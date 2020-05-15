'90 Day Fiance' star Geoffrey releases new statement about pending abuse charges, promises "my own tell-all"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/15/2020
90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel has released a new statement about the abuse charges pending against him, promising he'll speak his truth soon via his own Tell-All.
Multiple women have made numerous accusations against Geoffrey -- who has been married four times -- over the years, but he is currently facing charges he attacked a former live-in girlfriend in June 2019.
Geoffrey took to Instagram on May 8 to discuss the latest on his court case, denying the allegations against him.
"Today was supposed to be my hearing date for the June 2019 allegations. Unfortunately, it has once again been delayed due to the pandemic. I have been very eager to go and reveal the truth surrounding the evidence in question," Geoffrey wrote.
"I have continually requested the earliest possible dates every time so that I expeditiously clear my name. I have been forced to hide under a rock and told that the 'hate will just go away' if I ignored it. That is not me, and I can't take constant accusations from people, whilst I lie in silence, any longer."
In February 2020, Geoffrey appeared in court in Tennessee and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
The charges relate to a June 2019 incident in which the alleged victim -- Geoffrey's then-girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman he lived with who has not been identified by name -- accused him of physically attacking her in the home they had shared, according to the Knox News Sentinel.
"These claims are the main reason I've been lambasted with such vitriol. I can assure you, if any of these fables were true, I would bow out and accept responsibility. Not all is as it seems," Geoffrey continued in his Instagram post.
According to the petition Geoffrey's ex-girlfriend filed when seeking an order of protection, Geoffrey "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home," the Knox News Sentinel reported.
"He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc."
Geoffrey also allegedly disabled the ex-girlfriend's phone before she took off to a neighbor's house and called the police from there.
Geoffrey was reportedly arrested that night, and the woman sought medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.
"I have been held back from defending myself, but the time has come that I stand up to the incredulous and contrived conditions that keep compounding due to the viral spread of sensationalized opinions and lazy, one sided, internet reportingâ€”meant only for clickbait," Geoffrey wrote on Instagram.
"There are unscrupulous intentions behind this endeavor to defame me and it is due to the custody situations I am currently in. Consequently, the only way for the actual truth to be known, is for me to speak out."
In addition, Geoffrey is also reportedly accused of "pushing, hitting, choking" and verbally threatening the woman on four other occasions dating back to September 2018.
Geoffrey, however, insists his ex-girlfriend has made the allegations to sabotage his ongoing custody battle involving a different woman, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife. (The couple is not formally divorced yet).
"I am 100% categorically innocent and I cannot wait to share my trove of evidence... soon. From the onset of these allegations, there has always been an agenda with the sole purpose of sabotaging my custody battles," Geoffrey insisted.
"There was never any sort of accusations until court proceedings were initiated. Furthermore, at no point was there any violence exhibited toward that woman or any other womanâ€”ever. These are merely combined battles to win their selfish war."
In her 2005 divorce documents, Geoffrey's second ex-wife -- whom he married in 1998 and had two sons with -- claimed he "repeatedly raped" and assaulted her during their marriage, according to Starcasm.
After obtaining an order of protection against Geoffrey, Geoffrey's second ex-wife also reportedly filed court papers alleging he had "assaulted" and tried to "choke [her] to death."
Some of her other allegations reportedly included claims that she had to "wrest a shotgun away from him" when he threatened to kill them both, and that he also "held a knife to her throat [and] told her he would kill her" during two additional incidents.
"However, I will continue to fight for what is best for my children. Co-parenting seems to be a lost art when anger, resentment and jealousy are involved. My goal is to look beyond said fog and focus on what is in THEIR best interests. They are the ones that matter," Geoffrey added in his statement.
"When something is wrong, no matter what it is, I will be the first defender. I should not have to change this tactic when I am involved."
"Stay tuned for THE truth," he concluded. "I am preparing it now for my own tell-all."
Geoffrey's "my own tell-all" comment appears to be a reference to the fact that he was reportedly not invited to participate in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion show due to the pending charges.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via video conference, during the first weekend of May.
About 10 hours of the Tell-All's raw videoconference footage have subsequently leaked out online, and Geoffrey and Varya are not present in any of the footage.
Katrina, who runs the @FraudedByTLC Instagram account, revealed on a recent episode of her The Fraudcast podcast, "Geoffrey was uninvited to the Tell-All -- or not invited, I guess you could say."
Katrina then clarified 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' producers never actually invited Geoffrey.
Katrina also appeared on Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel and said Geoffrey wasn't part of the Tell-All because of the abuse charges pending against him that emerged in January, which was about a month before Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered on TLC.
Varya opted to not participate in the reunion without Geoffrey, according to Katrina.
As shown in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Geoffrey dumped Varya and decided to end their relationship after she rejected his marriage proposal and embarrassed him.
Geoffrey shared with viewers earlier in the season that he grew up very poor and dealt drugs when he was young in order to make money. According to Geoffrey, he was eventually arrested and sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Starcasm reported Geoffrey served three years in federal prison between 2000 and 2003.
In 2013, Geoffrey was also reportedly charged with felony larceny for an incident in which he and a friend attempted to steal more than $500 worth of lights from a Home Depot store.
He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, but he appears to have actually served nearly all that time on supervised probation.
In 2014, Geoffrey was also arrested on theft and battery charges in Florida, according to Starcasm, which reported that, in addition to his second wife, Geoffrey's third and fourth wives have also accused him of abuse in legal filings.
In court documents, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife Brittany -- who was reportedly 19 when they began dating in 2014 -- claimed he "strangled, slammed and punched" her several times, restricted her access to automobiles, and even "abandoned Brittany in a hotel room" when she was in heavy labor with their second child.
Geoffrey's third wife -- who was reportedly 21 when they got married in 2007 -- also accused Geoffrey of being an opiate drug dealer and using his children as a "cover" or "mule" in a protection order request she had filed in 2018 during the couple's ongoing custody case, Starcasm reported.
The couple reportedly separated in 2013, less than two years after the birth of their only child, and finalized their divorce in 2014.
