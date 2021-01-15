Fernanda, who starred on 90 Day Fiance's sixth season with Jonathan, admitted she hasn't had much luck with dating in Chicago, IL, since her divorce from Jonathan was finalized in March 2020 during an episode of 90 Day Diaries that was released on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service this week.
During the 90 Day Diaries segment, Fernanda enjoyed a picnic outdoors with her friend Edwin, who asked Fernanda how her dating life was going at the time.
"I haven't been too lucky in that area... in general," Fernanda replied with a laugh.
Fernanda clarified her lack of a dating life wasn't just because of quarantine regulations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although she admitted social-distancing "makes it hard."
"It's also because guys in the States though, they're so stupid! So f-cking dumb!" Fernanda lamented.
"Guys suck, like, I don't get it. They don't want to work for it, they don't want to, like, be gentlemen. They're not gentlemen and they're not nice."
Fernanda apparently wants to be wined and dined by a man, or at least treated with more respect.
"Being honest, I don't get guys in the United States," Fernanda told the cameras.
"They just want to, like, hang out, get it fast, just have sex. So I feel like I'm going to be single for a long time."
Fernanda, however, told Edwin that she's "enjoying" her single life in Chicago, where she is working as a model -- although she revealed it's "hard to get work since the quarantine" -- and lives near her beloved grandparents.
When asked how she felt about it, Fernanda explained, "A lot of things that he did, it hurt me more because it's like he didn't want to move to Chicago for the sake of our relationship and our marriage, for the sake of his wife."
Jonathan popped the question to Janelle, a sports talent marketing agent from Chicago, less than two months after the couple celebrated their one-year dating anniversary.
The major point of contention in Fernanda and Jonathan's marriage was living in Lumberton, NC, where Jonathan worked as a real estate agent at the time.
Fernanda, a self-declared "big city girl," apparently felt lonely, bored and "trapped" in the small town and desired a move to Chicago so she could pursue modeling, take acting classes and be closer to her father's parents.
Fernanda claimed in a "My Truth" video she posted on social media in June 2019 that before she relocated to America, Jonathan had initially agreed to live in Lumberton for one year and then move to Chicago -- but he essentially changed his mind or delayed the move.
"It did hurt me when I knew that he was moving to Chicago for another girl and he was putting it all [in] my face, you know, social media and everywhere, just being like, 'Oh I would never imagine doing this with anyone else than you,'" Fernanda told Edwin on 90 Day Diaries.
"It's like, okay bro, like why do you do that?"
Fernanda elaborated, "I feel like I got to a point where I'm just like good for him, do you, and I'm doing me."
Fernanda said she loves "doing whatever I want," and so she and her pal toasted their wine glasses to a "new chapter."
Fernanda, originally from Mexico, and Jonathan got engaged when Fernanda was only 19 years old and Jonathan was 32 years old after just three months of dating.
After Fernanda left her life in Mexico and moved to the United States for Jonathan on a K-1 visa in February 2018, the former couple got married three months later in May 2018.
Jonathan revealed in early January 2019 he and Fernanda had separated because "things changed" and she allegedly had a change of heart about their relationship.
Fernanda said in a live Instagram chat at the time, "I don't want to talk anything about Jonathan again. Please don't ask questions about him. He's talking a lot; he can say whatever he wants. I'm not going to talk about it until I'm ready."
Fernanda finally broke her silence on January 19, 2019.
"He is the one with no intentions of fix[ing] our marriage," she replied in an Instagram comment to one of her followers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Later that night, she also posted a tweet in which she said she was "done" trying to convince Jonathan to give their marriage another chance.
In a Spanish tweet translated to English, Fernanda wrote, "I'm tired of being quiet, submissive, pacifying, stupid, hopeful to repair the irreparable. Is he done? Guess what I'm done too."
Fernanda made several jaw-dropping allegations against Jonathan at the time -- including claims that he was mentally, verbally and physically abusive to her during their marriage, and that he also cheated on her.
Jonathan subsequently denied ever having abused Fernanda in any way, but she continued to stand by her claims she was a victim in their marriage and Jonathan was controlling.
"[Jonathan] has taken steps to destroy my reputation and impede me financially as he withdrew his affidavit of support. Now that he can no longer control me, he is trying to control the way other people view me," Fernanda told AfterBuzz TV.
"Moving forward my life is 100 percent focused on me and following my dreams and does not have anything to do with him. I wish him the best but he needs to do him and I am doing me."
Fernanda went on to speak on behalf of women empowerment, sharing her story of being an alleged abuse survivor.
"I want to share my story; my childhood and growing up in Mexico with my family -- how my move to the states was a culture shock and affected my physical and mental health with all of the hurdles I had to overcome," Fernanda explained in 2019.
"I want my story to empower women and let women know that we're not alone and staying true to yourself can get you as far as you want."
In October 2019, Fernanda announced she had a new boyfriend -- without revealing his identity in order to maintain privacy -- and told AfterBuzz TV she was "very happy" with how the romance was evolving; however, she hinted two months later she was single again.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fernanda appeared on a 2020 episode of90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined and disclosed she was virtually dating The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor, a former professional football player.
However, Fernanda and Clay had yet to go out on a real date and were just starting to get to know each other. That romance clearly fizzled out.