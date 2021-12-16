Jason's sister Shannon Hitch confirmed the news of Jason's passing with TMZ.
Cassia admitted she was "shocked" to hear about her ex-husband's sudden and unexpected death.
"It's always sad when someone you spent part of your life with stops breathing," Cassia wrote Wednesday on her Instagram Stories.
"I guess one could never be prepared for that. I wasn't, today. When I started receiving messages, I thought it was a joke. I'm shocked. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Jason."
After news broke of Jason's death, TLC told E! News in a Wednesday statement, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time."