just a friend" and he had been "nothing but faithful" to Jess.
Colt admitted he was starting to see Jess for who she really is -- someone who supposedly "hides demons" and isn't just a sweet, fun-loving girl.
