90 Day Fiance star Jason Hitch has died at the age of 45 after battling coronavirus.

Jason, who starred on Season 2 of TLC's 90 Day Fiance with his now ex-wife Cassia Tavares, died Tuesday night of complications due to COVID-19 in the ICU of a Florida hospital, Deadline reported.

Jason's sister Shannon Hitch confirmed the news of Jason's passing with TMZ.

Cassia admitted she was "shocked" to hear about her ex-husband's sudden and unexpected death.

"It's always sad when someone you spent part of your life with stops breathing," Cassia wrote Wednesday on her Instagram Stories.

"I guess one could never be prepared for that. I wasn't, today. When I started receiving messages, I thought it was a joke. I'm shocked. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Jason."

After news broke of Jason's death, TLC told E! News in a Wednesday statement, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time."

Danielle Mullins, who also appeared on Jason's 90 Day Fiance season, also wrote Wednesday on Instagram, "RIP Jason Hitch."

Jason was a 38-year-old from Spring Hill, FL, when he appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

Jason pursued love with Cassias on 90 Day Fiance when she was a 23-year-old from Curitiba, Brazil.

The couple originally met on Facebook while Cassia was in an online relationship with Jason's friend.

Once that relationship ended, Jason and Cassia sparked up a romance and then she arrived in America on a K-1 visa.

Cassia relocated to the United States and moved in with her boyfriend and his father, but she and Jason separated in 2017.

In early 2018, Jason filed for divorce amid accusations of domestic violence, but he reportedly withdrew the petition in March 2018.

Jason tried to make his marriage work after dismissing the petition, but the pair failed to work out their issues.

Jason therefore filed for divorce again in September 2018.

Jason had opened up to RadarOnline about his decision to officially part ways with his Season 2 90 Day Fiance co-star and partner in life, saying their relationship lacked a "good foundation."

"A successful relationship is communication, physical attraction and doing whatever it takes," Jason told the website at the time.

"Right now it's time to go in different directions. I think we'll remain friends. She knows I have her best interests at heart."

Jason had said the divorce was mutual and "uncontested," adding "there will be no alimony payments" and there was "no fighting over anything."

Jason had insisted, however, that Cassia married him for love and that she never used him for a green card to live in the United States.

"She did not come here just to become an American citizen," Jason had argued in light of critics. "She had a good life in Brazil. She was about to finish college. She didn't have to marry me."

Jason was later deployed by the Army in January 2019, but he said the deployment was not a factor in his divorce.

Jason and Cassia's divorce was reportedly quickly finalized about a month after he had filed in October 2018.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

