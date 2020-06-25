"Taking a break from my sorta IG break to say Happy Father's Day to this guy," Emily captioned a picture of the pair.
"You work literally from sun up to sun down to give your children every opportunity. I've never met anyone with your work ethic and drive. You motivate me everyday. I love you. #fathersday."
The seventh season of 90 Day Fiance featured Emily, a 29-year-old from Portland, OR, marrying Sasha, a 32-year-old from Moscow, Russia, in a romantic and intimate beachside wedding in Portland.
Emily's Facebook page indicates she and Sasha started dating in Russia in June 2016, given the first photo of them looking like a couple on social media was posted on September 2016.
Emily held down a job in Russia after finishing college, and Sasha got her pregnant after the pair dated for about two years. The pair later got engaged on February 27, 2017, according to what she shared on Facebook.
About six months after Emily gave birth to David,90 Day Fiance documented her family moving to the United States after Sasha's K-1 visa was approved.
Emily was subsequently shown trying to secure a job and a place for her family to live while Sasha settled into life in a new country. Emily's sister Betsy, however, remained skeptical of Sasha's intentions and character.
"I think we'll see Sasha's true behavior once he actually gets the Green Card," Betsy said on the90 Day Fiance Season 7 Tell-All special.
But Emily has had nothing but nice things to say about Sasha on social media since the Tell-All aired.
And during a late April episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Emily insisted she and Sasha are silly with each other and truly love one another -- even though self-isolating at home every day naturally presents its challenges and annoyances.