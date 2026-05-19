Jenny, 68, and her husband Sumit Singh, 38 -- who began starring on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in 2019 and have appeared on multiple spinoffs since -- toldPeople that they learned of Jenny's diagnosis in December 2025.
Jenny was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, one year after she started experiencing symptoms.
"We're happy that we're together... [and] we're doing what we can," Jenny told the magazine ahead of the couple's stint on Season 3 of TLC's90 Day: The Last Resort.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease can cause muscle weakness, loss of mobility and difficulty speaking.
Sumit said Jenny's first symptom was when she choked "badly" on water in December 2024. Not long after, she struggled to swallow pills and began suffering from migraines.
Sumit and Jenny apparently thought Jenny had "some kind of infection" at the time. Jenny therefore started taking medication, which improved her symptoms slightly.
However, the couple then noticed that Jenny's speech was slowing, prompting Jenny to avoid conversations with people and often refusing to speak entirely.
Jenny also had slowed speech during a December 2025 interview at a 90 Day Fiance holiday party in New York City.
Sumit said he initially thought Jenny was just tired due to a lack of sleep, but many fans expressed concern about Jenny's health after watching her interview.
Jenny recalled, "That's when we knew something was wrong."
And one person suggested the couple should look into ALS in particular.
Sumit did just that, telling People, "And then I find out that these symptoms she was having -- this is what it looks like."
Jenny said she remembered in that moment that her father had passed away of ALS about a decade ago.
Jenny therefore made an appointment to see a doctor immediately upon her return home from India.
After meeting with several neurologists, Sumit said doctors initially believed that Jenny had "a little clot" in her brain.
However, a second opinion ultimately revealed Jenny's correct ALS diagnosis.
"We cried and held each other," Jenny shared of the moment when she received the bad news.
Jenny said she and Sumit were both "scared" about the future, but doctors assured Jenny that the progression of her disease is "slow."
Jenny and Sumit are therefore currently exploring possible treatments for the incurable disease.
Jenny said she'll also be looking into genetic testing to figure out if she has the ALS gene, which may qualify her for a medication that could potentially help to slow the progression of the disease.
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Jenny has also been seeking support from online communities to learn more about her condition as well as gain more knowledge about current treatments.
"Right now we're just looking and searching," Jenny noted, adding how she hopes somebody "will come forward with something" that may help her.
In the meantime, Jenny and Sumit said they are trying to live each day to the fullest.
"I don't want to be treated any different," Jenny insisted. "Let's just live our life as we have been while we can."
Jenny is also lucky to have Sumit by her side, lending her all the support she needs as she goes through this difficult time.
"Honestly, I never felt this much love, or I can love anyone this much," Sumit gushed of his wife.
"I used to... live for myself. But from [the] last so many years, I feel like doing [things] for someone who you love gives you happiness, I think that's what love is. And that's why we do things for each other, and that's what make each other happy."