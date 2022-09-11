'90 Day Fiance' star Hamza Moknii shares update on Memphis Smith split and apparent custody battle
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/11/2022
90 Day Fiance stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii appear to be in a custody battle, and Hamza has provided an update on his life after the couple's split.
Breakup rumors began to swirl in March when Memphis, a nurse practitioner from Muskegon, MI, and Hamza from Kairouan, Tunisia stopped following each other on Instagram and Memphis also deleted all of the photos she had with her husband.
"Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him," Memphis posted on social media at the time, adding in the caption, "Love is not only a word...but an action. Love shouldn't cause pain, hurt, stress, insecurities, anguish, trauma, or self-doubt. Real Authentic Love doesn't hurt...instead it is supposed to HEAL."
And Rawia seemingly confirmed last month that Memphis and Hamza's are disagreeing over visitation rights amid a custody battle over their daughter.
"I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignored a judge's ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to [penalties]," Rawia wrote August 15 on Instagram Stories, according toIn Touch Weekly.
"My brother suffers a lot and did not give up on seeing his daughter. Although the judge allowed him to visit, she prevent him and does not send us a picture or video of her," Rawia continued.
"We have suffered a lot in our childhood and my brother cannot bear the separation of her daughter anymore."
After being single for four years and dating around quite a bit, Memphis met Hamza, whom she thought was very "special" eight months prior to filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
When Memphis met Hamza, she was a single mom to a 13-year-old daughter named Kennedi, whom she welcomed from a relationship that took place 14 years prior, as well as her son with her ex-husband Justin.
On the 90 Day Fiance spinoff's fifth season, Memphis' trip to Tunisia was documented, and she and Hamza were shown meeting in-person and overcoming a language barrier as well as some adversity.
It took some time for Memphis -- who grew up in the foster care system -- to win over Hamza's mother and sister on the series, and Hamza was angry to learn Memphis had spent four nights at her ex-husband's house towards the beginning of Memphis and Hamza's romance.
Hamza also reluctantly agreed to sign a postnuptial agreement to make his new wife happy.
But the couple relied on love to get them through challenges, and Memphis finally felt like she had become a part of Hamza's family, who welcomed her with open arms once she and Hamza tied the knot.
"In my heart, I do feel like I'm making the right decision. Hamza gives me a sense of family that I don't think I've ever really felt, and I deserve it," Memphis said on the series. "But ultimately, I don't know what to expect in the future. I just hope and pray I'm not making the wrong decision."
During Memphis and Hamza's honeymoon, Memphis revealed she was pregnant.
And on the Tell-All special that aired in January, Memphis said she had completed the CR-1 visa process and so Hamza had moved to the United States. He and Memphis were still together, and Hamza was thrilled to be in his baby's life, even though he had missed her birth.
Memphis and Hamza were spotted filming in Michigan with their new baby in March, but that's also when the split speculation sparked.