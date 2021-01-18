Sumit remained silent as Jenny spoke and just nodded his head in agreement as he sat beside her.
"Are you satisfied with the relationship with Sumit, just not being married?" Shaun asked for clarification.
"No," Jenny confirmed.
Sumit apparently had no comment and seemed nervous and sweaty.
Jenny and Sumit initially met on Facebook and Sumit catfished Jenny, but once she discovered his true identity, she still wanted to be with him.
On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Jenny moved to India with the understanding she and Sumit would get married and she'd continue to live in India permanently, but Jenny soon discovered Sumit was actually married to another woman and his family was furious at him for having an affair with Jenny.
"I was dating Jenny when my parents set up an arranged marriage, and I barely knew the girl before I married her... No one should force me into a marriage... It's my decision. I want to be with Jenny. It's my right to be happy," Sumit said in an interview during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
However, Jenny's visa eventually expired and she had to return to the United States.
Sumit promised Jenny that he was going to divorce his wife, regardless of the implications it would have on his relationship with his family, in order to be with Jenny forever, and Season 2 featured Jenny returning to India on a Tourist Visa after spending five months away from her love.
Sumit had, in fact, filed for divorce by the time Jenny arrived, and the divorce was later finalized on the show.
Sumit's parents, Sahna and Anil, however, were adamantly against the idea of Jenny and Sumit getting married due to the large age gap between them.
Anil said Sumit had "smashed" his dreams of playing with his grandchildren one day given Jenny is almost double Sumit's age.
"I love Jenny and I'm going to fight for her," Sumit told the cameras. "I have to make them understand Jenny and I love each other and it's a true love. And that's what's more important than what society thinks."
Sahna told Sumit that he was only thinking of his own happiness and acting selfishly, but Sumit insisted Jenny made him happy and he was "dying" in his arranged marriage.
"I was the one who was suffering! I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide," Sumit cried to his parents.
"I am your son. I am getting true love with Jenny. You are asking me to choose between you two. Why can't I choose both? Think about it."
Sumit promised Jenny that he wouldn't let anyone stop them from getting married, and the couple soon learned they could exchange vows legally in a temple even if Sumit's parents rejected and disapproved of their union.
But Sumit was still desperate for his parents' blessing, and so he postponed the ring ceremony and asked Jenny to be patient about marriage and sit down with him for a chat with his parents.
Sumit agreed not to marry Jenny, but he planned to continue dating her.
Jenny noted she understood why she and Sumit couldn't get married but her visa was going to expire in three weeks. Sumit, however, told Jenny that they'd continue living together and he'd find a way to keep her in India.
"Or else I'm going to go back to America and that's going to be it. We'll continue with a long-distance relationship or it's going to be done," Jenny said.
"I won't give up on you," Sumit promised.
Jenny said she wouldn't be willing to fly back to India for a fourth time and do this all over again.
Sumit later gave Jenny something to prove his commitment to her and that he still wanted her to be in his life. Sumit gave Jenny a promise ring during 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second-season finale, not a marriage ring, and she gushed, "Finally! I finally got my ring, yay!"
Sumit said the ring signified his love and devotion to Jenny, and she was overjoyed. Sumit said the couple would continue to fight for their love and be together, even though they couldn't tie the knot.