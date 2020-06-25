90 Day Fiance star Emily Larina is providing fans an update on her life with husband Sasha Larin and there's apparently no time to rest!

ADVERTISEMENT
Emily took to Instagram this week and dished on what her life has been like in recent months.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS)

Alongside a selfie photo, Emily wrote, "Hi, IGï¸. We've moved to our new place but still have a lot of work to do."

"Sasha is back in the gym as a certified personal trainer at LA Fitness in Beaverton while still working nights at UPS."

Emily announced back in March that Sasha had obtained a work permit to start a job in the United States.

"I'm working," Emily continued in her post, "studying for a professional HR certification, and chasing after my toddler."

Emily and Sasha have one child together, a son named David, who was born in a Russian hospital in November 2018.

"Also, the 18 month sleep regression/progression/whatever is real. No method or sleep consult will work," Emily admitted on Instagram.

"[David] is 110% his father's son and will sleep when he decides to. That's okay. I'll sleep when I'm retired."

"Hope everyone is happy and well. #oregon #sunnyskies #90dayfiance #emilyandsasha," she concluded.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

On Father's Day earlier this week, Emily gushed about Sasha, and so their relationship appears to be stronger than ever.

"Taking a break from my sorta IG break to say Happy Father's Day to this guy," Emily captioned a picture of the pair.

"You work literally from sun up to sun down to give your children every opportunity. I've never met anyone with your work ethic and drive. You motivate me everyday. I love you. #fathersday."

The seventh season of 90 Day Fiance featured Emily, a 29-year-old from Portland, OR, marrying Sasha, a 32-year-old from Moscow, Russia, in a romantic and intimate beachside wedding in Portland.

Emily's Facebook page indicates she and Sasha started dating in Russia in June 2016, given the first photo of them looking like a couple on social media was posted on September 2016. 

Emily held down a job in Russia after finishing college, and Sasha got her pregnant after the pair dated for about two years. The pair later got engaged on February 27, 2017, according to what she shared on Facebook.

About six months after Emily gave birth to David, 90 Day Fiance documented her family moving to the United States after Sasha's K-1 visa was approved.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Emily was subsequently shown trying to secure a job and a place for her family to live while Sasha settled into life in a new country. Emily's sister Betsy, however, remained skeptical of Sasha's intentions and character.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I think we'll see Sasha's true behavior once he actually gets the Green Card," Betsy said on the 90 Day Fiance Season 7 Tell-All special.

But Emily has had nothing but nice things to say about Sasha on social media since the Tell-All aired.

And during a late April episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Emily insisted she and Sasha are silly with each other and truly love one another -- even though self-isolating at home every day naturally presents its challenges and annoyances.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS)

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 7)
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 7) NEWS