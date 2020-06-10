'90 Day Fiance' star Geoffrey Paschel cancels plans to release his own already-filmed Tell-All
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/10/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel has withdrawn his prior pledge to release his own version of a Tell-All, claiming "plans have changed" and so his already-filmed Tell-All -- which he had been teasing over the last few weeks -- is going to sit on a shelf.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prior to Part 1 and Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth-season reunion Tell-All airing on TLC earlier this week, about 10 hours of the Tell-All's raw videoconference footage had leaked out online, and Geoffrey and Varya Malina were not present in any of the footage.
"We filmed a Tell-All -- me, Varya, Mary, [and my kids] Paxton and Dakota. Domenick posted it and had some people briefly step in," Geoffrey began in an hour-long Instagram Live session with his friend Vikki on Tuesday.
"I'm so sorry to have to tell you right now that plans have changed... So plans have changed, guys, I'm so sorry. I'm not going to be releasing that Tell-All. Maybe one day I'll do it just for sh-ts and giggles."
Geoffrey wouldn't reveal why he chose not to release the Tell-All other than repeating, "Plans have changed."
"There are different things in the works now," Geoffrey said, disclosing Varya and Mary are also involved with the mysterious project considering where they all stand now.
"If you just be patient, it will be worth it, I promise. You can ask me 50 more times, 'Why wasn't Geoffrey at the Tell-All?' I don't have an answer for that. I really don't," Geoffrey explained.
"There are just different things in the works, okay? That is the truth," Geoffrey continued.
"All this crap that's out there saying I was fired is complete and utter nonsense. I am still a part of [90 Day Fiance]. So just be patient. I promise -- I promise, promise, promise that your patience will be worth it."
When answering fans' questions later in his Instagram Live video, Geoffrey said he believes the Tell-All would have been "so much better" had the cast met in person and filmed it in a studio.
"I definitely would have been a part of it because my [court] stuff would've been over if the virus wasn't here," Geoffrey noted, referring to several pending abuse charges against him that emerged in January.
In February, Geoffrey appeared in court in Tennessee and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
He was apparently expecting his case to wrap up, but his next appearance in court has been delayed to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and quarantine regulations.
"I could've watched [David Murphey] and [Ed Brown] go at it physically. That would've been great; I would've loved it," Geoffrey said of the Tell-All had it been filmed in a studio.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, the show ended up filming a reunion remotely, with everyone participating via Skype, during the first weekend of May.
Geoffrey admitted he probably "would've done" the Tell-All regardless of the format.
"I would've done it if it was a live thing. I would've done it probably if it wasn't live. I mean, either way I probably would've done it, but I'm kind of glad looking back on it now -- hindsight 20/20 -- that, I don't know, it was kind of like a crapshoot," Geoffrey said.
But Geoffrey added TLC "did the best they could do" considering the circumstances.
During his appearance on TheDomenick Nati Show last month, Geoffrey vented frustration over producers not inviting him to the Tell-All.
"I feel the network has bowed down to the pressure of a few thousand people as opposed to, you know, the 3.3 million people that watch the show, which is unfortunate," Geoffrey said.
"We're in a different time now with the whole 'Me Too' movement and whatever, so there's a lot of pressure to cower to the minority in wanting to make sure they're not making the wrong decision, you know?"
When Domenick asked whether there's anything Geoffrey would have liked to say or clear up at the Tell-All, the 90 Day Fiance star replied, "There's a lot on my mind, and I'm going to release my own Tell-All on my YouTube channel... I'm going to let it all be known there. We'll dish out and have several people on to explain a lot of the situations going on."
In addition to Geoffrey, Varya had also teased plans to publicly announce their relationship status in a self-made Tell-All after the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season wraps.
The finale of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days showed Varya accepting Geoffrey's marriage proposal and the couple getting engaged, so fans have been wondering what happened next!
Katrina, who covers 90 Day Fiance online, claimed during a recent episode of her The Fraudcast podcast that Varya refused to participate in the Tell-All since Geoffrey wasn't a part of it, although it's unclear whether Geoffrey and Varya are still together.
ADVERTISEMENT
During a subsequent appearance on Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel, Katrina said Geoffrey was not welcome at the Tell-All due to the charges against him.
Multiple women have made numerous accusations against Geoffrey -- who has been married four times -- over the years, but he is currently facing charges he attacked a former live-in girlfriend in June 2019.
Since Geoffrey was living with an unidentified girlfriend in June 2019 -- which is believed to be after he returned from visiting Varya overseas -- it is assumed his romance with Varya must have ended by then.
As far as the incident in question goes, the alleged victim -- Geoffrey's then-girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman he lived with -- accused him of physically attacking her in the home they had shared, according to the Knox News Sentinel.
Geoffrey, however, insists his ex-girlfriend made the allegations to sabotage his ongoing custody battle involving a different woman, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife (the couple is not formally divorced yet).
According to the petition Geoffrey's ex-girlfriend filed when seeking an order of protection, Geoffrey "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home," the Knox News Sentinel reported.
"He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc."
Geoffrey also allegedly disabled the ex-girlfriend's phone before she took off to a neighbor's house and called the police from there.
Geoffrey was reportedly arrested that night, and the woman sought medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.
In addition, Geoffrey -- who also has an extensive prior criminal record -- is also reportedly accused of "pushing, hitting, choking" and verbally threatening the woman on four other occasions dating back to September 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Katie's YouTube show, Katrina was asked why TLC still decided to keep Geoffrey and Varya in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season given reports of Geoffrey's most recent criminal charges surfaced a month before the season premiered in February.
"The reason is because his stuff was pending. A lot of the charges came out, like, they happened after he filmed, and so stuff was pending... up to the airdate," Katrina said.
"I think TLC was hoping it would be resolved, because he had some court dates in that month before the show premiered, but they had way too much footage of him and way too many episodes that [were already edited and completed] already to want to take him out. So that ultimately I think was the decision that led them to keep him in."
However, Katrina claimed TLC is excluding Geoffrey and Varya from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which is filmed and edited in a more timely manner and features former 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members offering commentary on Before the 90 Days' episodes.
"You will notice they are not on [90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk]," Katrina added. "So they left him on the show... but they are parting ways with him, or distancing themselves in other ways. I think that's how [TLC] is handling it."
Katie then asked Katrina to discuss whether Geoffrey has had new girlfriends since his romance with Varya, and Katrina noted the allegations against him from June 2019 were not made by Varya but rather a different woman who was his girlfriend at the time.
"[The allegations] occurred after his filming with Varya, and this person is someone he's been involved with..." Katrina began.
"For a very long time," Katie interjected.
"Yeah, so," Katrina replied.
"Did he have that going on when he went to go see Varya?" Katie questioned.
Katrina nodded her head and responded, "It appears that way... And he is not divorced."