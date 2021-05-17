"Things aren't really good between Liz and I. We're in a very rough place and I haven't spoken to her in a while," Ed told a producer backstage.
"I don't know if she's moved on or if she's in another relationship or what. I treated Liz very well. I did the best I could, but she was taught to fight -- not to love and be affectionate. So, I'm not sure what's going to happen."
Ed then got choked up and cried, "I don't want Liz here today. It's just too soon."
When other cast members gathered together backstage before the Tell-All filmed, Ed didn't seem to think Liz was going to show up, and he hinted about their relationship being over.
"Liz is somebody that I cared for and loved very much, and she wasn't wrong -- she was just the wrong one," Ed told a producer.
Liz ultimately showed up to the Tell-All late, and when host Shaun Robinson asked Ed and Liz -- who sat far apart from each other on the stage -- what was going on between them, Ed admitted, "We broke up."
"We broke up a month ago today," Liz confirmed.
Shaun noted The Single Life's season had ended with Ed asking Liz to moving into his home and the couple planning to begin living together.
"Ed loves to rush our relationship," Liz revealed as her explanation for the breakup.
"When we finally became a couple, the next week I was meeting his daughter and then the next week I was meeting his sister and his brother. I was thrown in multiple situations I was not prepared for."
Liz said it had taken her months to feel ready to introduce Ed to her grandparents and then they broke up two weeks later.
An emotional Liz recalled, "I just would have never taken those steps if I knew that this was going to be the outcome, because I was not expecting this to be the outcome. I was expecting to be with each other. I never thought he would not be a part of my life."
Liz admitted, "I thought he was going to be The One. And now I'm here on The Single Life single."
Ed owned up to moving the relationship way too fast, adding in tears, "Our relationship didn't have a chance, so everything she said is true."
Ed confessed he was just so excited to have a woman be interested in him after 29 years and feared rejection.
"The minute she said, 'I see you as boyfriend material,' I stopped listening," Ed said.
"I didn't listen to one word she said, and I was like, 'I'm going to make her my girlfriend. I'm going to make her world amazing. I'm going to do everything I can to give her what I thought she deserved and she never had. And then I f-cked it up. I f-cked it up."
ADVERTISEMENT
Liz told Shaun that she felt pressure to "cave in" and move at Ed's fast pace or else she was going to lose him.
"He would tell me all the time that it wouldn't work out between us [if I didn't give him more of my time]," Liz alleged. "And it scared me, but I would listen and so I caved. I didn't want to lose him and I still lost him."
Ed attempted to explain that he didn't want to get hurt, but then Liz countered, "I got hurt. You hurt me. You just completely left me and you promised me you wouldn't leave me. This month has been hell!"
Liz went on to claim Ed had blocked her and then traveled to Las Vegas, where he allegedly "ranted about [his] sugarbabies."
"I didn't expect to be dumped and then [Ed] be out in Vegas living 'the life,'" Liz explained, adding that it only took Ed two days after their breakup to begin partying again with other women.
Ed said he was "trying to fill an emptiness" but promised Liz he had not hooked up with another woman.
Regardless, Liz called Ed "an assh-le" and said their time together was "gone." She also accused Ed of sending her a text message in which he had allegedly bragged about his plan to go on dates until he comes across Mrs. Right.
"That killed me when I read those words!" Liz said, before Ed apologized and confessed, "I am a d-ck!"
Liz confirmed she and Ed fought all the time over their different love languages. For instance, Liz said she's not very affectionate and she and Ed would often drink too much alcohol and then get into an argument.
Colt yelled at Ed for "tricking Liz" and breaking her down before dumping her. Colt said Ed always had an excuse for everything, and Molly Hopkins called Ed "a self-absorbed assh-le."
However, Ed and Liz's relationship appeared to be get another chance later in the Tell All special as the couple was shown reconciling during a filming break.
"So you really weren't with anybody? I mean you would have had a right," Ed asked Liz, who replied no.
"I was scared if you ever gave me another chance again, like, you would disown me for it," Liz said.
"I have to learn to trust you," Ed said.
"I love you," Liz said.
"I love you too," Ed replied.
Ed, a professional photographer from San Diego, CA, thought he had found the love of his life in Rosemarie "Rose" Vega, a 23-year-old single mom from the Philippines, but the pair split up on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season.
During an April episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed asked Liz -- a restaurant employee whom Ed had been crushing on and previously took out on a couple of dates -- to be his girlfriend.
After Ed said he and Liz "made love all night" in a hotel room, Liz agreed to be Ed's official girlfriend as long as he wouldn't rush things. Liz also acknowledged she wasn't ready to meet Ed's adult daughter Tiffany yet.
"Liz lights up my world and I'm realizing that she's whom I want to be with forever... I never thought I would find love again. I just hope I don't blow it!" Ed said on the show at the time.
While it seemed like Ed did in fact blow it, Ed told Us Weekly earlier this month he "definitely" wants to make his relationship with Liz work.
"We have a lot to work on. We talked about getting counseling, we've talked a lot about going to church. Yeah, so I'm very optimistic and I want to give this a chance and see it through," Ed shared. "I do [feel like Liz is in it as well]."