'90 Day Fiance' star Deavan Clegg lashes out over show's editing -- You didn't see what really happened with Drascilla and Jihoon!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/19/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is furious with TLC and the show's producers over it's editing and claims viewers didn't see what really happened when her daughter Drascilla ran off towards a street and a fight broke out with Jihoon Lee.
Deavan, 23, took to Instagram on Monday night shortly after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season aired on TLC.
The episode showed Jihoon letting go of Drascilla's hand near a playground, which allowed Deavan's three-year-old daughter to run towards the street, where she could possibly get hit by a car.
Instead of focusing on Drascilla's safety and chasing her down without hesitation, Deavan accused Jihoon of turning his back on the young girl to shout at Deavan and her mother Elicia because the girls were yelling at him.
Deavan, however, revealed on Instagram two separate incidents in which Drascilla took off were edited together and so90 Day Fiancefans didn't see the true turn of events that caused her fight with Jihoon.
"I want to make it 100% clear they did not catch it on film what Jihoon said to me. And it wasn't shown. The footage shown was [a] glimpse," Deavan wrote to her followers on Instagram Stories.
According to Deavan, producers edited together Drascilla running away from them after a game of tag -- which marked the first time Drascilla took off -- with footage of her fight with Jihoon, which actually took place following a second incident that happened late into the night, In Touch Weeklyreported.
Deavan clarified her explosive argument with Jihoon went down after production had already wrapped filming for the day, when Drascilla ran away for the second time because Jihoon had allegedly been distracted by his phone and wasn't paying attention to her daughter.
"I was putting Taeyang in the car and [Jihoon] was texting on his phone. The time you saw her run wasn't the second time she ran, which is what caused the fight," Deavan shared.
The second incident reportedly took place after a grueling 17-hour day of filming.
"She ran off and a car almost hit her and instead of grabbing her, he turned around and started screaming at me in front of my mother for a while -- [none] of that part was caught on film," Deavan wrote in her Instagram Stories.
"At this point, he was probably 10 feet ahead of me, I have the baby, it would've been faster for him to get her. I'm like, 'Please go run after her, go get her, she's running!'" Deavan reportedly recalled.
"As he's running, he stops midway as a car is approaching Drascilla and he turns around and he starts screaming at me. I'm not gonna say exactly what he said, because I can't remember... It was over a year ago. But he was cursing at me."
"At this point, my mom witnesses a car basically coming at Drascilla as he's cursing at me. And that's what happened. And then [Drascilla] stopped, she listened and came back," Deavan continued.
Since the incident wasn't caught on-camera, Deavan said producers found a different scene to air before the fight.
"I know that editing can make things look more dramatized and I know I signed up for this and I agreed to editing that may be a little more dramatized," Deavan added, according to In Touch.
"But I didn't agree to editing that puts my family's life in danger. And these past two episodes have put my family's life in danger... I've been upset with edits before. I haven't been vocal about it too much. But the edits are just getting so bad."
Monday's episode showed both Deavan and Elicia being extremely disappointed in and angry with Jihoon.
"He better f-cking step up, 'cause she'll f-cking die!" Elicia yelled, adding that she felt "utter rage" against Jihoon for putting Drascilla in harm's way.
Jihoon called it an "explosion" and said he didn't like people yelling at him. Jihoon felt belittled and ended up crying on a sidewalk, and Deavan complained Jihoon didn't seem ready for a family.
"I just feel like I made a huge mistake," Deavan told the cameras.
Deavan told Jihoon he was more focused on his pride than protecting Drascilla, but Jihoon insisted he had tried his best to protect her.
"Nothing is Jihoon's fault. It's always someone else's fault, so I have no sympathy when he cries in front of me," Deavan said, before telling her husband, "All of the actions you have done show me that you don't want a family life. If you want to have your freedom, you can have your freedom."
"You guys are more important to me," Jihoon replied. "I'll become a better dad because I really love you guys."
Jihoon said Elicia was right and it was his fault, adding that protecting Drascilla should have been his top priority. But Elicia wasn't ready to accept Jihoon's apology.
"After six days, you failed... If you kill me granddaughter, I am going to f-cking kill you," Elicia told Jihoon.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has featured Deavan giving Jihoon another chance after moving to South Korea and discovering he didn't have money saved and had lied about working a full-time job.
Jihoon's lack of parenting skills only added to the couple's problems.