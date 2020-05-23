'90 Day Fiance' star Geoffrey Paschel confirms he wasn't invited to 'Tell-All,' slams TLC and teases his own 'Tell-All'
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/23/2020
90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel has confirmed he wasn't invited to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth-season Tell-All special and slammed TLC for the decision, adding that he'll have his own Tell-All soon.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
Instead, producers chose to film the show's reunion remotely, with everyone participating via video conference, during the first weekend of May.
About 10 hours of the Tell-All's raw videoconference footage has subsequently leaked out online, and Geoffrey and Varya Malina are not present in any of the footage.
Katrina, who runs the @FraudedByTLC Instagram account, recently said on Katie Joy's "Without A Crystal Ball" YouTube channel that Geoffrey was never invited to the Tell-All because of the abuse charges pending against him that emerged in January, which was about a month before Season 4 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered on TLC.
Geoffrey confirmed that he was never invited to the Tell-All during a May 19 appearance on the Domenick Nati Show. (And Varya reportedly opted to not participate in the reunion without Geoffrey, according to Katrina).
"I feel the network has bowed down to the pressure of a few thousand people as opposed to, you know, the 3.3 million people that watch the show, which is unfortunate," Geoffrey said.
"We're in a different time now with the whole 'Me Too' movement and whatever, so there's a lot of pressure to cower to the minority in wanting to make sure they're not making the wrong decision, you know?"
Multiple women have made numerous accusations against Geoffrey -- who has been married four times -- over the years, but the Season 4 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is currently facing charges he attacked a former live-in girlfriend in June 2019.
In February 2020, Geoffrey appeared in court in Tennessee and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
"They didn't want to get into a lot of the legal stuff, so I didn't give a lot of the legal stuff to them," Geoffrey added on the Domenick Nati Show.
Geoffrey, however, insists his ex-girlfriend has made the allegations to sabotage his ongoing custody battle involving a different woman, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife. (The couple is not formally divorced yet).
Geoffrey said he believes he will absolutely beat the charges and expects nothing less than to walk away a free, innocent man.
"Every time my court date gets put off, specifically because of the pandemic, I am pushing and trying to get the quickest court date I can and get this stuff over with. So I'm trying my best to get this court date over with as fast as possible," Geoffrey explained.
"I have everything I need to exonerate me, and this is all just a ploy. This is all just an agenda to try to make me lose custody of my child... I am not accepting anything other than a full exoneration."
When Domenick asked whether there's anything Geoffrey would have liked to say or clear up at the Tell-All, the 90 Day Fiance star replied, "There's a lot on my mind, and I'm going to release my own Tell-All on my YouTube channel... I'm going to let it all be known there. We'll dish out and have several people on to explain a lot of the situations going on."
The charges pending against Geoffrey relate to a June 2019 incident in which the alleged victim -- Geoffrey's then-girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman he lived with who has not been identified by name -- accused him of physically attacking her in the home they had shared, according to the Knox News Sentinel.
According to the petition Geoffrey's ex-girlfriend filed when seeking an order of protection, Geoffrey "repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home," the Knox News Sentinel reported.
"He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc."
Geoffrey also allegedly disabled the ex-girlfriend's phone before she took off to a neighbor's house and called the police from there.
Geoffrey was reportedly arrested that night, and the woman sought medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was told she had suffered a concussion.
In addition, Geoffrey is also reportedly accused of "pushing, hitting, choking" and verbally threatening the woman on four other occasions dating back to September 2018.
Geoffrey took to Instagram on May 8 -- which was supposed to be his hearing date, but it got postponed due to the pandemic -- to discuss the latest on his court case, denying the allegations against him.
"I can't take constant accusations from people, whilst I lie in silence, any longer. These claims are the main reason I've been lambasted with such vitriol. I can assure you, if any of these fables were true, I would bow out and accept responsibility. Not all is as it seems," Geoffrey wrote at the time.
"I have been held back from defending myself, but the time has come that I stand up to the incredulous and contrived conditions that keep compounding due to the viral spread of sensationalized opinions and lazy, one sided, internet reporting meant only for clickbait."
Geoffrey cited "unscrupulous intentions" behind an "endeavor to defame" him due to the custody situation he's currently in.
"I am 100% categorically innocent and I cannot wait to share my trove of evidence... soon... There was never any sort of accusations until court proceedings were initiated. Furthermore, at no point was there any violence exhibited toward that woman or any other woman ever. These are merely combined battles to win their selfish war," Geoffrey continued, adding that he'll always fight for his children and what's best for them.
"When something is wrong, no matter what it is, I will be the first defender. I should not have to change this tactic when I am involved. Stay tuned for THE truth. I am preparing it now for my own tell-all."
In her 2005 divorce documents, Geoffrey's second ex-wife -- whom he married in 1998 and had two sons with -- claimed he "repeatedly raped" and assaulted her during their marriage, according to Starcasm.
After obtaining an order of protection against Geoffrey, Geoffrey's second ex-wife also reportedly filed court papers alleging he had "assaulted" and tried to "choke [her] to death."
Some of her other allegations reportedly included claims that she had to "wrest a shotgun away from him" when he threatened to kill them both, and that he also "held a knife to her throat [and] told her he would kill her" during two additional incidents.
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Geoffrey dumped Varya and decided to end their relationship at the end of his trip to Russia after she rejected his marriage proposal and embarrassed him.
In the most recent episode, however, Varya traveled to the United States and showed up at Geoffrey's house in Knoxville, TN, to surprise him and hopefully win him back. However, Geoffrey had his then-love interest Mary in his home at that exact moment.
Geoffrey shared with viewers earlier in the season that he grew up very poor and dealt drugs when he was young in order to make money. According to Geoffrey, he was eventually arrested and sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Starcasm reported Geoffrey served three years in federal prison between 2000 and 2003.
In 2013, Geoffrey was also reportedly charged with felony larceny for an incident in which he and a friend attempted to steal more than $500 worth of lights from a Home Depot store.
He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, but he appears to have actually served nearly all that time on supervised probation.
In 2014, Geoffrey was also arrested on theft and battery charges in Florida, according to Starcasm, which reported that, in addition to his second wife, Geoffrey's third and fourth wives have also accused him of abuse in legal filings.
In court documents, Geoffrey's estranged fourth wife Brittany -- who was reportedly 19 when they began dating in 2014 -- claimed he "strangled, slammed and punched" her several times, restricted her access to automobiles, and even "abandoned Brittany in a hotel room" when she was in heavy labor with their second child.
Geoffrey's third wife -- who was reportedly 21 when they got married in 2007 -- also accused Geoffrey of being an opiate drug dealer and using his children as a "cover" or "mule" in a protection order request she had filed in 2018 during the couple's ongoing custody case, Starcasm reported.
The couple reportedly separated in 2013, less than two years after the birth of their only child, and finalized their divorce in 2014.
