Rumors of Jeniffer and Jesse's split sparked on September 5 when Jesse posted a cryptic TikTok video in which he said, "You don't know pain until you're sad wondering why the person you loved would do you like that."
On Tuesday, September 13, Jeniffer's representative said in a statement, "Jesse and Jen are currently separated due to their personal agendas, they had to temporarily distance from each other geographically to focus on their projects and work," according toIn Touch Weekly.
Jeniffer's rep added, "They love each other deeply and will always care and protect their bond."
Jeniffer, a 25-year-old model from Colombia, and Jesse, a 29-year-old from the Netherlands, began dating last year after Jeniffer reportedly slid into Jesse's DMs. They went public with their relationship in June 2021.
The couple starred on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which documented Jesse, who was based in Russia and working in the luxury travel industry at the time, traveling across the world to finally meet Jeniffer in-person for the first time.
The show's second season ended with Jesse and Jeniffer still together and boasting about how great their romance was going.
On the Tell-All special for 90 Day: The Single Life's second season, Jesse and Jeniffer -- who participated remotely from Cancun, Mexico while the other cast members were in-studio in New York -- confirmed they had been together for seven months.
Jeniffer and Jesse agreed to film their relationship after having "long negotiations" about whether they'd want to be a part of the franchise again.
"This relationship was so real, we didn't want anything to interfere with that," Jesse said on the pair's YouTube channel in March.
Darcey told Entertainment Weekly in January about Jesse and Jeniffer's romance, "I wasn't surprised, that's Jesse's style. And of course, it had to be a past cast member as well from, you know, Before the 90 Days as well. I loved him, you know, I respect Jeniffer."
Following her split from Tim, Jeniffer apparently set out to find a "real man" who could satisfy all of her needs, sexually and emotionally, and she stumbled across a "potential candidate" online in Jesse.
Jeniffer was seeing a local man around the time she got involved with Jesse, but she ultimately decided that she wanted to be with Jesse.
But Tim, 42, apparently had a feeling right off the bat that Jeniffer and Jesse's relationship wouldn't last.
"They seem like the perfect match for each other," Tim shared on 90 Day: Bares All in October 2021, according to In Touch.
"They're both self-centered, kind of egotistical, narcissistic. They'll be a great match until it fizzles out. I would put my bottom dollar that you won't ever see them together long-term, and he better have a big wallet to keep her happy."