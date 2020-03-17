Fernanda Flores of 90 Day Fiance fame announced on Instagram that her divorce from Jonathan Rivera has been finalized.

Flores made the announcement on Monday alongside photos and videos of herself outside a Chicago courthouse with paper work in her hands.

Flores and Rivera announced that they were separating in January 2019. The pair were featured on Season 6 of the reality series.

"Officially single! By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way," Flores said.

"I can't thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn't a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me," she continued.

TLC's 90 Day Fiance follows couples where one partner is seeking a K-1 visa.