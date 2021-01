By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/18/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten has shared updates on her visa and marital status and made it clear she's frustrated with Sumit!Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 32-year-old from India, starred on Seasons 1 and 2 of : The Other Way.Jenny and Sumit shared an update on their current situation with host Shaun Robinson during an episode of 90 Day Diaries that was released on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service on Monday.Shaun began the videochat by pointing out Jenny had been in India for a year at the time of their interview, which was the longest period of time she and Sumit have spent together in person."Jenny, what is your visa status right now?" Shaun asked."When the pandemic hit, it shut the borders and no flights in, no flights out. So I just applied for an extension every month, so that's the way I've been doing it," Jenny explained."Every month, [I file] a new extension," she added.Shaun noted it seemed like Jenny didn't really know what was going to happen in the future and was living month-to-month."My visa can expire, and if they don't want to extend it, that's when I'm probably going to have to leave the country," Jenny explained.Jenny, however, acknowledged she'd be able to stay in India with no problem if she and Sumit actually got married -- which had been the couple's plan all along."So, why don't we just do that?!" Shaun asked in regards to tying the knot."Sumit doesn't seem to want to separate from his family, so [that's it]," Jenny shared with an angry look on her face.Sumit remained silent as Jenny spoke and just nodded his head in agreement as he sat beside her."Are you satisfied with the relationship with Sumit, just not being married?" Shaun asked for clarification."No," Jenny confirmed.Sumit apparently had no comment and seemed nervous and sweaty.Jenny and Sumit initially met on Facebook and Sumit catfished Jenny, but once she discovered his true identity, she still wanted to be with him.On : The Other Way's first season, Jenny moved to India with the understanding she and Sumit would get married and she'd continue to live in India permanently, but Jenny soon discovered Sumit was actually married to another woman and his family was furious at him for having an affair with Jenny."I was dating Jenny when my parents set up an arranged marriage, and I barely knew the girl before I married her... No one should force me into a marriage... It's my decision. I want to be with Jenny. It's my right to be happy," Sumit said in an interview during Season 1 of : The Other Way.However, Jenny's visa eventually expired and she had to return to the United States.Sumit promised Jenny that he was going to divorce his wife, regardless of the implications it would have on his relationship with his family, in order to be with Jenny forever, and Season 2 featured Jenny returning to India on a Tourist Visa after spending five months away from her love.Sumit had, in fact, filed for divorce by the time Jenny arrived, and the divorce was later finalized on the show.Sumit's parents, Sahna and Anil, however, were adamantly against the idea of Jenny and Sumit getting married due to the large age gap between them.Anil said Sumit had "smashed" his dreams of playing with his grandchildren one day given Jenny is almost double Sumit's age."I love Jenny and I'm going to fight for her," Sumit told the cameras. "I have to make them understand Jenny and I love each other and it's a true love. And that's what's more important than what society thinks."Sahna told Sumit that he was only thinking of his own happiness and acting selfishly, but Sumit insisted Jenny made him happy and he was "dying" in his arranged marriage."I was the one who was suffering! I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide," Sumit cried to his parents."I am your son. I am getting true love with Jenny. You are asking me to choose between you two. Why can't I choose both? Think about it."Sumit promised Jenny that he wouldn't let anyone stop them from getting married, and the couple soon learned they could exchange vows legally in a temple even if Sumit's parents rejected and disapproved of their union.But Sumit was still desperate for his parents' blessing, and so he postponed the ring ceremony and asked Jenny to be patient about marriage and sit down with him for a chat with his parents.It had been eight years since Jenny had a real conversation with Sumit's parents, so she didn't know whether they would accept her.Sahna and Anil expressed how they'd never be happy with Sumit's decision to marry Jenny."I am going to marry her," Sumit noted."Marriage? Over our dead bodies," Sahna shouted, adding that her body would be in the ground when Sumit chose to marry Jenny."This is all you could find?!" Anil yelled. "You'll find other women a thousand times better -- a million times better."Sahna begged her son to not marry Jenny and said she'd feel totally "ashamed" if Jenny became his wife.Sumit got down on his knees and begged her for approval because life without Jenny would be "a disaster," but Sahna threatened to commit suicide if Sumit proceeded to marry Jenny against her wishes.Jenny acknowledged the situation was "really sad" and it was such "a horrible thing" for Sumit's mother to say."I don't want to be the reason for her to even think about trying to do something," Sumit explained to the cameras.Sumit ultimately decided he wouldn't marry Jenny because he couldn't live with himself if his mother killed herself over his choices.Sumit agreed not to marry Jenny, but he planned to continue dating her.Jenny noted she understood why she and Sumit couldn't get married but her visa was going to expire in three weeks. Sumit, however, told Jenny that they'd continue living together and he'd find a way to keep her in India."Or else I'm going to go back to America and that's going to be it. We'll continue with a long-distance relationship or it's going to be done," Jenny said."I won't give up on you," Sumit promised.Jenny said she wouldn't be willing to fly back to India for a fourth time and do this all over again.Sumit later gave Jenny something to prove his commitment to her and that he still wanted her to be in his life. Sumit gave Jenny a promise ring during : The Other Way's second-season finale, not a marriage ring, and she gushed, "Finally! I finally got my ring, yay!"Sumit said the ring signified his love and devotion to Jenny, and she was overjoyed. Sumit said the couple would continue to fight for their love and be together, even though they couldn't tie the knot.Want more spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our homepage!