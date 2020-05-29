Ed anticipated the monkeys would be cute and small, but instead, they were large, hungry and a bit aggressive.
At one point, a monkey even stole a banana out of Ed's bag, and he admitted he was "sh-tting [his] pants" the whole time.
Rose, on the other hand, loved the experience and just laughed at Ed and poked fun at his fear.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast Tell-All reunion filmed remotely during the first weekend of May with everyone participating via videoconference, and about 10 hours of raw footage has leaked out.
"I don't know about you guys, but my [90 Day Fiance] experience was surreal, like it never happened. Like, 'Did that just happen?!' Because it was so fast... [My trip] was nuts," Ed noted.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Tell-All reunion had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
The show's fourth season featured Ed, a 4'11" divorced father of a 29-year-old daughter Tiffany, traveling to the Philippines to meet Rose, a 23-year-old single mom, whom he thought was going to be the love of his life.
Ed's family and friends were "skeptical" and "worried" about his new relationship, and Tiffany was admittedly angry that her father would be traveling to a dangerous place to spend time with a woman even younger than she.
But Ed considered Rose to be his dream girl, and so he wasn't about to give up on love. Rose therefore bought an engagement ring for Rose and met her in Manila, which is three hours from Rose's remote village where she lives with her parents and sister Maria.
While Ed thought Rose was "stunning," she had expected her man to be taller and thinner, especially because Ed had told his girlfriend he's 5'2".
Ed and Rose's first day was "a disaster," according to Ed, because he wasn't used to the heat and Rose kept taking out his wallet to buy things from local vendors in a Manila marketplace.
Later on, Ed and Rose had a fight when Ed questioned her about her past and ex-boyfriends.
Ed promised to stop asking about her ex-boyfriends and never bring them up again if Rose would be willing to take an STD test, but she was completely offended, "very hurt" and disappointed by his request.
Rose did reveal she had met Prince's father four years prior and had two serious relationships in her past, both of whom had broken her heart.
"I may have lost Rose and I feel sick to my stomach. I have to fix this. I put way too much into this relationship not to," Ed said in a confessional, before apologizing to Rose and promising to communicate better.
After the pair spent a romantic night in a hotel and apparently made love, Ed traveled to Rose's home to meet her family -- including Prince, who already called Ed "Daddy."
Ed said Rose's living conditions were "a nightmare," and he even bathed with a bucket and a rat by his foot.
"I know who you are, I think. You are a person who lied to me about height, right? Then you want to give me an STD test, right? And about mouthwash... I have an ulcer. So I'm disappointed because you always embarrassed me," Rose said.
"And about my sister, I think you think me and my sister are the same and you think that I want your money and not you. You make me feel like a little bit of a person, and I think you not love me. I'm done."
Ed admitted he had never seen Rose so angry.
"I came here with love in my heart. I bought a ring. My plan when we left here was to go back to Manila and ask you to marry me. My intentions were real," Ed insisted in tears.
Rose apparently believed Ed's intentions were good, but she said he hurt and lied to her over and over again.
"I can't want to continue this relationship," Rose noted. "This is the last time you give me a hurt, because I am done. Yeah."
Rose told the cameras she wanted to end the relationship and not waste any more of her time on someone who allegedly didn't appreciate her.
Rose said she was done forgiving Ed and giving him so many chances.
Rose said Ed didn't take ownership of his mistakes and she had finally seen "the true Ed," so she returned home to her family alone.
When Ed discovered Rose had left, he broke down into tears and vented, "I failed -- again." Ed had been single for 20 years and said losing something he thought was real was painful.
"I know it's over with Rose, so I need to try to put my life back together," Ed told the cameras.
In the latest episode, Ed was shown flying back to the United States, where his mother and dog waited for him at the airport.
Ed told his mother that his trip was "fun, exciting and crazy," but "Rose is out. No Rose. No Rose."
Ed teared up when revealing the bad news, and his mother promised her son that the pain would pass.
"I had the best chance at love, but I screwed it up. Right now, what I want more than anything, is to pick up my heart and move on. But there's a big part of me that still hopes Rose might talk to me again," Ed told the cameras.
