'90 Day Fiance' star Jenny Slatten's daughter shares update on Sumit Singh's visa application
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/23/2026
90 Day Fiance star Jenny Slatten's daughter Christina has shared an update with fans on her stepdad Sumit Singh's visa application amid Jenny's battle with ALS.
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"I wanted to let you guys know that we have started the visa process for Sumit to come to the U.S. [and] to bring my mom so she can come here and get more treatment using her insurance," Christina said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, July 22.
"Because the doctors have told her she cannot travel alone because it's such a long flight."
Sumit, 38, and Jenny, 68 -- who began starring on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in 2019 and have appeared on multiple spinoffs of the TLC reality show since -- told People in May that Jenny was diagnosed with ALS in December 2025, one year after she started experiencing symptoms.
Ever since Jenny was diagnosed, Christina said Sumit has been Jenny's "full-time caregiver."
Sumit apparently decided to apply for an "emergency tourist spousal visa" instead of a green card given Jenny's declining health.
"We have applied... only for a tourist visa. It's a lot longer of a process to try to get a green card, especially right now," Christina explained of the current immigration process.
"They're not making it easy for anyone. So we're going the tourist route."
However, Christina spoke with her senator's office, who acknowledged that the visa process could still "take some time" to complete.
"So we've started it and we're waiting for the Indian consulate to give Sumit his appointment," she shared.
"As of right now, we're still waiting on the appointment and there has been no update when that will happen."
Christina also revealed that Jenny's doctor provided a note "stating her diagnosis and that she cannot travel alone from here on out to come back to the United States."
"We are working on it and we're going to try our damndest to get Sumit here with my mom. So stay tuned," Christina said.
In the meantime, Christina asked fans to keep her mother in their thoughts and prayers.
"Put [positive thoughts] out into the universe," Christina pleaded.
"Send good juju, there is absolutely no guarantees that he will get approved. But we've done everything asked."
Sumit and Jenny have been collecting donations via GoFundMe since publicly announcing Jenny's health crisis.
Sumit explained in a June Instagram video that the couple has been "struggling" financially and he needs money to make Jenny's life "as easy as possible" as she continues to experience symptoms of ALS.
Since Jenny said she doesn't have health insurance in India, where she and Sumit currently reside, the pair previously explained how they don't want to have to travel back and forth from India to the United States for Jenny's treatment.
"Jenny can't travel by herself and it's not easy to travel for that long. It's not easy for me to get a Visa. And honestly, now I'm not [at] that point where I could choose whether I want to travel or not," Sumit said last month.
"I'm ready for it, if it's required, but only if... we know that if we go there, we will find a better solution. It would be very expensive, and it's going to take a lot of money to travel there, even if we live with Jenny's family."
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Sumit said his goal is to make sure Jenny -- who has three daughters with ex-husband Ralph Edwards -- is doing well and it's not practical for Jenny to stay with her daughters in America.
"If she needs me, I try to be available, and if we go to America, she has her daughters, but they have their own family and their own life," Sumit said.
"And I don't want to be a burden," Jenny interjected.
In the comments section, Jenny's daughters wrote, "Mom, please know you are never a burden. I would love to have you here and that's what us children are for but I know you won't be happy and you want to be with your husband, I get it 100% but I just wanted you to know don't ever think you would be a burden in my life."
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease can cause muscle weakness, loss of mobility and difficulty speaking.
Jenny's speaking has already slowed drastically based on her participation in the Instagram video.
Jenny and Sumit are currently starring on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered June 1 and airs on Monday nights on TLC.