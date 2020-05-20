90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel insists Varya Malina showing up at his doorstep in America totally shocked him and their reunion was not fake in any sense of the word.

Geoffrey dished on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth-season episode that aired Sunday night and featured Varya surprising him at his Knoxville, TN, home while his new girlfriend or love interest, Mary, was inside with him during a May 19 appearance on the Domenick Nati Show.

"When Varya showed up again, it was kind of like, 'What the hell?! What do I do!?'" Geoffrey admitted.

Geoffrey revealed he didn't go on a date with Mary until three months after he returned home from Russia and Varya had rejected his marriage proposal.

"It was Mary's birthday. That's why I took her to dinner; that's why I gave her flowers. The conversation moved into something more romantic, and it kind of went from there," Geoffrey shared.

"And then, pretty much, Varya showed up the next day. So it was like a quick, spontaneous thing."

Domenick asked Geoffrey if he was given any heads-up from 90 Day Fiance producers that someone was coming or Varya was on her way.

"Nope, this was a complete surprise, 100 percent," Geoffrey insisted.

"I know -- I hear people say, 'Oh, this was so staged! This is so fake!' Completely, I was caught in the moment. You saw my [forced] grin on... I didn't know what to do!"

"It felt like my heart went down to my toes," Geoffrey added. "But it was completely in that moment, and Mary was still at my house from the night before, so [that was awkward]."

Geoffrey laughed and played coy when Domenick said it sounded like Geoffrey and Mary had consummated their relationship that night.

"She came over, she drank a little bit, so I didn't let her drive kind of thing," Geoffrey noted. "And we hung out."

Geoffrey recalled what he was doing in the hours that led up to Varya's unexpected visit.

"I assumed it was production [at my house] because they were going to come over and film some B-roll, you know, film me doing whatever. The thing about it is, they had no idea Mary was there. They had zero idea," Geoffrey explained.

"So there was no communication in that because they were tending to Varya -- bringing Varya out and filming Varya -- and they told me, 'Hey, we're going to be there in 30 minutes. Open the gate, tie up the dogs, whatever,' which I did all that."

Geoffrey said he went back into his house and hung out with Mary more and they talked.

"And then the doorbell rang. I answered the door. My door panel is translucent, so you can't really see... what's on the other side basically. So I went to the door thinking it was production and it was Varya with her, 'Surprise!'" Geoffrey said.

"In my mind, the show was wrapped and we were just tying up loose ends. That's what I was told anyway."

When asked whether he had completely moved on from Varya at that point, Geoffrey replied,
"With Mary going on and three months [passing], I wasn't in mourning, you know? Nobody died in that sense."

"It was just me getting over and moving past [Varya] -- [Mary] wasn't a rebound because I was with Mary long ago and first," he elaborated. "So if anything, I was rekindling and basing it off the emotions I was feeling."

But Geoffrey said Varya had been messaging him for several weeks or a month prior to her showing up on his doorstep.

"I had been ignoring her. She was like, 'Hey, how's your day?!' And I was like, 'Hi, fine.' I was just really kind of low-key, letting it die down. I don't feel like I broke up with her when I left; I feel like she ended the relationship," Geoffrey insisted.

Geoffrey said Varya knew his intentions all along and that "potential marriage was in the forecast one day" and that they were "going to get engaged" by the end of his trip to Russia.

"With that said, with her turning me down, with a 'not now,' I was done. I just couldn't do it anymore. I put so much into it and I didn't feel like I got it back," Geoffrey confessed.

Geoffrey thought he and Varya were going to spend the rest of their lives together after his wonderful stay in Russia, but due to challenges -- such as Geoffrey's criminal past and Varya's disapproving mother -- Varya turned down his marriage proposal, which she said was a huge mistake on Sunday night's episode.

Varya therefore traveled to the United States on a Tourist Visa and told the cameras, "I am here for Geoffrey. I love him a lot... I took three planes and traveled over 20 hours to win Geoffrey back."

Varya intended to stay in America for two weeks, but it had been weeks since she had last spoken to Geoffrey. Varya hoped Geoffrey was going to be happy to see her because she gushed about how Geoffrey had changed her life.

But Geoffrey had seemingly already moved on with Mary, with whom he could picture a future.

When Varya showed up at Geoffrey's house and rang the doorbell, he came to the door and said, "Oh God. What are you doing here?"

"I came here for you! It's a surprise!" Varya gushed. "Are you happy?"

"I'm very surprised actually," Geoffrey noted.

"I missed you so much!" Varya said.

Mary was inside Geoffrey's house and appeared totally shocked and upset at the sight of Varya, whom Geoffrey had promised he was over and done with.

