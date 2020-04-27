"*Husband appreciation post* this man is nothing but a provider. He's been symptom free for 2 weeks, so I suggested we look for temporary jobs for him while the gyms are closed. Without hesitation he said, 'Yes, of course,'" Emily wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair embracing late last week.
"He's now working at UPS. If there is a barrier to communicating with his sons in Russia, he sends a smartphone so he can talk to them everyday. He uses what he earns to provide for us and his family abroad. He takes care of the baby during the day while I work on all the craziness COVID-19 has caused in the HR world."
Emily continued, "When he tells me that the 'people' in his past would only speak negatively about him to their family (right in front of him) it breaks my heart. It also reminds me that if someone comes across as 'blunt' it doesn't mean what they say is true."
"He is always trying to build a better life and a better future for me and his sons," Emily concluded.
"I love his straightforward, easy going nature. I love his natural way of being funny and how he can always make me laugh. I love how much he loves me and our son. He may not be perfect for everyone, but he's perfect for me #90dayfiance #emilyandsasha."
Emily first revealed on March 27 that Sasha had been suffering from fever, body aches, and severe stomach pains. After Emily brought Sasha to the hospital, doctors feared he had contracted coronavirus and so the couple quarantined together.
However, Emily revealed on April 2 that Sasha's COVID-19 test results had come back negative and that her husband was finally beginning to feel better after six straight days of a fever and a noticeable loss in his appetite.
One day later, Sasha gushed on Instagram that "what does not kill you makes you stronger."
"This two weeks was a really tough for me. I've never been feeling so bad in my life. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep. My body temperature was a extremely high. I didn't know what kind of virus I've got but it was awful. I lost so many body resources to fight that ailment," Sasha wrote April 3 on Instagram.
"I still feel weak and trying to regain all I've lost. Thank you my dear @emily.larina for your care and support. I would probably went crazy without your help. Also want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me in that hard time."
Emily and Sasha starred on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and announced in March that Sasha had received a work permit and began a job working as a personal trainer in the United States.
The couple apparently began dating in Russia in June 2016 and got engaged in February 2017.
Emily -- who is originally from Portland, OR but lived in Russia for several years after finishing college -- and Sasha from Moscow, Russia, welcomed their son David into the world in November 2018.
About six months after Emily gave birth to David, 90 Day Fiance showed her family moving to the United States after Sasha's K-1 visa was approved. The pair then got married in Portland.
"Where the wind blows... a man flies," Sasha's first wife Masha vented to 90 Day Fiance's producers during the season. "His family will not keep him. His [two other] children will not keep him... Men only think about themselves."
"I don't know if Sasha will leave Emily the way he left his first two wives," Masha said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Although Emily's family supported her union, they remained skeptical of Sasha's intentions and character.
"I think we'll see Sasha's true behavior once he actually gets the Green Card," Emily's sister Betsy said on the90 Day Fiance Season 7 Tell-All special.
Sasha, however, continues to insist he loves Emily and their marriage will last, and Emily repeatedly fires back at critics who claim otherwise.
Sasha and Emily will be one of the couples featured on the upcoming Monday, April 27 episode of TLC's new spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, which just premiered April 20.